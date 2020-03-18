10 Best Family Holiday Destinations in Australia and Beyond 2020

Discovering new and wonderful destinations is an exciting time for any family. If you’ve decided to take the plunge and leave Australia to discover all that lies beyond, then this list will give you a great starting point from which to plan your family holiday.

Australia has a lot to offer, from great beaches and delicious food to a relaxed lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean you should limit your options. Here are some of the best destinations for you to take your family.

The Byron at Byron, Australia

Luxury apartments are nestled in 45-acres of subtropical rainforest and navigated by eco-friendly boardwalks. Relax beside the tranquil infinity pool or take a stroll through the forest to long white deserted beaches where you can play in the surf. Head back to the poolside restaurant and delight in delicious local cuisine.

The Datai, Langkawi

Nestled in a 10-million-year-old rainforest, the Datai Langkawi offers families a retreat from where they can reconnect with nature while indulging in fresh, fragrant local cuisine and enjoying visits from local wildlife like curious monkeys looking for mangoes. The resort itself is perched on a forest ridge 40 meters above sea level and 300 meters back from the beach, a brave move to preserve the pristine coastline while offering visitors the chance to experience the treasures of the rainforest.

Silversands, Granada

Visit the spice island of Granada and revel in the modern luxury of Silversands resort where your family will not only be treated to the comforts of a resort that blends perfectly with nature, but where every member can delight in an abundance of facilities including a spa, watersports, beach club and fitness center. This really is a gem in the heart of the Caribbean where your family can relish in heady meals created by award-winning chefs.

Villatel Solterra, Florida

For some exciting family fun, head to this resort where the highlights are most certainly the luxury villas on offer. Themed kids’ rooms, arcades, private pools and amazing onsite facilities make a stunning base from which to explore the surrounding area. The

Solterra Resort is a magical space where the kids can run free and enjoy water slides, tennis courts, and oversized pools when they are not visiting the nearby resorts of Disney and Universal Studios. For more details, check Villatel to find out more about what this magical resort can offer you and your family.

Green Camp, Bali

The Green School in Bali offers camps in an adjoining site to the school which run during school holidays. Here your family can spend time bonding in this beautiful location with a range of physically challenging activities run by enthusiastic locals who provide a green education in an innovative campus. Unplug from the modern world and immerse your family in an inspiring culture that will guide you in ways to get involved with the environment.

Tierra Atacama, Chile

Take your family somewhere truly unique when you visit this lodge set in the moonlike landscape of the northern desert of Chile. Stunning designs offer serene spaces from which to base your desert adventures. Whether you choose to explore the surrounding area on horseback, bike, or vehicle, you won’t be disappointed with the Geysers, lagoons, flamingos, volcanoes and canyons. This really is a vivid landscape that will take your breath away.

Tatahi Lodge Beach Resort, New Zealand

This informal resort complex offers complete relaxation without having to worry about formalities, which can be a blessing for parents who have children. Family-friendly, this resort offers a great pool, spacious and comfortable rooms, free loaner bikes and parking (so feel free to hire a car for the duration of your stay!). The resort sits surrounded by tropical gardens, and if you wish to head to the beach, it is only a six-minute walk.

Margaret River, Perth

A small town south of Perth, Margaret River is a great place for families who wish to explore a more rugged Australia while also enjoying luxurious comforts like craft breweries and boutiques. With such an abundance of accommodation to choose from, you’ll be spoiled for choice. The real cherry on the cake, however, is the abundance of activities. Head to the coast and see whales migrating between the months of June to November; walk the Cape to Cape track; stock up on fresh produce from the farmers market; watch the sunset, and pet wild sting ray at Hamelin Bay.

Kyoto, Japan

Japan is a wild ride for adults, let alone for kids. Kyoto is a beautiful part of Japan, with many accommodation types for you choose from, such as the Hotel Vischio Kyoto by GRANVIA. Within this hotel, there is a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and free Wi-Fi. With plenty of family rooms available, you can easily keep your children comfortable and entertained. Once in Kyoto, you can take them to the Manga Museum and explore Fushimi Inari Taisha. There is a lot of exploring and walking to be done in Kyoto, so only take your children if they can cope with a big culture change and a more exploratory vacation.

Disneyland Hotel, Paris

Make your child’s dream of visiting Disneyland in Paris a reality by booking a room at the wonderful Disneyland Hotel. There are many benefits from staying here, such as the pool and free parking, with the latter making it easier for parents to drive to and from the hotel. However, there are great facilities nearby such as Planet Pizza and the Disney Village. There’s a nearby golf course, shopping, as well as Davy Crockett Adventure and Aquarium Sea Life Paris – much more to see and do if you every tire of Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Paris (although we doubt you will!).

There is a lot to see and do across the world, and by taking your family along with you for a family-filled holiday, you’ll be making great memories for everyone to cherish. Be sure to find accommodation that is suited to your wants and needs, and never feel unable to ask hotels if there are any extras such as an added cot in the bedroom if you have a young baby with you. Many hotels and resorts will do their best to make you and your family as comfortable as possible.