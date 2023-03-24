5 Best Face Filter SDKs Compared

With the rising popularity of social media platforms and the increasing use of face filters in video calls, live streaming, and photo editing, face filter SDKs have become a crucial tool for app developers.

The reason is that a face filter API or SDK provides pre-built filters, facial recognition, and image processing tools to enable the creation of high-quality face filters.

So, if you are tired of the same old boring selfies and wish you could jazz up your pictures with some sassy new filters, look no further than the world of Face Filter SDKs! And among its huge crowds, there are 5 companies that definitely stand out from the competition.

1. Banuba’s Face SDK

Banuba’s Face SDK spearheads the list, with its powerful AR Filter and AR Beauty packs that make your photos as stunning as never before. But what really sets Banuba apart is their commitment to innovation. They are always pushing the envelope with new features like virtual makeup try-on tools and hair coloring, as well as cutting-edge support for Unity and face touch-up tools that make you look like a superstar.

And now, Banuba has upped the ante even further with a whole range of new features. You can now try on glasses and apply filters right in your web browser, thanks to Banuba’s nifty Web AR demos. The company has also added gesture recognition and hand skeleton tools, as well as accurate eye segmentation that captures every detail of your irises and pupils. No wonder that with their Face Filter SDK, you’ll be the envy of all your friends—and maybe even the next big TikTok star.

2. Face++

If you thought that facial recognition technology was only the stuff of spy movies and futuristic dystopias, think again, as Face++ is here to bring it to the masses. This Chinese-based company has been making waves in the tech world with its facial recognition and tracking technology.

But Face++ isn’t content to rest on its laurels. Instead, they’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with facial recognition technology. One of their newest features is face comparison, which allows you to assess your similarity with someone else. Whether you’re trying to prove that you’re long-lost twins or just settle a friendly argument, this tool is sure to come in handy.

And for those who need to keep track of a large number of faces, Face++ has got you covered with their face database. This feature allows you to store and search through thousands of faces, making it a valuable tool for businesses and organizations that need to keep track of their customers or employees.

3. ModiFace

If you’re in the market for a Face SDK that’s geared toward the beauty industry, then ModiFace is your perfect comrade. This platform offers a suite of tools that are perfect for makeup and glasses virtual try-on software, as well as for skin analysis and hair color matching. With ModiFace, you can help your customers find the ideal products for their needs without ever leaving your app or website.

ModiFace is actually owned by L’Oreal, one of the biggest names in the industry. And with that pedigree comes a commitment to advanced technology. In fact, ModiFace offers not one, but two different Face AR products.

The first is their beauty AR SDK, which includes all the standard features you’d expect from a beauty app. But where ModiFace really shines is in their advanced skin analysis tools. With their powerful skin detection capabilities, you can help your users find products that are perfectly tailored to their unique skin type and concerns.

The second one is the Face AI SDK. This precise face-tracking software can detect micro-features like skin texture and pupil dilation, making it a valuable tool for numerous spheres ranging from medical diagnosis to gaming.

4. DeepAR

The impact of DeepAR on the world of advanced AR technology is certainly noteworthy. This platform has recently made significant strides in improving its offering, with a focus on making its technology more accessible and user-friendly than ever before.

One of the biggest developments for DeepAR has been the addition of new beautification features, including makeup application and hair color try-on. These features are perfect for beauty apps or anyone looking to create engaging, interactive experiences for their users.

Another area where DeepAR stands out is in their commitment to developer resources. They’ve recently launched a fully documented developers’ portal that makes it easy to construct new effects and integrate features into your app or website. With coding samples and an extensive asset library, developers have everything they need to create engaging AR experiences with DeepAR.

5. Visage Technologies

If you’re looking for cutting-edge face tracking and recognition technology, Visage Technologies might just be what you need. They feature advanced virtual try-on capabilities for eyewear and jewelry, using face and ear tracking to provide a seamless and accurate experience. In addition to this, the company has also made progress in emotion detection and analysis.

Plus, they can boast of a powerful 3D face masking system, with features like 2D and 3D facial landmark estimation, 3D facial mesh output, and facial expression analysis. All in all, with Visage Technologies, you’re getting a comprehensive suite of face tracking and recognition tools, which makes it a top choice for businesses looking to implement AR in their products or services.