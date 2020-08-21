3 Effective Facebook Marketing Strategies for Businesses in 2020

Owning a business comes with advantages and disadvantages. On one side, you will be your own boss and you don’t have to report to anyone. The profits that you make will be yours only, and you are the person who decides what is the next big step for the company.

On the other hand, you have to stay on top of everything, and you need to follow the latest trends. Facebook marketing is one trend that seems to be the best when it comes to promoting your business. There are strategies that are effective and that can help you out with the overall profits.

Not everyone is an expert when it comes to SMM and when you have a new page that needs to be noticed by the audience, it is hard to know where to start from. Here we are going to give you some tips on what you need to do to become successful. Remember that you should focus on your own business first, and compare the results with your competitors later.

Free always works

Do you know what is the best way to attract customers no matter if we are talking about online stores or land-based? Free things! Everyone loves a good offer, and everyone wants a discount. You should use that to your advantage.

This does not mean that you should give everything away for free, but giving some of your subscribers a good offer will not harm your businesses.

One thing you can do is create a game, reward system, or anything like that that will lead to free marketing. For example, you can say that you will give a 50% discount to a selected few people who like your page and share the post. This way, you will get thousands of new likes and post clicks, you will increase the number of people who follow you, and you won’t lose a lot of money. It is cheaper than sponsoring a post, and you are free to choose who you are going to give the discount to.

Remember that the more interactions you get on a post, the higher the reach is going to be. This means that with the right campaign, you can reach thousands and even millions of people.

Sponsored ads

There are a lot of different strategies you can incorporate on Facebook and get more attention to your business, but the fact is, ads work the best.

One thing people believe is that you have to sponsor everything, every day and that you have to spend a lot of money. The reality is, you can get new followers and increase the reach even if you spend 5 dollars per week.

The thing you need to pay the most attention to is the people you target and the post you choose. Find something that is going to be widely accepted, no matter what your page is about. It is better to target people with an interesting fact, tips, tricks, or even general information about your line of business than to go with specific products or items.

When deciding who to target, you need to have a good overview and to know the people who are interested in your products. One additional thing you can use is to see what your competitors are doing and who they are choosing to target. Visit here, you want to find out more about databases and how advertisements can help you out.

How much is enough?

This is something that most people ask themselves when it comes to posting on your page and sharing information. When you look at some of the biggest pages on Facebook, you will notice that they post at least once every hour. Is that the right way to go?

The real answer is, no. Unless you have millions of subscribers all over the world, that are active from all different time zones, you should not post every hour. You should go with quality, not quantity.

When you have a smaller page, you should test things out and pay close attention to what the insides say. Sometimes it is smarter to share your pictures, videos, and articles 3 times per week, instead of 3 times per day.

However, this all depends on your line of business, so feel free to test things out. One month, post 3 times per week and see how people respond to the things you share. The next, you can share 3 things per week and gain knowledge about that strategy. Experts suggest that A B testing is the best thing you can do about your Facebook page and overall business.

Additional Tips

These are only 3 strategies that you can use Facebook marketing to your advantage. If you have other social media profiles, then you should advertise your Fb profile there as well. If you have a friend who has a page, then you can do each other a favor, and share some of the posts on each others’ pages. Be creative, get the word out, and put the name of your page in your store.

Once you start actively posting, you should follow the latest trends and get people interested in what you have to say. No matter what you are selling, there is always a way to incorporate the latest news with your products. See what the celebrities are doing, use puns, memes, and jokes to attract customers. Remember that a good quote goes a long way, and every once in a while, find something relatable to share that people will interact with. At least once per week looking for a quote or an image that people will relate to, and that is not connected with your business. This way you will get likes, comments, and shares that will lead a new audience to your page.

Put yourself in your followers’ shoes. Don’t think like a business owner, think like a consumer. What would you like to know and see? Why do you follow certain pages? What makes you unfollow? Before sharing anything, think if you’d like it if you saw it on your newsfeed. Change your point of view and the numbers on your page are going to start growing.