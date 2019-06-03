Facts About Sonni Pacheco

Jeremy Renner, an American actor was born in Modesto, California, on the seventh of January 1971. His full name is Jeremy Lee Renner. He starred in several successful movies like “Neo Ned” and “Dahmer”. Also, he appeared in some supporting roles in “28 Weeks Later”, and “S.W.A.T.”. His most notable work is his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” for which he received Academy Award.

In 2014, he married Sonni Pacheco, a Canadian model and they have a daughter, called Ava Berlin, which was born in 2013. That same year, he filed in for a divorce, for incompatible differences. Today, they are sharing custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin. Even though their marriage lasted only a few months, she succeeded in gathering some attention from the public.

Introducing Sonni Pacheco

Like her ex-husband, Sonni Pacheco is an actress. She appeared in a couple of movies like “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” and “The Wingman”. She is 23 years old, born in Vancouver, British Columbia. More exactly, she was born in a small town called Pitt Meadows. Originally, she worked as a model, later she done some acting.

Sonni`s Career

As we said earlier, Sonni Pacheco worked as a model. She works in lingerie model, and she was a spokeswoman for an energy drink, Monster. Plus, she was a part of the Splendid girls who participated in a wet t-shirt contest. Also, she appeared in “The Wingman”, Jim Garrison`s comedy movie.

Where Did They Meet?

Jeremy and Sonni met on set. They were on the set of “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”. Jeremy was a co-star of Tom Cruise, the main actor in that movie. Sonni Pacheco was a stand-in in that movie. Their age difference is 20 years.

Are They Married?

On the 28th March 2013, she gave birth to a daughter, Ava Berlin. He showed his ring on the set of “Kill the Messenger”, in Washington. Plus, he claimed that he wanted to protect his family`s privacy several times.

What About Ava?

Jeremy Renner spokes frequently about his daughter, Ava. He said that she is the best thing that he has ever done. Also, he said that he is very miserable when he doesn’t see her for a certain amount of time. Ultimately, he said that he will make difficult for her to find the right man.

Net Worth

Jeremy Renner`s net worth is estimated at $35 million.

The Divorce

Sonni Pacheco and Jeremy Renner divorced shortly after she gave birth to their daughter. According to some sources, their divorce was very ugly. Jeremy pays $16k a month in child support. Court ordered Jeremy to pay that amount of money to his ex-wife so she could take care of their daughter.

Plus, he is ordered to pay 5% of his annual income, if he makes more than $2.3 dollars. Initially, Sonni Pacheco was denied custody of their daughter. However, she succeeded in getting her back. It wasn’t required of Jeremy to any kind of spousal support, because of their pre-marriage agreement.