Facebook Business Tips and Tricks To Implement in 2020

Since 2020 is less than a month away, it is only natural that you have started looking for Facebook marketing tips and tricks that you can use when the new year starts. Now, whether you are planning on creating a new page for your business or you have decided to step up your game in 2020, this article might help you. In the text below, you will be able to read and learn what the best Facebook marketing tips and tricks are for the upcoming year. Let’s take a look at what you can do and implement:

1. Professional Photos

People often overlook the importance of having professional photos on their Facebook pages. You might have noticed that companies opt for using stock pictures as their cover photos, or enlarged logos that are poor-quality which is an absolute no-no.

You can also see cover pictures that are outdated and refer to something that happened months ago, as well as ones that are not optimized for smartphones. Besides posting high-quality pictures and content, it is also important to post high-quality cover pictures.

You might be wondering, why is this, no one cares about the cover photos – and this is where you are wrong. When people first access your page, the first thing they will see is your profile picture, page name, and of course, your cover photo. If you want to make a good, as well as a long-lasting first impression, having a good cover photo can do just that.

2. Use All The Features Facebook Has to Offer

It is not all about posting high-quality pictures – Facebook has other things to offer as well. Videos, for example, videos are great for displaying new services and products. Not only will you be able to showcase the new items in the best possible way, but your audience will also get a glimpse of what the product is, how it works, and what they can use it for.

Facebook stories have seen an increase in popularity and use, hence, if you want to spark an interest in the release of a new product/service, you can do so by using the stories section. It will make people more interested in what you are offering, hence, they will look for more information on your page. Also, Facebook offers you to record 360º Videos that people can interact with – which is another way to make things interesting for your audience. So, do not only focus on images, instead combine different features that will make everything more fun.

3. Going “Live” Will Allow You To Engage With Your Audience More

Speaking of being unique and different, you should also use Facebook Live more often! Firstly, you will be able to create marketing strategies that are unique, as well as ones that will bring you closer to your audience.

You can choose to record anything while live, from showing a new product to simply answering some questions your customers might have, to announcing a new release or event. There are endless possibilities. You will easily get the conversation going and your customers will feel more confident in your company if you directly give them the answers they are looking for.

4. A Facebook Messenger Bot Will Make You Life Easier

As previously mentioned, people have so many questions when it comes to the services or products sold by companies. And since a lot of people might send you messages on your page, it might be impossible for you to answer all of the questions in a timely manner. However, you can solve all that by adding a messenger bot.

For example, botsurfer.com allows you to easily create a messenger bot that will communicate with your consumers on a wide range of topics – from handling questions to generating more sales. This will keep your customers satisfied even when they send a message at 3 AM. So, you will keep your users happy and you will be able to improve your overall customer service experience.

5. Do Not Forget to Add the Call-to-Action Option

This is something you do not want to overlook since you will make it easier for you and your clients to take action on your page. The buttons you can choose from include “Watch Video”, “Sign Up”, “Book Now”, or “Message”. This can easily drive more traffic to your company’s website, and you will also get people to take action. The buttons that are usually located under the cover photo will allow users to easily engage with you.

6. Look at Your Metrics and Learn More From Them

The data you can collect from your Facebook page is incredibly important. You can learn the locations, ages, genders, and habits of your consumers and these statistics can teach you, for example, when it is best to post content on your page. Also, you will learn about the engagement rates, what your consumers respond to best, and what they comment on and like. All of these things are incredibly important if you want to improve your Facebook marketing campaign.

7. Carefully and Thoroughly Fill Your Business Information

A lot of companies and businesses fail to fill out the “about” section on their page. They only set up the basic things like the working hours, website link, and the prices, but you should fill out the entire thing. So, why is that? Why is filling out the “about” section crucial? Firstly, the information you provide will be used by search engines and in order for it to work, it needs to be the same on all social media platforms you use.

If potential customers see that you did not take the time to give them basic information, they might not consider you to be trustworthy. Optimize the “about” category and add a general bio and description, a business goal, company information, and your story.

Conclusion

The seven tips and tricks for Facebook business marketing will allow you to reap various benefits including increasing website traffic, generating more sales, and keeping your customers happy and satisfied. Hence, do not waste any more time and start creating a list of Facebook business strategies that you will implement in 2020!