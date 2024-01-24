2023 Year-End Round-Up: Everyone’s Favorite Rose Toys

The year 2023 has come and gone, and as people get into the New Year mood, we start our year-end roundup. In the realm of sex toys, one of the stars that consistently shone this year was Rose Toys. If you don’t know anything about it yet, you’ve come to the right place, and today I’m going to introduce you to some of the most popular ones of 2023, as well as everything you need to know about rose toys. Fasten your seat belts, we’re off now!

What is Rose Toy?

First of all let’s get straight to the point, the Rose Toy is a clitoral toy designed for women that uses the principle of air pulsation to create a sucking force around the clitoris, similar to the sensation of oral sex. Plus it looks like a rose waiting to bloom, which explains why it’s called the Rose Toy.

On the originality of Rose Toy

On the question of the originality of the Rose toy, many people look for the “original”, “official” version on the Internet, but in fact this does not exist. The first Rose toy was designed and manufactured by a Chinese manufacturer. What really made it famous, however, was a video uploaded by a blogger on TikTok.

In the video screen the blogger claimed that the toy made it orgasm in a matter of minutes, and her series of descriptions attracted a lot of attention until it spread rapidly across the internet. So other manufacturers, sensing a business opportunity, have come up with their own versions of the Rose.

So there is no need to dwell on its originality, it has formed a product line like rabbit vibrators and bullet vibrators, you can see a wide variety of rabbit vibrators and bullet vibrators in the market, all of them have different designs and so does Rose Toys. What you should focus on is which brand of rose toys should I trust and who can provide high-quality rose toys. Choose a brand that is trustworthy as well as reliable.

Advantages of Rose Toy

Rose Toy This innovative vibrator offers a unique and powerful pleasure experience that sets it apart from traditional vibrators. More and more women are turning to it as their first choice for exploring sexual well-being.

Versatility: unlike traditional vibrators, the Rose Toy not only delivers intense vibrations, but also simulates the sensation of oral sex by sucking. This innovative combination allows you to experience different types of sensations and explore various erogenous zones.

Clitical bliss The Rose Toy is designed for the clitoris, with rounded, smooth sucking holes that fit perfectly into the clitoris, combined with air-pulse technology to give constant clitoral pleasure.

The available modes and intensity settings are many: most rose toys have 7-10 vibration modes and sucking intensities, so everyone can find a gear that works for them.

User-friendly: The Rose Toy has only one on/off button and can be operated with one hand. Doesn’t take up your other hand at all. Allowing you to focus on feelings rather than complicated controls.

Cute and discrete design: When it’s placed on your nightstand or living room table, it doesn’t look out of place with its surroundings. No one will think it’s your sex toy. No need to worry about the embarrassment of being discovered by others.

Our Favorite Rose Toys for 2023

Inya rose

This toy is one of the best-selling rose toys in 2023 and has been praised by a wide range of users. The classic design with the positive red color scheme is elegant and dignified, and the best part is that this toy is only $39.99 on the official inyarose.com website, making it a real bargain sex toy.

Rose Thrust Vibrator

Truly a versatile rose toy, it can do both internal and external stimulation, even at the same time. There are 5 colors to choose from to satisfy your need for a favorite color. Many users have given this rose a 5 star rating.

Rose Grinding

The sleek and rounded shape looks very cute, especially the three tentacles protruding from the stamen. The three tentacles grind back and forth when the switch is turned on, making it very suitable for couples’ foreplay.

How to Use Rose Toy

If you’re new to sex toys and don’t know where to start with Rose Toys, then follow our tips to get started.

Regulate your mood.

A quiet and nice private environment is very important and it is a prerequisite for a good mood. The bedroom is a good choice, turn off the main light in the bedroom leaving only the bedside lamp to dim the bedroom. If your bedroom has ambient lighting then even better, choose soft lighting to create a cozy and intimate atmosphere.

