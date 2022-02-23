More Frequent Asked Questions about Blepharoplasty

Blepharoplasty is one of the most common aesthetic operations in the Covid-19 period. It corrects flaccidity of the skin around the eyelids, eliminates excess skin, as well as puffiness and dark circles.

People say that “eyes are the most beautiful and attractive part of a human being.” That being true, many find their eyelids could be better or have fewer wrinkles around the eyes.

If you also enhance the beauty of your eyes, then do try blepharoplasty surgery. This surgery has gained popularity in the plastic surgery field in recent times. In fact, in the USA, blepharoplasty is the 2nd most performed plastic surgery.

If you are now thinking of undergoing this surgery, I am sure you will have loads of doubts regarding it. This article will help you clear all those doubts about blepharoplasty.

Photo Credit : medical-solutions-bcn.com

What Is Blepharoplasty?

The other name of blepharoplasty is “eyelid surgery.” This is a procedure done to restore youthfulness and give a bright look to the eyes. This is achieved by removing the saggy skin and excess fat around the eyelids. It can be combined with a full facelift or with a mini face lift.

The surgery takes place on both lids of the eyes. The fat or the excess skin and muscle around the eyes are surgically removed. Then, the underlying fat is repositioned.

But this procedure depends upon the patient’s condition. The majority of them choose this surgery due to aging factors.

People tend to have heavy-looking eyelids due to the deposit of excess skin, which gives an aged look or puffiness around the eyes. This happens mostly due to aging.

On the whole, this procedure is done to attain a fresh look by creating changes in the eyelids. People also tend to get other surgeries in addition to this, like eyebrow lift to get better results.

When Do People Undergo Blepharoplasty?

People of different age groups contact blepharoplasty surgeons due to various reasons. Blepharoplasty can correct different eye problems like:

Heavy and saggy eyelids.

Eyelids that are puffy due to fat.

Hanging or slack skin around the eyes.

Under-eye dark circles or hollowness.

Feeling heaviness while keeping the eyes open.

These are some major issues that are corrected by performing blepharoplasty. This surgery takes up to 2 hours for both lower and upper eyelids. This process is done after giving general anesthesia. Sometimes, to improve results, your surgeon can combine the procedure with fat grafting.

Who Is Eligible To Take Blepharoplasty Surgery?

Blepharoplasty is one of the least invasive facial aesthetic operations.

The scars are not visible. The intervention does not require hospitalization and the post-operative period is not very painful.

The operation is planned individually, according to the needs and particularities of the patient.

You are eligible to take blepharoplasty if you are 18 years or above. Also, you must not suffer from any chronic disease to be an eligible candidate for taking this procedure.

You will have to go for a pre-surgery consultation with the doctor to get a complete check-up.

Is It Important To Consult With The Doctor Before The Surgery?

Clarifying all your doubts about blepharoplasty by researching online is a good decision. But you should know beforehand whether this surgery will suit you or not. You need to consult an assigned specialist to get an answer on the same.

Make sure you discuss the procedure with the surgeon before getting ready for the surgery.

By this, you will get a clear picture of the surgical process and also the risks and benefits of the surgery. Your doctor will conduct a check-up and will go through your medical reports before suggesting this surgery.

Blepharoplasty is not for everyone; for instance, if you are a chain smoker, there are high chances that you cannot undergo this surgery immediately. During the consultation, your doctor will suggest you stop taking alcohol, smoking, ibuprofen medication, and more stuff several days before the surgery.

This is because such habits and medication could increase the risk of over bleeding and delay healing. Choosing the right surgeon is essential if you want to obtain natural results.

How Much Long Is The Recovery Phase?

The recovery period after blepharoplasty surgery is very short, but it may vary if you are already suffering from any chronic diseases.

The common after-effects are swelling and bruising around the eyes, and also your face might turn red. This situation will slowly disappear if you use a cold compress for at least the first 48 hours.

The incision bandage will be removed, and you will be able to do regular activities after 7 or 10 days.

What will I look after the surgery?

This is precisely where computer simulations come in, which allow you to see the before-and-after result.

The aim of the simulation is for the patient and the surgeon to come to an agreement on the supposed result after the blepharoplasty. But in no way should the computer simulation be considered the assured end result.

How Long Do The Results Last?

The upper lid surgery lasts up to 6 to 8 years, and the lower eyelid will remain the same for a longer time. For some people, the results last for a lifetime. You should also note the eyes will age even after the surgery.

At what time of the year is it recommended to perform the operation?

The best time for blepharoplasty is the 8 month period from September to April.

If the operation is carried out in summer, it is necessary to be very strict with regard to sun protection. The patient should use full protection sun creams, sunglasses and wide wing hats.

During the summer of the operation, the patient should not go to the beach or to the mountains. There is the risk of pigmentation of scars and hematomas. This pigmentation is visible and very difficult to treat.

After blepharoplasty, it is necessary to protect scars and hematomas from damage that could be caused by the sun. Any facial surgery (facelift, rhinoplasty or plastic surgery of the eyelids) causes hematomas during the first 15-20 days.