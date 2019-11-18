Facebook Advertising: How to Choose the Best Campaign for Your Goal?

OK, you have found that Facebook advertising is delivering results. It’s time to apply the “magic” of digital marketing to your business – but where to start?

Facebook Campaigns

Once you’ve decided to include Facebook advertising in your marketing plan, you will get enthusiastic about Facebook Ads Manager, start creating your campaign and probably start scratching your head at the very first step. Specifically, Facebook breaks down your campaigns into categories, depending on what you want your target audience to do after seeing your ad.

You will be offered the choice of 11 campaign types depending on your end goal and each next step in ad creation will depend on this first click. This way, Facebook advertising will give you better results, but first, take some time and study what each goal means.

We’ve put together a brief overview of what each campaign type brings so that you don’t give up right away and get back to the good old post boosting.

1. Brand awareness

You will choose this goal if you just want to be seen. These campaigns do not want to encourage the end-users to take specific actions. They just serve to get their attention. Brand awareness campaigns are usually used by large companies that do not aim to sell or collect data directly but want to remain present in their consumers’ minds.

2. Reach

The Reach campaign allows your ad to be seen by as many people as possible. Of course, it means within the constraints of the target audience and the budget. You can use this goal if you have a very small target audience and want to reach them as much as possible with your ad.

3. Traffic

If your goal is to take a potential consumer out of Facebook, for example, to a website to read your new blog post – this is the campaign for you. Facebook will help you find people who are likely to click on your link and show you an ad.

4. Engagement

Use this type of campaign if you want your target audience to respond to your ad. By response, we mean comments, likes, and ad sharing. You can also use this type of campaign if you want to increase the number of followers on your Facebook page or get more responses to an event. However, you will need to emphasize that as your goal.

5. App installs

As the name implies, this campaign will benefit you if you want to send your target audience to where they can download your application.

6. Video views

This type of campaign is perfect for promoting a particular video, but you do not need clicks on the link or any other specific audience reactions. This way, it is also possible to gather audiences who watched the video and re-target them with another campaign.

7. Lead generation

Sometimes clients are reluctant to leave Facebook to do some action like leaving their email address for the newsletter, etc. In this case, you can use this campaign to help the target audience enter their information into the form without leaving Facebook. It will even automatically fill in available information, like name and e-mail address.

8. Messages

The goal of this campaign is to encourage people to contact you via Facebook Messenger, which they can do via a link on the ad that will lead them directly to the messages. This campaign pays off in the long run because you will be able to get back to everyone via Messenger with just one click.

9. Conversions

Use this campaign when you want your target audience to take a specific action, such as newsletter subscriptions, product purchases, club registration, etc. Keep in mind that Facebook needs a minimum of 15-25 conversions per week to be able to gather enough data to properly target audiences.

10. Catalogue sales

A catalogue sales campaign is an ideal choice if you have an e-commerce store and want to promote certain catalogue products. This campaign will get the best results with an audience that has already shown some interest in your products.

11. In-Store traffic

In-store traffic serves to attract potential customers to physical stores if they are near them. Remember to set up your business location so you can use this campaign seamlessly!

And finally…

After selecting the campaign, depending on the goal you want to achieve, Facebook will target the most ideal users for each type of advertisement. This means that they will be shown to the target group based on their past behaviour. This way you’ll avoid wasting time and budget on blindly displaying to each user. That’s why choosing the right goal is so important. All the parameters depend on it, and ultimately the success of the campaign itself.