Prepare all equipment in advance

Make sure you fully charge the Rose toy before using it, even if it still has power to work. Because you don’t know how long you’ll be using it, it’s a bummer if it runs out of juice and stops working in the middle of use. Here’s a little trick to tell if it needs charging: put your finger in its sucking mouth and feel the suction, if the suction isn’t as strong as it was before, it’s not getting enough power.

Also, essential items like paper towel lubricant towels, gather them ahead of time by your bedside and have them readily available when you need them. So that you don’t have to take a break to look for these things outside the bedroom when you’re on a roll.

Finding the right pose for you

Once everything is in place it’s time to think about what position you’re going to use to experience the rose toy. Here are four recommended positions for you:

Supine: this is the most commonly used position now, a position where you can comfortably hold the rose and adjust the position according to your experience.

Sit up: sit up in bed and lean back with a pillow on your lower back, this will make you feel very relaxed and improve your experience.

In the bathtub: rest assured that most roses are waterproof. Soaking the human body in warm water opens up the capillaries and makes it more sensitive to all kinds of experiences.

In front of a mirror: people are visual creatures, and you also get more aroused and have a better experience when you see what you look like masturbating in the mirror.

As far as posture is concerned, there is no best posture, only the one that suits you best. Just put yourself in a position that is comfortable for you, there is no need to strive for anything else.

Explore the various settings and modes of Rose Toy

Once you really get into the swing of things, you can start exploring the various settings and modes of the rose toy to discover your favorite level of stimulation. Different roses have different sucking and licking intensities to customize the experience to your liking.

It is recommended that you start at the lowest intensity and slowly build up the intensity as needed as you get used to it, paying attention to your body’s response to adjust accordingly. With some of the versatile roses, by experimenting with different settings and modes, you will be able to discover the perfect combination of sensations from which to have an amazing orgasmic experience.

Consider edge grinding tips

Edge grinding and teasing techniques are effective ways to enhance the orgasmic experience, and blending them with the use of rose toys can greatly enhance your experience. You can follow the steps below:

Turn the rose toy’s stimulation level down to its lowest setting. Move the rose around your pussy to tease yourself, moving back and forth near your clitoris and labia Stop moving until you’re close to orgasm, and repeat the process several times, building up your strength for the orgasm each time. Towards the end when you can’t hold back you’ll find that your orgasm comes more intensely than ever.

How to Maintain Rose Toy

Like any other toys roses need to be properly maintained and cleaned, this is not only about your physical health it can also prolong the life of your roses and help you enjoy every orgasm to the fullest!

What about cleaning?

Rose Toys are very easy to clean, simply rinse the surface with a mixture of lubricant and body fluids in mild soapy water after use!

If you are not sure, you can buy a special sex toy cleaner, the cleaner not only has a cleaning effect but also has the function of disinfection and sterilization. It is worth noting that the rose must not be sterilized by boiling in water, in the inner part of the rose contains motor and battery, excessive heating will not only damage the motor but also the battery may appear dangerous situation.

About Rose Toy Storage

Most rose toys are supplied with a storage bag, or you can make your own out of cotton if you don’t have one. The storage bag will keep out dust and other dirt. It is important to make sure that the rose is as dry as the Sahara Desert before placing it in the bag; you should be well aware that moisture breeds bacteria and mold.

It’s best to keep your Rose toy in a cool, dry place, such as your nightstand. If you haven’t used it for a long time, remember to take it out and charge it regularly to ensure the battery life.

FAQ about Rose Toy

How much does Rose Toy cost?

Generally speaking mainstream rose toys fluctuate in price around $50.

Where can I buy Rose Toy?

At present, the official websites of major sex toy brands are available for sale, the more well-known Inyarose, lovehoney.

What is the noise level of Rose Toy?

This depends on the quality of the motor used by each manufacturer, usually under 70 dB is normal.

Can I use Rose Toy if I am a virgin?

Sure. Rose toys are not penetration type toys designed to stimulate your clitoris.

Can I still use Rose Toy if I’m pregnant?

Yes, there is no evidence that the use of sex toys during pregnancy causes harm to the fetus or the pregnant woman.

Can I use Rose Toy on a male?

Rose toys are suitable for both men, women and transgender people.