Experience The Essence of Thriving Easter Island Culture

Many of the best Easter Island tours are available online. They offer many other tours to go on all over the world. However, they have some travel packages to utilize in terms of Easter Island. What you can see on Easter Island? How did civilization die out on the island? How big is Easter Island, and why is it a popular travel destination? What other tours can you go on? Well, let’s dive in.

Companies like South America Tours gives some of the best tours in the southern hemisphere. They offer fairly low prices on all of these tours. They give tours of Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, and other South American countries. Their tours range in times as well, you can go from a few days to a week and some of the tours are even a few months. Taking the longer tours will give you a deeper understanding of the countries south of America and it will give you the time to take in all of its beauty.

Other Destinations on The Way To Easter Island

They do have some exclusive tours that are in the estimation of many the Best Easter Island tours given in that area by any travel company. Some of these tours include other cities and destinations other than just Easter Island, including the cities of Santiago, and Valparaiso in route to Easter Island. These tours are amazing and beautiful.

Easter Island

On Easter Island, you have many things to do and see. They have nearly 1,000 statues all over the island. These statues are called “Moai,” and were created a long time ago by the indigenous people that inhabited the land named the Rapa Nui. They lived on the island and made these statues from volcanic materials from the Rano Raraku Volcano on the island. Some of the statues weigh up to 86 tons and stand at 10 meters high. These were said to be built in the 13th century. This is an island that baffles scientists and archeologists alike and remains a mystery to this day.

What Happened to The Rapa Nui

The civilization of the Rapa Nui people left Easter Island before the island was discovered by the Europeans in 1722 A.D. This is said to be because the people that once inhabited the land had used all of its natural resources. Well, not fish and water because they lived on an island, but berries, wood, and meat from the island have all ran dry. They had to leave, or they wouldn’t have been able to survive on the island. However, while the people were there, they made monolithic statues to remind people that they were there and did once inhabit this beautiful island.

Why Is Easter Island A Popular Destination

Easter Island is a very popular tourist attraction. It’s popular for more than a few reasons. There is myth, folklore, legend, mystery, and adventure there. While you’re on that island, you can’t help but feel all of those things. I can’t explain it, it’s something you’ll have to explore it yourself. It’s also popular because of its volcanoes, beaches, and beautiful scenery. It’s biggest attraction though is its monolithic statues of the Rapa Nui people’s “Moai.” Something that you should see yourself. Your mind tells you that this shouldn’t have been possible in the 13th century, but your eyes are seeing what your mind perceives to be impossible. With so many attractions you’d think this island was a decent size. However, it’s only 63.17 mi² and now houses a population of 5,200 people.

Final Thoughts

What are you waiting for, go take that dream vacation that you have always wanted? Visit the beautiful cities of South America, and have a guide to take you to all the main destinations. The prices are low, the scenery is beautiful. I mean what’s not to love. Go look at their Prices and destinations today. There is so much to explore in South America like the Amazon, the Ocean, the Islands, and the Cities of the South American people. Take the trip of a lifetime to a Mayan pyramid that will leave you breathless. There is a lot of tours available for booking online, so book your travel today!