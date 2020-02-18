Best Places to Visit on a Family Camping Trip in 2020

If you live in the United States, then you know how attractive a camping adventure with your family can be, when you have so many great places that are perfect for a vacation in a tent, or in some camping van.

Camping is always popular among all generations, and it is interesting that today, the younger people are getting more interested in adventures, and holydays inside some tent in some attractive place in the United States. Also, camping is always a great idea for a family trip, since you can enjoy and have a great time, and find some amusement for your kids too.

However, for a carefree camping trip, you will need proper equipment that can assure your comfort and safety during camping. Luckily, there are many online stores, such as thecampinggear.com, which is a perfect place where you can find all of the necessary equipment for a camping trip.

When it comes to the location for the best camping adventure, the United States is a country with some of the best camping sites in the whole world, and in this article, we are going to represent you the best places that you should choose for a camping trip in the year 2020.

South Dakota

If you like the old fashioned style, and stories about the wild west, and cowboys, then you probably should choose South Dakota to be your next destination for a camping trip. Here you could have a lot of different activities that are all in the spirit of the 19th century. Some of the most interesting activities are horse riding, fishing, and safari where you can watch buffalos in their natural environment.

Utah

Another amazing country with great camping sites is Utah, which has five national parks and amazing nature. Some of the best camping sites in this country are Canyonlands, Bruce Canyon City, and Zion Canyon Campground. What’s important about these camping sites, is that there are many commodities near the camp, so you don`t have to worry about your hygiene, or food since there are many restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping centers nearby.

Majestic Mountain Loop

Majestic Mountain Loop represents a camping trip which is a combination of visiting several places, such as Yosemite National Park, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. According to many people who were campers on this trip, the best experience should be if you first visit the Sequoia National Park, where you can see the biggest sequoia in the world.

After enjoying the view of the second largest tree in the world, you should visit the Boyden Cavern, and enjoy in beautiful nature of Yosemite National Park, and a cave with stalagmites and stalactites. Also, other attractive places are Roaring River Falls and the Road`s End. The Road`s End is a place with the best hiking paths, the Woods Creek Trail, Lewis Creek, Copper Creek, and some more. Other attractions in Yosemite National Park are Sugar Pine Railroad, Wawona Pioneer Village, Tunnel View, Glacier Point, and Yosemite Valley.

Florida Keys

If you are more interested in some warmer temperature, and the seaside, then you should set your camping trip for Florida, and visit the Florida Keys, which is one of the best places for camping at the sea. There are several camping sites, such as Sunshine Key, Fiesta Key, and John Pennekamp, where you can set your tent, enjoy with your family in the view of the sea, and lots of other activities on the beach.

Coast of Maine

The Coast of Maine is one of the best places when you are planning to take your kid’s camping. There are many activities for kids, and one of the most interesting is the t-shirt designing, big duck boot, and the eating famous blueberry pancakes. Also, you can go hiking in Jordan Pond Loop Trail in Acadia National Park, and enjoy in beautiful nature of this place, along with the amazing view of the sunrise that you can watch from the Cadillac Mountain.

Coast of Oregon

The Coast of Oregon represents another amazing camping site, which is especially attractive to children because here you can enjoy many activities during all year. One of the biggest attractions is the beach full of rocks, which kids love to explore and climb on the stones. Harris Beach State Park is offering 25 sites with electricity and water, and 59 more that are close to the beach. Also, you can buy firewood, or rent a yurt.

Arizona

Arizona is the state with the most popular camping site in the United States. The main reason for such a popularity of this place, which has its camping sites more popular than some places near the sea, like California or Florida, is the Grand Canyon. Also, there are some other places, besides the Grand Canyon, that you should also visit in this state.

Since the Grand Canyon is so popular, it’s no surprise that we have so many camping sites around this attraction. Some of the best camping sites are Voyager in Tucson and Page Lake Powell. When you are camping in Tucson, you can have an experience, where you have comfort that is the same as you were in some hotel.

Since the Voyager Resort has many activities in the area of the camp. You can play golf, swim in the swimming pool, or attend some of the many recreational activities.

Furthermore, there are twenty other camping sites in the Grand Canyon, and all of them could offer you some unique experience. You should only watch for a hookup option since some of them don`t have any source of electricity nearby.

Another great place in Arizona is the Page Lake Powell, where you can start your exploration of the Grand Canyon from its beginning. The biggest fascinations are Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend. Nevertheless, in this camping site, you can have all of the necessities such as gas station, propane gas, pools, bathtubs, laundry departments, and even a gym, so the comfort is guaranteed.