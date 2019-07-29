Finding the Right Vaporizer and CBD E-liquid for you

If you have no previous experience with vaping, then doing so with cannabidiol (CBD) can be daunting at first. There are so many types of equipment and accessories to choose from when finding a vaporizer, and a variety of CBD e-liquids that, while similar, produce slightly different effects depending on the type of extract used.

This post intends to simplify matters for the first-time vaper who is keen to start enjoying CBD, but in a cost-effective way. We’ll run you through the upsides and downsides of the products available, so you can make a more informed decision when purchasing a vape device and CBD e-liquid.

CBD-isolate e-liquid

A CBD-isolate extract is made by separating the CBD cannabinoids in hemp from the rest of the plant, and then combining it with a carrier oil – normally vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, or both. According to CBDVapeJuice.net, this is more complex than just taking a full hemp extract, but it eliminates all THC from the final vape juice. The legal limit for THC in hemp products is 0.3 percent, but removing all THC gives you total assurance that you won’t fail a drug test, in any circumstances. CBD-isolate vape juices are also good for those who refuse to take any amount of a psychoactive compound for personal or health reasons.

Full-spectrum CBD e-liquid

This type of CBD is made with a whole-plant hemp extract and tends to have traces of THC. This doesn’t make full-spectrum products intoxicating. Rather, it brings out all the benefits of the hemp plant. Every cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid in the plant combine to provide more therapeutic value than can be derived from a simple CBD-isolate extract. Full-spectrum CBD products are a bit more expensive for this reason. The effects are boosted even more by the ‘entourage effect’ – this is a unique synergistic reaction that happens when the full array of cannabinoids is taken as one.

Vape juices with coconut or MCT oil

A growing number of vape juices are made with coconut or MCT oil, because of the enhancing effect on the bioavailability of fatty medium-chained triglycerides (MCT). Making CBD more bioavailable boosts the effects of a dose, giving you more without having to take more.

Refillable vaporizers

These vaporizers are perfect if you want to experiment with multiple e-liquids, either individually or by mixing them together. This is also a cheaper way to vape, with standalone e-liquid not costing as much as vape juice contained in disposable devices. The best vaporizers have lots of flexibility over temperature, so you can tweak the flavor and thickness of the vapor to your requirements. Vape mods are also great for fine-tuning your vaping to get a more specific effect.

However, a refillable device does require you to conduct regular maintenance. Otherwise, the vapor quality will decline over time – this won’t negatively affect your CBD intake, but just make vaping less pleasant. These vaporizers also need to be recharged often, although the USB charging function makes this easier than ever before.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of low and high doses of CBD, and the effects of both CBD-isolate and full-spectrum e-liquid, then a refillable device is perfect for you. These vary in size, but both portable vaporizers and vape pens are designed ergonomically for easy use wherever you are.

Desktop vaporizers

These are typically used to vape dry herb – both CBD-rich hemp and cannabis. The vaping experience of a desktop vaporizer is superior to portable equipment in terms of flavor and vapor quality. However, they are expensive, and generally big and heavy, making them only suitable for use in the home. But vaping enthusiasts who want top-quality vape sessions in comfort may prefer desktop devices.

Disposable vape pens

Disposables are perfect for vapers who don’t want the hassle of cleaning or recharging their device. These are single-use, so not as environmentally friendly as other options. But with disposables, you can start vaping instantly – and with devices that have draw-activated firing, you don’t even need to push a button.

The disposable market has grown in recent times to cater to all CBD vaping preferences. Products are often flavored, preferably with terpenes, natural compounds in hemp that have therapeutic benefits.

Disposable cartridges work out a little bit cheaper, as you keep the charger, and just attach a new cartridge once it’s empty. Obviously, you’ll need to keep these devices charged, but it’s less bother than a refillable vape as no cleaning is involved.