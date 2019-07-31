Facial Roller – All You Need To Know

If you have an Instagram account and spend a lot of time on this social platform, scrolling through videos, then you must have noticed that many of them feature facial rollers. They come in a variety of colors and gemstone and are believed to promote lymphatic drainage. If you are considering getting one of these rollers, keep reading this text, because we are going to tell you everything you need to know.

Firstly, we have to discuss the benefits. As already mentioned, the biggest benefit is the lymphatic drainage. We know it sounds serious, almost like it is a medical intervention, but we promise you that it is not. Basically, by rolling this beauty tool up and down your face, you are pushing the lymphatic fluid back to the lymph nodes. This fluid is what makes you look puffy, which means that the time has come to say goodbye to it.

Furthermore, this roller improves the elasticity of the skin and stimulates collagen production. Since its main component is the crystal which remains cold even when in close contact with the skin, it reduces and tightens the pores. In addition, it boosts the blood circulation, eliminates toxins, it ensures that your skincare products penetrate deeper, and it can even reduce sinus pain and headache.

So, how to use a facial roller? Well, it is fairly easy. All you have to do is roll it up and down, starting at your chin. Roll it outward and upward on the cheeks, and then work under the chin and toward the collar bone, and go to both sides of your neck. Repeat these movements on every part of your face. Don’t forget to add your favorite oil or serum, and watch as your skin regenerates in front of you.

You can use this tool twice a day, in the morning and right before you go to bed. It is a great way to relax after a long and stressful day. It is definitely something that you should incorporate into your evening routine. Simply roll your worries away.

If you want to get one of these tools, you have to be careful before making the purchase. As you are probably aware, their price varies, which means that they are not all of the same quality. You should avoid the cheapest ones, because it probably has some plastic and other materials in it, meaning that it is not 100% crystal. These are thought to have numerous healing properties, so it is no wonder people have been using them for a long time. Our recommendation is Jade Roller from ZUDOYA. You should opt for a jade gemstone if your skin easily gets inflamed and puffy. On the other hand, rose quartz is great for cell regeneration, while amethyst boosts blood circulation and purifies the skin.

Once you have finished your beauty routine, you should clean the roller with a soft cloth and warm water. Those that are made out of natural stones are very fragile, which means that you have to take great care of them. You shouldn’t clean it with harsh soups and you should store it somewhere dry and avoid the steamy bathroom.

All in all, these are some main features of the facial roller. As you can see, all you have to do is choose the best gemstone for your skin and enjoy its benefits.