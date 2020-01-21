Famous Gamblers You Didn’t Know Were Gamblers

It seems unreal to see a celebrity who already has hundreds of millions of dollars playing high stakes poker at the casino. But that’s what some famous actors do in their free time. Our casino experts have compiled a list of the top 10 famous gamblers in the world, most of which you will surely recognize, and you can be sure they only play at the best casinos in the world, such as 5BestCasinos.

1. Matt Damon

Matt Damon has a lot of great movies under his belt. But it seems that his passion for poker took off after his stunning performance in Rounders. A film about poker appears to have captured the heart of this young actor. He can often be seen playing poker with some of his close friends, but he is also known to visit the private poker tables at Las Vegas casinos.

2. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is a famous actor and a close friend of Matt Damon. They both seem to share the passion for poker, but Ben also loves to hit the Blackjack tables. We can easily say that he has some real skills under his belt when it comes to playing poker. In 2004 he managed to win the California State Poker Championship, ending first among 90 other players at the tournament.

3. 50Cent

Hollywood actors aren’t the only ones chasing big wins. 50 Cent, internationally famous rap music artist, is also renowned for his outrageous gambling. He takes all sorts of crazy bets on sports teams. For instance, in 2012, he made half a million by betting that the New York Giants would win against the 49ers in the NFC Championship, which they did, in overtime.

4. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen is a very popular actor and a very controversial person. We have all heard of the scandals surrounding him. As you may recall in his hit series Two and a Half Men, Charlie was almost addicted to sports betting. This passion seems to follow him in real life, and he is known to place bets with his favorite bookies often.

5. Shannon Elizabeth

Shannon Elizabeth is a beloved actress, model, and a vivid poker player. She started playing at an early age, mostly draw and stud poker with members of her family. But once her acting career was well on its way, Shannon developed a passion for Texas Hold ’em. She can often be seen at Las Vegas casinos playing with other celebrities and has had some great success at poker tournaments as well.

6. Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire is best known for the leading role in Spider-Man. He also has other great movies under his belt, but he is also known to be a vivid poker player. There was some controversy around the actor when a lawsuit was filed disputing winnings at a secret high stakes poker game. We’re not sure how good he is at playing poker, but his skills are surely on a high level.

7. Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is a well-known fighter who likes to show off in the ring and outside it. We can often see him surrounded by millions of dollars, and he often brags about his gambling ventures. He is known to enjoy sports betting, and in one game, managed to spend $11 million. It’s unknown how well he does at betting, but since he’s not broke yet, it must be pretty good.

8. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods quickly managed to become a celebrity after his incredible plays on the golf fields. But what not too many people know about him is the fact that he enjoys betting on sports events, as well as playing poker. He was seen on several charity poker events, even though he didn’t manage to come on top. With a net worth of around $600 million, Woods is one of the most successful careers in golf and has the capital to bankroll his online gambling hobby.

9. Phil Ivey

Phil Ivey became a celebrity thanks to his poker skills. He started playing poker from an early age and continued his career at the Las Vegas Casinos. Ivey managed to win 10 World Series of Poker Bracelets and one World Poker Tour title. Thanks to his skills at the poker tables, he managed to earn the nickname the Tiger Woods of Poker.

10. Daniel Negreanu

Daniel Negreanu is a famous Canadian poker player who managed to become a celebrity thanks to the high earnings he managed to rack up across different poker tournaments. So far, he has won 6 World Series of Poker bracelets and 2 World Poker Tour titles. Today Daniel Negreanu teaches other players the game of poker and helps them become professionals at the tables. If you want to become good at poker, you have to start somewhere!

11. Johnny Chan

Johnny Chan is a famous poker player and has also made small appearances in several movies. One of them being Rounders, starring Matt Damon. His outstanding play at the table was the starting point of the film and, at the same time, his most famous game of all time. Johnny Chan is a successful player with a total of 10 World Series of Poker bracelets.

12. Gladys Knight

Even female celebrities are known to indulge in gambling. Gladys Knight is one of the most famous soul singers in the world with hits, including “When a Child Is Born,” “Licence To Kill,” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” She battled gambling addiction for many years, playing about $40,000 each night at the casino tables on blackjack and baccarat. Knight is said to lose over $6 million over the years potentially. She spoke about it in her biography.

Why Famous People Gamble

That is not an exhaustive list, as there are probably many more celebrities and millionaires who gamble despite having all the private jets, luxury cars or yachts and properties that you could want. The reason for this is that playing online for real money is fun, and most people don’t do it because you can win cash, but for the thrill of it.