4 Ways to Tell The Difference Between Fake And Real Ormus

Orbitally Rearranged Monoatomic Elements or as it’s more commonly – and simply – referred to as ORMUS is a substance that occurs naturally in our environment. If you do some digging online, you’ll learn that it can be found in various plants, volcanic areas, and in our oceans, and it can provide us with a wide range of benefits.

However, since it has become increasingly popular, you might be worried about the authenticity of specific products that you can find online. Luckily, we’ve created a how-to guide that’ll help you understand how you can tell the difference between fake and real Ormus, but before we take a look at that, let’s first look at what this substance actually is:

Ormus: Explained

Although you might already know what this substance is, it’s still worth mentioning. Firstly, you should know that it contacts particular elements, more specifically palladium, silver, and, of course, gold. These elements all exist in a monoatomic form, which basically means that their individual atoms don’t come into contact with one another. Because of this atom state, we often refer to this form as “m-matter”.

Now, you should know that this form can be found in specific areas and locations – the ones we’ve mentioned at the beginning of our article – and since these areas feature clean energy and since the ingredients making Ormus is limited, the substance is extremely worth its price. So, what can you do to ensure that you purchase real Ormus? To answer this question right away, there is one way that you can check whether it’s real or fake, and if you want to do so, follow the steps below:

Step 01: Purchase a Small Amount – before you can actually test whether or not it’s an authentic product, you’ll have to purchase a small amount of Ormus. Once you do, unpack it, get a glass tube, and place the powder inside of it. Keep in mind, the tube should be made out of glass, and it has to be completely clean and dry so that you can make sure that the result you get is accurate – something that’ll help you determine whether or not it’s real or fake.

Step 02: Add Filtered Water to The Powder – once you’re done with the aforementioned step, next you should add some filtered water to the glass tube, and use something for mixing the two substances together. It’ll get murky, but the powder will also settle to the bottom quickly. By settling, there will be some small amount of it left in the water, but this is completely normal, so, don’t worry about it.

Step 03: Wait – after approximately 10 minutes, the particles that were left in the water should have settled to the bottom, meaning that the water should be clear. Keep in mind, if the amount of Ormus decreased, it’s highly possible that it has been mixed with some icing sugar (which implies that it’s fake). After about 20 minutes, the water should be entirely clear and the whole amount of powder should now be at the bottom.

Step 04: Add Acid/Vinegar to The Mix – when you’re done with the three steps from above, next you’ll need to perform an acid test. Add the same amount of acid or citric acid as the amount of water inside. If you don’t have acid or citric acid in your home and if you don’t want to spend money on purchasing it, you could opt for adding some clear, distilled vinegar to the mixture since it’ll provide you with the same effect.

Step 05: Bubbles Will Appear – a lot of people think that bubbles are a bad sign, however, this is a normal reaction. Hence, as soon as you add acid or vinegar to it, you’ll start noticing bubbles, but you’ll also notice that the powder started dissolving in the water. After 5 to 10 minutes, the powder should be entirely dissolved, and the bubbles won’t be as visible as they were when you initially poured acid or vinegar in the glass tube.

Step 06: The Powder Should Entirely Dissolve – the last step will require you to wait for another 10 to 20 minutes. During that time, the powder will continue dissolving and once the time is up, the water shouldn’t feature any residue, nor should there be any powder left on the bottom. If you manage to go through these steps properly, you’ll be capable of ensuring that the product bought is genuine and authentic.

Is There Anything Else That I Should Check?

Besides doing the aforementioned experiment, there are also some other things that you must check, mostly because this will help you additionally confirm whether or not the product you bought is genuine. After all, it isn’t cheap, thus, you won’t want to spend your money on something that is fake or mixed with other ingredients that aren’t as beneficial as the real deal. Some of the things that you’ll also want to check to are:

The Company Selling The Product

It’s extremely important that you learn more about the company that is selling the product in the online store. Why is this important? Well, since there is a wide range of online stores that sell Ormus, you’ll want to ensure that you pick the best one, but more importantly, you’ll want to make sure that they aren’t selling fake products. Thus, take a look at their website and read the “About Us” section. Keep in mind, it’s important that they display some info about them, which leads us to our next point…

The Information on The Website

You must look for information on the website, more specifically, whether or not the company posted their email address, the actual address of their facilities, telephone number, as well as who started the organization. These are important things to look for, and if you cannot find them in the “About Us” section or at the bottom of all pages, it’s highly possible that they aren’t transparent, which can mean that they’re selling fake Ormus products.

The Reviews Left By Consumers

Lastly, you must check the reviews posted by people that have already purchased the product from a specific organization. Of course, you’ll probably read the ones posted on the official websites, but if you want to be extra sure, read the ones posted on independent platforms, blogs, and sites as well. Naturally, if there are more negative than positive testimonials, you might want to work with a different company.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are literally four ways that you can check whether or not the Ormus product is real or fake. After all, this particular substance doesn’t come with a cheap price tag, thus, in order for you to ensure that you aren’t wasting your money, follow our how-to guide from above.

Since you now know how you can test the Ormus powder you’re thinking about purchasing, you really shouldn’t waste time. Instead, choose several companies, buy small amounts of the powder, and then go through each of the steps from our list to see whether or not the product is genuine.