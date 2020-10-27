Why a Fibreglass Swimming Pool Might be the Right Choice for Your Home – 2020 Guide

When purchasing a swimming pool for your home you want to be sure that you are not only getting the best value for money, but you are also getting a pool that caters to your lifestyle needs. A pool is a substantial commitment and with so many decisions to make, you might not know where to start. Let’s explore some of the reasons why a fibreglass pool might be the right choice for your home.

They are easy to look after

One of the biggest advantages that fibreglass pools have is, they are easy to maintain. The interior gel coat surface of a fibreglass pool is smooth and virtually nonporous. It is very difficult for algae and bacteria to attach to the walls. This means that less time and money is required to keep the pool clean. Unlike concrete pools, fibreglass pools don’t need the walls brushed on a regular basis to prevent algae from growing.

The interior surface never needs replacing or resurfacing

With other types of pools such as concrete and vinyl liner pools they need to have the interior surface replaced or resurfaced over their lifetime. Vinyl liner pools need their liners replaced every 5 to 10 years which costs approximately $4000 and concrete pools will need at least one acid wash every couple of years and they need to be resurfaced every 10 to 15 years which is around $10,000. This is a costly expense that needs to be factored in when choosing either of these pools. The surface of a fibreglass pool never needs to be replaced or resurfaced. They are highly durable and are designed to maintain their quality over their lifespan.

Quick to install

As fibreglass pools are manufactured in a factory and not on-site from scratch, the installation process is relatively quick and causes very little inconvenience to your everyday life. A fibreglass pool can be installed in as little as 7 days. Concrete pools can take anywhere from 3 to 6 months to complete. This can be a huge inconvenience having pool builders at your house every day for this long. External factors such as weather can prolong the installation time.

Highly compatible with a saltwater chlorinator

Saltwater is an extremely popular sanitising solution amongst pool owners as it is known to be gentler on the skin and eyes than traditional chlorine. It also reduces the amount of your pool maintenance that is required as algae cannot survive in saltwater. Salt has no ill effects on the surface of the fibreglass pool, whereas a saltwater chlorinator is not advisable for a concrete pool as it is highly abrasive on the interior surface.

This results in the surface needing to be resurfaced more often than normally required which is an expensive endeavour. Salt is also not a good option for vinyl liners pools as they are generally constructed using metal wall panels and aluminium coping. If the liner has even the smallest tear or hole, water will seep through and corrode the foundations of the pool which can compromise the structure of the pool significantly.

Aesthetically appealing

Fibreglass pools highly popular and are stylish and timeless. They have sleek, modern lines that are aesthetically appealing. By incorporating additional features into your fibreglass pool design such as safety steps, lighting, water features and tanning ledges, you can enhance the overall appeal of the pool. They are contemporary in design and can be a talking point in any backyard. There is a fibreglass pool to suit every backyard and home.

Stunning colours

A quality fibreglass shell should be made using an advanced colour technology gel coat finish. This ensures that your pool is fade, UV and chemical resistant which means it will maintain its integrity and vibrant colour over its lifetime. Fibreglass pools generally come in a variety of colours.

Strong and durable

Fibreglass pools are constructed to have extreme tactile strength. They are able to withstand harsh Australian climates and earth movements all whilst maintaining their beautiful appearance and structure. Vinyl liner pools are prone to rips and tears caused by dogs scratching the walls and by tree branches being blown into the pool. They are the least reliable in terms of durability.

The best option for efficient heating

If you would like heating for your pool, fibreglass is your best option. Fibreglass is typically less cold than concrete and they naturally retain heat, stay warm for longer and heat up faster. Having a fibreglass pool will save you a significant amount of money on energy in comparison to other types of pools.

Fewer chemicals needed

There is nothing worse than swimming in a pool that has been laden with chemicals. Unlike other types of pools that require heavy doses of chemicals to keep them sanitary, the surface of a fibreglass pool doesn’t interfere with the pools pH levels, which means you wont have to spend as much money on chemicals to keep it clean.

Extensive warranties included

Most reputable fibreglass pool companies offer generous warranties on their fibreglass pools as they are confident in their quality. This also gives the pool buyer piece of mind knowing their pool is covered if anything unforeseeable happens. Our fibreglass shells here at The Fibreglass Pool Company come with a lifetime internal, structural and osmosis guarantee.

Huge variety of styles, shapes, and sizes to choose from

Fibreglass pools come in an array of colours, shapes, and sizes. Some of the more popular choices include family-sized pools, lap pools, plunge pools and courtyard pools. They can be installed above ground, partially above ground, or inground and can be built on practically any site. It is unlikely that you will not find fibreglass to suit your home perfectly.

They can add value to your home

A well-designed fibreglass swimming pool can add valuable dollars to your home if you decide to sell. Homebuyers that are looking for a property with a pool want one that is low maintenance and cost-effective to run. An old, outdated pool that requires a high level of commitment from the owner can deter potential buyers. Fibreglass pools are aesthetically appealing and require little upkeep which is a selling point.

Smooth interior

As mentioned, the interior surface of a fibreglass pool is smooth which is comfortable on bare feet. Concrete pools have abrasive surfaces such as aggregate or tiles which are notorious for causing scratches and grazes

If you are looking for a beautiful looking pool that requires little effort to keep clean and is the least expensive to look after, a fibreglass pool may be the right choice for you, according to thefibreglasspoolcompany.com.au. Whilst each type of swimming pool has their own set of pros and cons there is no denying that fibreglass pools are the front runners when it comes to the amount of positives they offer. Here at The Fibreglass Pool Company we specialise in luxurious fibreglass pools and we would love to be apart of creating something spectacular for your home. If you have any questions, give our team a call, we would love to hear from you.