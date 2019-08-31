Fine Wine, Great Food, & Good Company at the Taste of Conejo

The Conejo Valley is one of the country’s hidden gems. This region, near Ventura County and Los Angeles County, has tons of Southern California glitz without many of the downsides. One of the best things about the Conejo Valley is its amazing food scene. If you’re going to be the area this fall, you’ll be able to enjoy great food and drinks while attending the 10th Annual Taste of Conejo.

Information About Taste of Conejo

The Taste of Conejo brings together the offerings of over 60 area restaurants all under one roof. The menus are carefully constructed small plates that offer amazing flavor in each bite. There are also wine pairings available to match up with the evening’s cuisine. The art of matching libations with the dishes is almost as impressive as the cooking itself. A commemorative wine glass is available to attendees, as well.

If you want to sip on something a little stronger — and be entertained in the process — bartenders from the Flair Project will be on hand all night flipping bottles and crafting cocktails. This year’s Taste of Conejo takes place on Friday, October 11 from 6 PM – 9 PM at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Tickets cost $65 for general admission and $90 for VIP tickets. The latter ticket allows an early entry starting at 5 PM.

Hotels by the Event

After you’re done sampling food and sipping wine, you’ll want to return to a cozy suite. Your first pick would probably be the Four Seasons Westlake Village, where the event takes place. This swanky hotel is set in the Santa Monica Mountains and offers guests a gorgeous view of the countryside. The nearby Hyatt Regency Westlake is another great choice. Just minutes from gorgeous beaches, the Mediterranean-style hotel adds some sophistication to the concept of total relaxation. Click here to check out their website.

Transportation in Westlake

Because the weather is pleasant in Westlake during the day, you’ll benefit from traveling to various destinations on foot or a bike. There are two places where you can rent a comfortable bicycle in Westlake. If you want to explore the coast before or after attending the Taste of Conejo, you can rent a bike from Century Cycles or Eddie’s Bike Shop. It’s great fun and a great way to take in scenic Westlake Village.

Depending on your plans, it may be easier to travel around Westlake in a rental car. Avis Car Rental and Enterprise should be on your radar if you want to acquire a vehicle. Both of the businesses are on the same street, so you can easily check out each dealer’s product line before picking a vehicle.

Food Worth Trying in Westlake

At 101 North Eatery & Bar, you can order signature drinks during happy hour. On the menu, there are many dishes with elements of indulgent and luxurious. Locals and visitors alike enjoy the lunch and dinner menus. All the food is prepared with care with farm-fresh ingredients by an award-winning team.

Boccaccio’s Restaurant is a place that’s worth a visit, too. The scenery around this restaurant is unforgettable, and it carries on in the food-centric, indulgent spirit of Taste of Conejo. If possible, have lunch outdoors at Boccaccio’s Restaurant on the patio by the lake.