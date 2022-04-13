How To Nail The Perfect Eyeglass Shape That Suits Your Face Shape?

Making the right choice when it comes to sunglasses can be very important since it will affect your appearance and outfit. Many people prefer wearing this accessory, some of them for the sight, many people will wear them as sun protection, but there is a lot of those who are interested in attractive sunglasses and wear them to boost their confidence.

There are some important factors to consider before you buy any model. First of all, check out the features of high-quality glasses, and be sure to get a model that is comfortable, good-looking, but also with a proper layer of protection against UV lights. Also, if you prefer luxurious brands, check out eurooptica.com for premium models.

Moreover, there is no need to rush with your decision, especially if you are planning to spend a lot of money. Even when you are sure that the model you are buying has excellent features and high-quality, the design and shape are important as well. We are going to introduce you to some of the most important things to consider when buying eyeglasses for your face shape.

Determine Your Face Shape

A lot of people are making the same mistake where they are focused on one model they like, and when they are sure it will suit them well even though they never tried it. It might look great on a model presented on some online store. However, the same piece might not be so good on your face.

Therefore, you should learn more about common shapes, and the most suitable options for each of them. The most common shapes are round, square, oval, heart, triangular, and diamond. It is crucial to look at the mirror and make some measurements so you can make the best choice.

Different methods can help you determine the best option. For example, there are some online stores with integrated AI technology where you can find the right model by using the front camera on your phone. The software will scan your face and introduce you to the most suitable options.

On the other hand, if there is no such ability on the site you are using to buy glasses, take some measurements before you buy anything. If you are buying glasses for the first time, a much better solution is to try them in public instead of shopping online. That will make the selection much easier since you can try different designs and be sure that you are getting the right one.

Each Shape Requires a Specific Design

We will start with the round outline of the face, where both height and width has the same length. The choice of people with such shape should be a total opposite, which means that the best option is a model with a square frame. Also, the frame should not be too thick. Wearing such a model will make your face appear longer. On the other side, it would be a mistake to wear some round glasses since they will highlight the roundness.

The same philosophy is applied to the suitable design for people of other face shapes. Therefore, for those with a face that appears longer and has a square outline, the best option would be some thicker and round models. Also, there is still an option to wear a rectangular frame and not look ridiculous, but choosing the right size is very important.

The whole point is to get a piece that won’t appear bulky, with ends that are aligned properly. Shapes like heart, oval, and diamond also have to pay attention to the correct outline when making a choice. There are some other factors as well, like the distance between the eyebrows, size of the nose, cheekbones, and more.

Be Sure to Choose a Suitable Model

The key feature is related to comfort and not feeling the glasses while wearing them. However, the fact is that this accessory can make a huge impact on your outfit. Therefore, color and design should play a big role in your selection as well. Standard model is the black frame with darker notes of glasses. However, you can play around with other designs, but be sure to make a choice that will improve your appearance, and not make you look funny.

There are options that might not be suitable for certain occasions. For example, a bigger frame with bright colors are not the best choice if you are heading to some business meeting. If you want to appear more professional, be sure to combine the right piece with your outfit.

On the other hand, colorful model can be great when you are going to the beach. If the design is important to you, make sure to get one that will be perfect in combination with your clothes, and the one that will boost your confidence.

Don’t Forget the Key Features

While design, color, and shape are important, there are some technical features that can make a serious difference as well. For example, the material used for the frame. If it is a cheap plastic, it will be much easier for glasses to break or lose the form. Also, there should be a layer of protection that will block the sunlight in the right way. Another important feature to check is whether the glasses are polarized.

The most common misconception is that you have to spend a lot of money to get all of these features. The average price of decent glasses with proper quality and attractive design can be found for only around $10. On the other side, there might be a much more expensive model that doesn’t offer the same quality. In that matter, always check more details about the store and the manufacturer.

The Bottom Line

The key is to never rush with your decision. As you can see, there is a wide selection of shapes and sizes, which also leaves some space for mistakes. Therefore, check your face shape and try-out a couple of models so you can be sure that you are making the right choice.