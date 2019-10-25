Explore Albania: The City of Vlora

Vlora is an old city, founded in the sixth century B.C. in Albania. There is no doubt that it is one of the South Jewelry of Albania.

Beautifully located in the front of the Karaburun peninsula and Sazan Island it offers a beautiful view for tourists. Crystal water beaches and rocky sand surround the city. It is home to Albania’s second-largest port, the Port of Vlora.

Known by the name of Alona in antiquity, it is considered as one of the oldest cities in Albania. Vlora carries historical importance to Albania. This city hosted the First National Assembly, which declared the country’s independence on November 28th, 1912. For this reason, the Museum of Independence is located there and everybody can take a tour of the monuments and museums. Other museums that are found in Vlora include the Ethnographic Museum and Historic Museum.

A historical and old architectural city attraction you can visit is the Muradije Mosque. The mosque was build in 1542 by architect Sinan the Great. It is the only remaining work from the famous architect in Albania. The mosque is located in downtown Vlora on a central square, surrounded on all four sides with roads. It is located on the west of Sadik Zotaj, south of Lef Sallata and east of Papa Kristo Negovani roads. The structure of the mosque consists of the main building and the minaret.

What is other an attraction to tourists is found on the top of the hill, carved out by sea waters and overlooking the city. There is the religious point of Kuzum Baba. Kuzum Baba is a natural terrace carved out by the sea, located on a hill above the city of Vlore. It takes its name from Sejjid Ali Sulltan, known as Father Kuzum (Quzum Baba), a Bektashi spiritual leader, who according to local tradition, is buried here. Being the highest point of the city, somewhere at 30 m from the sea level, Kuzum Baba offers visitors the chance to enjoy the fresh air and to admire beautiful city landscapes.

Vlora is the starting point of the Albanian Riviera. Therefore, it is one of the most frequented areas of Albanian “Sun and Sea” tourism. It is comfortable for people to go first and visit Vlora because it is not that far from the capital of Albania. It is not only for the distance but in Vlora people have so many opportunities where to go and spend a great weekend. If you want to go to the beach there are fantastic places where you can go to the beach, beautiful resorts and an amazing sea.

Located in this region there are the Orikum and Amantia archaeological parks. Also, near Vlora you can visit Llogara National Park. It is amazing, a fantastic nature with great traditional restaurants, perfect for summer and winter.

What to see: