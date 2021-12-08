Eyewear As Cool As You

Winter is coming and everyone is preparing for the holiday season! So many offers to keep an eye on and take advantage of for yourself, friends, and family. So why not upgrade your look, even that jolly Christmas jumper you must wear at family reunions every year, with a pair of stylish and trendy glasses? Whether you are enjoying a lazy Sunday afternoon by the fire, a hike in the Rocky Mountains, or taking a stroll down 5th Avenue, a pair of cool winter glasses will spice up that chilly winter look.

We’ve picked out some of the trendiest eyeglasses and sunglasses to complete your look from the assortment at SmartBuyGlasses! This winter style guide offers a variety of eyewear that not only look great and feel comfortable but also are equipped with the best eye care for you to enjoy any activity on a cloudy or sunny winter day.

1. Roundup!

Don’t be square and change up your look with a pair of round metal frames. Perfect for that lazy Sunday afternoon by the fire, with a cup of hot tea and that book you’ve been meaning to read. These SmartBuy Collection Adora Asian Fit glasses are classy, stylish, and come in various colors ideal even for an everyday look. Metallic frames have a sleek, simple but sophisticated look, perfect for the modern professional who fights their way through the snow to get to the office early. With SmartBuyGlasses you can find stylish and affordable glasses that can fit your life, whether with prescription lenses or prescription-free.

2. Icy oval sunglasses

Clear frame glasses have been trending rapidly and are a fun new way to make an eye statement in the modern-day context. These pair of Arise Collective Addington glasses have a clear icy color frame with grey polarized lenses. Great for that stroll through Central Park in the snow on a sunny day. Polarized lenses are a great upgrade for sunglasses and combined with UV filters they allow for extra eye protection. This pair of Addington polarized sunglasses are made from the finest materials which make it durable and lightweight and available in classical and chic colors.

3. Flip to Ray-Ban

We couldn’t do this without a pair of original Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. Everyone loves a good pair of Ray-Ban sunnies, easy to style with many looks, always trendy, and this particular pair has a cool feature: the fold up! Even if you have a rucksack full of essential surviving tools, like chocolate, for your hike on the Rocky Mountains, these pair of Ray-Ban wayfarer folding sunglasses are perfect and take up little space. The classic combination of tortoise frames and brown lenses is suitable for outdoor activities in the sun or cloudy weather.

4. Unapologetically wow!

Persol and JW Anderson have recently come together to bring a special collection of swanky, artistic sunglasses that are a creative way to express a bold personality. This statement piece is made of high quality acetate and offers the highest category of UV protection. These frames come in 6 edgy colors, that work great to provide 180 degree protection from UV rays. SmartBuyGlasses also offers the option to buy these sunglasses with prescription so that you don’t have to worry about wearing contact lenses under your sunglasses to see clearly. Also available at this leading eyewear retailer is a wide variety of lens coatings and optical expertise.

5. Clip-on the Cat-eye

Needless to say that cat-eye frames are timeless and always great shapes to rock. This pair of Tom Ford eyeglasses is great for those who love a retro style and looking to spice up their winter look. For the times when you’ll be hiding from the cold, all warmed up at home, watching Netflix shows, it’s a good idea to protect your eyes from blue light emitted by TV or laptop screens. Blue light, when exposed to in very high amounts, can lead to headaches, difficulty sleeping, and eye strain. An added boost of zFORT® Blue light block allows for an extra protective coating from the harmful effects of blue light for when you want to binge all the Netflix shows while it’s cold outside. With these particular pair of eyeglasses, you can also take advantage of the clip-on feature and be ready for when the sun decides to pop back out after your tv binging.

6. Let’s sparkle this Winter

Remember that Christmas jumper you have to wear every year at the family reunions? It might not be so terrible if you add a little glitter. Why not try out these Gucci eyeglasses with a transparent glittered red frame to look even more jolly. Here is where we can say- be square! These square frames designed by Gucci are lightweight, durable, and comfortable – all things that the Christmas jumper isn’t. In addition, the integrated nose pads keep the frame from wobbling to ensure a perfect fit, even after that extra drink of eggnog.

No need to leave your comfy and warm couch to get your hands on one of these stylish glasses for your winter look. You can even try them on virtually with the virtual try-on tool to see which of these are the perfect fit – this doesn’t apply to the Christmas jumper, sorry! All the eyeglasses and sunglasses can be fitted with prescription lenses with eye-protective coatings, like blue-light-blocking, anti-glare, or anti-scratch. Can’t remember your prescription? No worries, use the free FDA-approved lens scanner app and get your prescription from your current glasses straight from the app!