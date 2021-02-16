5 Facts Everyone Should Know About MRI in 2021

An MRI, (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), is a test done using powerful magnets, radio waves and a computer. The three elements work together to make detailed pictures of your internal body. Some people often compare MRIs to X-rays and computed tomography or CT scans. However, the difference between an X-ray or CT scan and MRIs is that MRIs do not use damaging ionizing radiation. Therefore, unlike the other two imaging technologies, MRIs are safer and can be done more than once.

Doctors use this test to diagnose patients or see how their bodies are responding to treatments. MRIs can be done on different parts of the body. For instance, doctors can use MRIs to look at soft tissues and the nervous system when diagnosing patients. Doctors can also use MRIs to detect brain tumours, traumatic brain injuries, developmental anomalies, dementia infections and multiple sclerosis, among other illnesses and injuries.

Jewellery and MRI do not go well together

One of the most critical facts you should know about MRI is that you should not go into the machine with any jewellery. Jewellery and any loose metal objects can cause severe injuries during an MRI. The MRI magnet is usually too strong that it pulls any jewellery and loose metal objects towards it. Therefore, before you get inside the MRI machine, one of the first things you should do is remove all jewellery. This includes belly-button and toe rings.

Additionally, if you have had any metal objects inserted into your body during medical procedures, you need to let your doctor know before the MRI procedure. It is also worth mentioning that cosmetics usually contain metals that can interact with the MRI magnets. Therefore, you also need to remove any makeup or nail polish before the MRI. It would also be wise if you removed any antiperspirants and sunscreens because they also contain metals.

Tattoos can burn during MRIs

Before you go into your MRI procedure, you need to let your doctor know about any hidden tattoos. During the process, the dyes in tattoos can cause skin irritation or first-degree burns. The dyes in the tattoos heat up because of the MRI radio waves. The same thing will happen if you have tattooed eyeliner. Therefore, you need to tell your doctor about it. Your doctor may cover the tattoos to help minimize the burns and skin irritation. However, it may not work completely. Therefore, the best solution may be to stop the MRI process at once to avoid burns.

The MRI machine can trigger anxiety

MRIs procedures are not the easiest to go through. More often than not, patients experience anxiety and fear inside the machine. MRIs are usually done inside a large magnetic machine. For some people, especially when doing MRI scans with children, the devices can trigger claustrophobia. If you suffer claustrophobia, the best thing to do would be to keep your eyes closed before you go inside the machine and keep them as is. You can try to think of amusing things like your favourite trip and memory with your eyes closed. Doing this can help reduce or eliminate anxiety. Note that some people suffer severe anxiety attacks inside the MRI machines. In such cases, doctors advise you to take anti-anxiety medication before the procedure.

It is also worth noting that MRIs can take longer than anticipated. For instance, your doctor may tell you that the procedure will last only fifteen minutes only for it to turn into an hour procedure.. If you are going in for an MRI, the wise thing to do would be to prepare for the process to take longer than anticipated. However, this may trigger more anxiety. Some people may start to think that something is wrong and have a hard time. Therefore, It would help if you had a snack or went to the bathroom beforehand. The added time doesn’t have to be a disadvantage. If you hardly get some alone time, it may be the best time to enjoy solitude.

MRIs are safe for people of all ages

MRI scans do not use any form of harmful radiation, as is the case with CT scans and X-rays. Instead, MRIs create images of different anatomical structures using a strong magnetic field and radio waves. For this reason, MRIs can be one on adults and children. This technology helps separate the images clearly so that medical experts can interpret the results efficiently. The technology also allows the creation of cross-sectional images of the examined body tissue so that doctors can come up with an accurate diagnosis.

You are not allowed to move during the process

During an MRI, you are not allowed to move. Your body has to stay in one still position, least you want to start the process again. When you move, you interfere with the process of creating the image. If the doctor does not start the process again, it may result in inaccurate images which may trigger an erroneous diagnosis. One of the main reasons why people may be triggered to move during a scan is the temperature. It is worth noting that you may start feeling a little warm during the scan because of the radio waves. This shouldn’t worry you as it is not dangerous.

