5 Feel-Good TV Shows to Cure Bad Day Blues – 2020 Review

Sometimes the trendiest and most talked about TV shows can be the most taxing emotionally, particularly if you’re having a shitty day. In such circumstances, it is a wise decision to binge some feel-good, lighthearted options to balance out the steady stream of dystopia and drug lords.

Now, you can choose to take a trip down memory lane and watch movies that wrap you in a cocoon of nostalgia, but what happens when you’ve exhausted those options too? Well, you need a cure for bad-day blues and that comes in the form of some happy shows to add in your watch list.

So, when you’ve had enough of your daily routine and need an escape from reality, make sure to add these TV shows in your list. All of these are great potential candidates for bingeing. They will keep your mood light and spread positivity in times of chaos and depression.

1. The Good Place

Created by Michael Schur, The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy TV series, which premiered first on NBC. The first episode released on September 19, 2016 and the show reached its conclusion on January 30, 2020. You have a total of four seasons and 53 episodes to binge-watch.

As such, it is one of the best options to go for when you’re having a bad day. The story focuses on a deceased saleswoman who goes by the name, Eleanor. She lived a morally corrupt life but finds herself in a heaven-like afterlife; a place where she doesn’t belong.

Now, this may sound a little intense, but the TV show from the start to end is a pure treat to watch. There are lots of funny and laughter-inducing moments in each episode that will leave you in a good mood, regardless of how bad a day you’ve had!

2. Schitt’s Creek

Created by Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian TV sitcom that aired on CBC Television back in January 2015. The show lasted till April 7, 2020 and consisted of over 80 episodes, spread across six seasons, which means you can binge-watch as much as you’d like when you need some cheering up.

The plot focuses on a married couple that suddenly goes bankrupt, which causes the entire family to hit rock bottom. The only remaining asset the family has is a small town called Schitt’s Creek, which the entire story revolves around. Needless to say, you’ll be laughing your ass off!

While the show does touch on some harsh realities in life, it also shows us how to go with the flow and never give up on your dreams, even if you’ve lost everything in life. As such, after a gloomy day, nothing can be better than to watch a lighthearted show like Schitt’s Creek, which keeps all tensions at bay.

3. Shameless (U.S.)

A comedy-drama TV series that debuted back in January 2011, Shameless (U.S.) is an adaptation for the UK TV show of the same name, which keeps things both light and emotional. With over 122 episodes spread across 10 seasons, you have enough to binge-watch on a daily basis.

The plot follows the life of Frank Gallagher, a drunkard who takes no responsibility for his six children, eventually leading to the eldest daughter Fiona, looking after everyone in the house. The TV show is a complete havoc of laughter and moments of emotions that leaves you craving more.

From the start to the end of each episode, you will find yourself hooked to the screen.

4. The Office

If you haven’t watch The Office already, you might be living in a cave. However, there is nothing to worry about, as this only makes things better. Get ready for a laughing experience like never before by binge-watching everyone’s favorite comedy TV show, The Office.

Much like the British original, the U.S. adaptation also available on Netflix is set at a local Pennsylvania paper sales company known as “Dunner Mifflin”. The show stars some of the greatest and most unconventional personalities and crazy characters that will leave you amazed!

If you need to take your mind off your own coworkers and a mounting pile of tasks and projects to complete on your desk, then watching The Office will keep you more than satisfied. You’ll even find yourself getting emotionally invested in the staff after a few episodes.

5. That 70s Show

This is for all the marijuana lovers out there! If you need a stonerflix to watch while getting high, there is no better option than to start binging “That 70s Show”. Of course, the TV series itself is quite old, making its way back on Fox in the 1998, but it is still a great series to watch to get your mind off daily stresses.

The American Sitcom follows the story of a high school student called Eric and his group of teenage friends who struggle to find their purpose in life, while going through the unsure and confusing stage of adolescence. Every episode also has a funny smoker sesh in the basement that is beyond hilarious.

Not to mention, it features some of the biggest TV stars of all time namely Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are even married in real-life. Ultimately, if you get high and need something to keep the mood light and hilarious, then That 70’s Show is a must-watch for every stoner!

Wrapping Things Up

When you hit rock bottom and feel the need to unwind, nothing can be better than divining into the couch with a bag of munchies. However, if you keep watching TV shows that are dark, suspenseful, and overall negative, you’ll end up more miserable than ever. To keep things balanced, check out these 5 feel-good TV shows to binge-watch, and cheer yourself up a little!