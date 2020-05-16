10 Factors to Consider When Choosing an Online Casino

When you play online gambling games and you deposit real money, you need to know that you must check a few things that will save you from scammers and hackers. Sometimes everything may look good until you decide to cash out the money. Internet scams are still existing in cyberspace and if you are not informed about everything, you can easily lose your money.

Many players share a bad experience with these games, so if you are interested in online casinos, you have to make deep research and find the most reliable gambling platforms that guarantee your safety.

Here are a few factors you need to consider when you choose any type of gambling games, including online casinos:

1. Check if they have a valid working license

Before 10-15 years there were not that many online gambling platforms present, but when they started to gain popularity between the players, many illegal copies took over them. So, legitimate companies decided to verify their casinos and got a license, following the regulations for the games of luck. In the late 2000s, there was a huge influx of illegal casinos that caused too many people to lose their deposits. They were never able to see the money they won on these games. Very often, licensing information can be found at the footer (the bottom line) of the website. Every legal online casino will provide the license to the potential users, so they can check the verdict.

2. Where is the casino based

Knowing this information, you can easily recognize if something is wrong. More than half of the most popular online casinos are regulated in the UKCG, Malta, Gibraltar, and Curacao. But, many countries decided to adopt the games for their citizens, so they can win prizes and convert them to cash, following the local laws. For example, casinokokemus is a Finland based online gambling platform that is available for Finns, where they can find a lot of legal and licensed games of luck. Many countries follow the same example and collect the best games that their citizens can legally play and win jackpots.

3. User-friendly interface

Online games shouldn’t be complicated, so everyone can understand the rules and terms. The website design should be responsive to almost every device, or they have an app that can be downloaded on a smartphone. The navigation should be easy and smooth, so users can choose games and future activities, like withdrawing the money or shifting to another tournament without losing previous steaks.

4. Can you claim a welcome bonus

Many online casinos offer a welcome bonus to the new players. Usually, they can get the money after they join the website and create an account. Legal casinos will offer an attractive bonus that corresponds to the money you put there as a deposit. For example, you can get them all and double the value as a bonus. If these bonuses are poor and pretty little compared to the deposit. Check the terms and conditions before you log in to online gambling games, so you can be sure you are choosing the best one.

5. Is it available on most popular gambling platforms?

The most popular casino platforms have a long list of legit games, they confirm are legal and trusted. They need to include all the available information, like payment methods, providers, owners, and licenses. Many countries have platforms with games that are legal to play them. If you find a game that looks like a good deal, try to check if it’s available on these gaming platforms.

6. Do they have a customer support service

Every one of us can have problems while playing online casinos, and that is why they need to have a stable customer support department and helpdesk office. When someone has a problem, they report it to them, in order to find a solution, so both sides can be satisfied.

7. Payment options

Most online casinos accept the usual payment methods, including Visa and MasterCard, but also PayPal and e-wallets. Some of them support cryptocurrencies and they accept crypto deposits. Some of these services may charge you paying fees, so you need to find the best option for you. Every legal online casino should have a public list of accepted payment options. If they don’t have something like that, avoid that casino.

8. Promotions and special offers

Real gambling websites know how to attract casino enthusiasts, but also how to keep them longer on their platform. Top online casinos will offer welcome bonuses, but also promotions, weekly bonuses, monthly awards, and VIP status for most loyal clients.

9. Does it support your country?

Sometimes some casinos are made for a limited number of countries. In other cases, the local laws and conditions will stop you from joining some online gambling tournaments, because it’s against the rules for the games of luck. You may be able to play if you change the proxy or use a VPN, but ask the customer support can you withdraw the money you earn by playing. If they say is not possible to cash out casino money, find another game, but be careful not to jump into scams and illegal businesses.

10. Compare the users’ experience

Every casino service will try to assure you they are the best and most reliable game in the world. But, you need to do your own deep research and find users’ experience reviews and shared opinions. If something looks like a scam it’s probably a scam, especially if they don’t use understandable language and the rules are unclear. Avoid games that look ugly and outdated. Casinos that are regularly maintained and updated always look luxurious and beautiful. Don’t log in to low-budget games. Regular online casinos are taking care of the players and try to offer them the best user experience.

When you play with your money, you need to double-check everything, every detail, and every information available for the game. That is the only way to recognize legal casinos that won’t lead you to money loss and other law issues. Always look for the best, even if it’s for gambling.