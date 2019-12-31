Find Out How Young Your Kids Can Start Learning to Code

Coding today is quickly becoming an essential skill. Parents looking for ways to give their kids every advantage should look at coding classes for kids – and realize that they can probably start earlier than they thought.

Children as young as 7 or 8 can start learning the basics of coding and computer commands. That can be a surprise for many, but it’s really about learning the language basics of computers. It’s finding out which parts are supposed to go where.

One of the programs used in coding courses for kids like Real Programming is Alice 2.4, which introduces coding basics as a kind of puzzle. Kids can drag and drop elements of programming logic without getting overwhelmed. Kids do not even need to have fully developed their typing skills to start learning.

Coding Is Easier than You Think – Especially for Kids

If you yourself don’t know how to code, you probably think it’s a lot harder than it is. Kids learn quickly and they have a love of discovery that makes them naturals at picking up new skills. To them, everything is new and they want to explore.

Once kids learn the foundations of coding, they thrive when given a chance to explore, play around, and start building. Coding programs often teach kids how to start building their own basic video games.

Learning a Programming Language

For the uninitiated, it can be a bit confusing what coding actually is. A programming language is the vocabulary and grammar you need to give a computer commands. There are certain words that a computer understands and certain ways commands must be constructed for the computer to follow instructions.

There are a number of possible languages. Among the most common are languages like:

JavaScript

Java

C++

C#

Python

These are languages programming courses for kids work up to, and used by professional developers today.

Coding Is an Essential Skill

Whatever path your child decides to take, coding is quickly becoming an essential skill across a broad spectrum of career choices. Some careers in which coding is absolutely essential include:

Web developer

App developer

Game design

WordPress developer

Technical marketer

But you don’t have to be deeply invested in development or computer science for coding to help your career. You could also benefit from coding skills in a career in:

Content marketing

Product managing

Digital marketing analysis

Customer support

Coding skills have become a valuable workplace skill across industries.

Never Too Late to Start

Don’t be discouraged if you have a teen who wants to learn how to code but hasn’t started yet. It can take kids time to discover what they want to do, and with growing opportunities in computer science, many teens want to learn how to code to prepare for post-secondary programs and future careers.

In school, teens are beginning to learn some of the math required by more advanced coding. They can quickly catch up through classes and tutorials, and start signing up for more advanced coding classes for teens.

Get your kids coding! No matter what age they are, they’ll learn quickly and benefit for a lifetime.