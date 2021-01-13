Interesting Facts about Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor from England. He has contributed to every sector of the entertainment stream. Benedict started his journey at a young age. His portrayal of the role of Titania is one of his famous roles. Benedict has contributed to the movies, theatres, radios, and television. He has also worked for the appearance in the movie like “The Hobbit.”

#1 Early Life

The birthplace of Benedict is London, England. His father’s name is Timothy Carlton. His mother’s name is Wanda Ventham. She has a half-sister. Her name is Tracy Tabernacle.

#2 Student of Drama

Benedict has education mostly in boarding school. He had attended the “Brambletye School” and “Harrow School.” Benedict used to attain art classes during his schooling in “Harrow School.” He was also part of the “Bambletye School.” Benedict was also part of the dramatic group “Rattigan Society.” His first drama was “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” It was when he was twelve years old. Benedict also received training in drama from the “London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.” He completed his graduation in “Masters in Classical Acting.” Benedict even attended the “University of Manchester” (Victoria University of Manchester) to study drama.

#3 Started acting as a theatre actor

The professional acting career from the theatre in 2001. Then, he appeared in several classic plays. He portrayed the role of George Tesman in the play “Hedda Gabler” in 2005. This increased his popularity in the entertainment industry. He even received nominations for the “Olivier Award.” It was in the category of “Best Performance in a Supporting Role.” Benedict was also part of the play “After the Dance.” It was one of the most famous plays performed by the group “Rattigan.” Thea Sharrock had directed the play. The play was staged in the “Royal National Theatre.” The play succeeded to win the “Oliver Awards” four times. The play also earned the “Best Revival.”

Likewise, Benedict also appeared in the play “The Children’s Monologues” in 2010 and “Frankenstein” in 2011. Benedict succeeded to win “Evening Standard Award”, “Oliver Award”, and “ ‘Critics’ Circle Theatre Award” for his performance in the play “Frankenstein.” He also achieved the “Triple Crown of London Theatre.” Benedict also performed in the “Hamlet” of Shakespeare in “Barbican Theatre” in 2015. This also made him the nominee for the “Laurence Olivier Award” for the third time in his career.

#4 Television Career

The television career of Benedict started from the show “Tipping the Velvet” in 2002. He appeared in the show “Cambridge Spies” in 2003. He portrayed the role of Edward Han in the show. He was also part of the series “Fortysomething” in the same year. Benedict appeared in a major role in the series “Hawking” in 2004. He portrayed the role of Stephen Hawking in the series. His performance succeeded to make him won the “Golden Nymph” in the category of “Best Performance by an Actor.” He lent his voice for the role of Stephen Hawking in the series ‘ Curiosity.”

Likewise, Benedict appeared in the character of Edmund Talbot in the mini-series “To the Ends of the Earth” in 2005. He also appeared in the cameo role in the shows “Nathan Barley” and “Broken News.” Benedict shared screen along with Tom Hardy in the show “Stuart: A Life Backwards” in 2007. The next year, he appeared in the mini-series “The Last Enemy.” Benedict appeared in the show “Maple: Murder is Easy” in 2009. His performance in the show “Small Island” in the role of Bernard earned him nominations for the “BAFTA Television Award” in the same year. He portrayed the lead role in the TV series “Sherlock” in 2010. Benedict was part of the mini-series “Parade’s End” in 2012, “Patrick Melrose” in February, 2017and the TV movie “Brexit: The Uncivil War” in 2019.

#5 Movie Career

The professional movie career of Benedict started from “Atonement” in 2007. It was a supporting role. He appeared in another movie “The Other Boleyn Girl” in 2008. Benedict portrayed the role of Joseph Hooker in the movie “Creation” in 2009. He appeared in the movies “Four Lions” and “The Whistleblower” in 2010, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “War Horse” in 2011.

Benedict was also part of the movie "Hobbit" in 2012, "Desolation of Smaug" in 2013, and "The Battle of Five Armies" in 2014. Benedict also appeared in the movies "Imitation Game" and "Black Mass" in 2014. He acted in the movie "The Jungle Book" in 2015, and "Dr. Strange" in 2016. Benedict was part of the movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018, and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

#6 Romantic Relationship

Benedict had dated Olivia Poulet. The couple separated in 2011. He announced his engagement with Sophie Hunter in November 2014. They tied knots on February 14th, 2015. They were blessed with a child in June 2015. His name is Christopher Carlton. Sophie gave birth to Hal in March 2017.

#7 Far Away from Hassles of Social Media

Benedict is not active on social media platforms. Although if you search his name on Instagram and Twitter, you will encounter unverified fan-made accounts and pages.

#8 Millionaire

Benedict has been part of the entertainment industry for more than fifteen years. He has been part of the theatre, TV shows, and movies. According to celebritynetworth.net, he has an approximate net worth of $40 million.

#9 Nutshell Bio

The full name of Benedict is Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch. The current age of Benedict is 44 years. His nationality is British. He has an attractive height of 6 feet with a complimentary weight of 78 kgs. Benedict belongs to the English, Scottish, German and Dutch ethnicity.