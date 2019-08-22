FIFA Gives an Explanation to Chelsea Transfer Ban

Earlier in the month of August, it was brought to light about the £315,000 fine paid by Manchester City to FIFA after breaching their law of signing young players via BBC.

The report from the British media confirms that Chelsea was handed a transfer ban for two windows having breached an identical rule to that of the Cityzens something the fans of the Blue’s didn’t entirely agree according to FootballPredictions.com.

With the breaches being just the same as Chelsea’s, a mystery then surfaced about why City’s case was given different punishment.

The Blues’ two transfer window ban has already caused a slow pace in the club’s improvement sending only a few players on loan this summer.

In order to give light to the mystery, FIFA has dropped a detailed explanation regarding the matter via Daily Mirror.

“Generally speaking, FIFA’s judicial bodies handle all cases on an individual basis as circumstances differ from case to case,” said a FIFA Spokesman during an interview with the Mirror.

“It is important to stress that the specific circumstances of this case differ from previous cases involving breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

“Please note that in line with Article 50 (8) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (2019 version), ‘at any time prior to the meeting set up to decide the case by the relevant judicial body, a party may accept responsibility and request the FIFA judicial bodies to impose a specific sanction. The FIFA judicial bodies may decide on the basis of such request or render a decision which it considers appropriate in the context of this Code.

“Furthermore, according to article 24 (3) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, ‘when determining the disciplinary measure, the judicial body shall take into account all relevant factors of the case, including any assistance of and substantial cooperation by the offender in uncovering or establishing a breach of any FIFA rule, the circumstances and the degree of the offender’s guilt and any other relevant circumstances.”

“Lastly, Manchester City has accepted its responsibility, which has been considered by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee in its decision.”

This means that the Blues’ offenses are different from that of their rival, who also admitted to their deeds.

Chelsea, being managed by Frank Lampard, was handed their second defeat of the season by Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup final in a penalty shootout.

Lampard was handed his first Premier League defeat as Chelsea manager in by Manchester United at Old Trafford as they trail 4-0.

His second top-flight game against ended in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Sunday, with 20-year-old Mason Mount, handed the manager his first goal of the season.

The Blues’ team seems to be slow on adapting the playing style of Frank Lampard, who still awaits the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger from injury.

The team might just need to adapt faster with the UEFA Champions League only a few weeks to go.