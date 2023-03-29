How to Find The Right Tanning Lotion for Your Skin

Many people aim to have that beautiful, bronze-glowing skin. After all, who doesn’t want that perfect tan that lets you feel confident and free, right? When you go to the beach, you may notice plenty of people lying down on their mats with only their swimwear and glasses – without anything to protect their skin from the shade of the sun. Directly facing the sun is one of the common ways to get tan.

However, not everyone can withstand the burning heat of the sun, especially those with super-sensitive skin. Thankfully, you don’t have to lie down all day to get that tan skin you’ve dreamed of. Thanks to tanning lotion products, you can now enjoy smooth, moisturized, and tan skin according to your needs. But with the wide range of products available, how do you find the suitable tanning lotion for your skin?

What is a tanning lotion?

You can get that dream tan you’ve always wanted faster with the help of tanning lotions! These lotions are designed to help your skin capture the UV rays from the sun while in a tanning bed to achieve the fastest and best result. Here are some of the benefits of using a tanning lotion:

Faster tanning process

Tanning lotions can help your skin absorb UV rays for a faster tanning process. These products contain tyrosine, which speeds up your skin’s melanin production, resulting in a quicker tan.

Prevents burns

Exposing your skin to the sun for a couple of hours creates sunburn, which is sometimes painful and often unpleasant. Tanning lotions can help prevent the burning sensation, skin peeling, and uneven tanning.

Moisturizes skin

Tanning directly from the sun drys out your skin, which is not ideal if you aim for healthy glowing skin. Using a tanning lotion moisturizes your skin to keep it hydrated and look healthier.

Other benefits of using a tanning lotion include:

Combats aging process

Increases skin firmness

Prevents wrinkles

Hydrates skin

Improving overall skin condition

Enhanced tanning effectivity

No tanning odors

What are the types of tanning lotion?

When you browse the market for tanning lotions, you may be surprised by the many different products you’ll find. Finding a tanning lotion is more than just picking a random effect and purchasing it directly. There are different types of tanning lotions, and depending on your skin needs, there’s a suitable tanning lotion for you.

Here are the three main types of tanning lotions that you’ll likely find on the market today:

Bronzers

Bronzers tanning lotion might be the most popular type of tanning lotion today. If you want a lotion that can instantly give you that tan look you’ve always wanted, this is the lotion for you. There are two main types of bronzer tanning lotions, which includes:

1. Natural Bronzers

Natural bronzers are a healthy way to achieve that tanned look using organic ingredients such as plant and herbal. These wholesome ingredients produce melanin in your skin and must be used more frequently because they will wash off in a few days.

2. DHA Bronzers

Short for dihydroxyacetone, DHA bronzers are made from sugar cane which reacts with amino acids to produce the brown color. Using a tanning lotion with DHA Bronzer gives you a tanned look that may last five to seven days.

Tingle Tanning Lotions

Also called hot action tanning lotions, tingle tanning lotions increase the oxygen and blood circulation of your upper skin layer’s cells. The process increases melanin production, allowing you to get darker faster. Tingle tanning lotions have two common ingredients: benzyl nicotinate and methyl nicotinate.

Accelerator Lotions

Accelerator tanning lotions are mostly recommended for people with little to no experience regarding the indoor tanning process. This tanning lotion is easy to use and offers a minor result, so you’re unlikely to get super dark skin unintentionally.

Compared to the other two types, accelerator lotions are much closer to the traditional cream and have a lot of moisturizers that are healthy for your skin.

How to find a suitable tanning lotion for your skin?

Are you new to tanning lotion products and unsure which lotion to use? Worry not! This section will discuss different factors when choosing a suitable tanning lotion for your skin. Here are the four key points to consider:

1. Skin type

Understanding your skin type is essential in finding the best products for your skin, including tanning lotions. Different tanning lotions react when applied to your skin, so as long as you don’t have sensitive skin, you can try out other products to see which works best.

The different types of tanning lotion may have different results depending on your skin type – it may be more or less effective.

2. Skin sensitivities

Some people don’t use tanning lotion because they have sensitive skin. But did you know that tanning lotion hydrates your skin? Tanning your skin without a cream increases oil production and causes even more skin sensitivities.

However, it’s essential to understand your skin sensitivities and consult a professional to make the most out of your tanning experience.

3. Tanning goal

People visit salons or buy tanning lotions for different reasons. So to choose the best tanning lotion, you must first understand why you plan to have tanned skin.

After knowing the goal, the next thing you should learn is how soon you want to get that tanned skin. Are you planning to have tan skin in preparation for your beach trip in the coming summer? Or have you been invited to a spontaneous swimming trip in a couple of weeks?

Depending on how soon you need that glowing, tanned skin, a suitable tanning lotion awaits you. However, consider your skin type and how long these tanning lotions affect your skin.

4. New vs. experienced tanner

Your experience in tanning can also help you decide which lotion to get. You may have tried various lotion products and shared different experiences.

Newbies should opt for easy-to-apply and often recommended lotions. If it doesn’t work, you can explore other products until you find one that suits your skin. On the other hand, if you have enough experience, switch up your current tanning lotion or seek help from the experts.

Buy the Perfect Tanning Lotion For Your Skin Now!

Now that you know things about tanning lotion and its benefits for your skin, it is time to start browsing through tanning lotion products. By shopping for a suitable tanning lotion now, get that shiny golden skin you’ve been waiting to have!