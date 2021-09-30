9 Best Exotic Resorts In Kashmir For A Fantastic Stay

VisitAre you planning for a Kashmir trip with your family or your spouse? Obviously, you want everything sorted nicely! Kashmir is a destination where every tiny species hold a marvelous beauty, and it’s such a place where ice-capped mountains showcase their sublimity and dance in the dulcet breeze of charming temperature.

These are the few paramount reasons for executing your visit to this “Paradise on Earth.” While enjoying the breathtaking scenic beauty of Kashmir is indispensable, a holiday experience without a comfortable stay is similarly unimaginable!

Therefore, in today’s article, we have enlisted the top 9 exotic resorts in Kashmir for your wonderful Himalayan vacation! Before booking such hotels/resorts, it’s necessary to plan your itinerary.

1. Grand Mumtaz Resorts

Location: Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir 193403

Price: INR 10,340 (Delux Room)

Do you want to stay in entirely furnished premium deluxe rooms to get the most out of the landscapes of Gulmarg? This exotic resort will be the best-in-class option for you! Every room provides outstanding views of the snowy mountains and alpine forests, which can seamlessly be enjoyed via the large open windows.

The resort’s staff greets the tourists with a warm and friendly gesture and offers them a plethora of luxuries. Hence, they will ensure you can enjoy a comfy area with every minor to major amenity. While your stay at Grand Mumtaz, you can visit the exotic places like Mamaleshwar Temple, Gulmark Golf Course, and so on.

2. Impex Hill Resorts

Location: Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 191121

Price: INR 3509

Impex Hill Resort is a leading name of sophistication, touted as the best-in-class resort in Jammu and Kashmir. Such an elegant resort consists of magnificent interiors that emphasize the utmost convenience and comfort of the guests.

It is endowed with fully furnished lavish rooms coupled with modern luxuries. Being situated in the city’s heart, Impex Hill Resort can easily be accessible to the city square.

3. Vardaan Resort Patnitop

Location: Udhampur District, Patnitop 182142

Price: INR 3846

It is an unconventional and uniquely decorated luxury resort in Kashmir nestled in the snow-covered ranges of Pir Panjal. Such a fantastic resort is surrounded by alpine trees with awe-inspiring views of the Chenab basin and coniferous forest.

In order to boost the guests’ mood, Vardaan resort frequently conducts high-spirited music and bonfire on the terrace. It is a one-stop location, which is pretty affordable and allows you to bask in the afternoon sun.

4. The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa – Gulmarg

Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir 193403

Price: INR 24,725 (Premier Double Room)

Being one of the opulent resorts of Kashmir, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa is termed the best among all due to its location amid lush green landscapes. Hence, such an exotic resort offers a safe and comfortable stay and helps you cherish your Kashmir tour for the rest of your life!

As far as its ambiance is concerned, every room of this resort is splendid and too blissful. Apart from the fantastic food quality and seamless hospitality, one can enjoy the thrilling and high-spirited activities near this resort. Therefore, you must say “yes” to booking as you will get to live both comfortable and luxurious worlds.

5. Ahsan Mount Resort

Location: Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, 191202

Price: INR 30,837

Ahsan Mount Resort offers you an awe-inspiring experience during your lavish trip to Kashmir. In fact, this exotic resort is a unique blend of nature and luxury where you enjoy the panoramic views of mountains and the ideal blend of nature and luxury amid green landscapes. This classic resort is serene and lets you away from the daily hustle-bustle of life.

6. Kolahoi Green Resort

Location: Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir 192129

Price: INR 25,709

Surrounded by astounding Himalayan Mountain ranges from lush green vegetation, Kolahoi Green Resort is the best-in-class exotic resort in Kashmir. It is endowed with classic cottages, fully furnished suites, and multi-cuisine restaurants. With an enthralling garden nestled in the middle, the quaint setting could be an ideal holiday retreat for the guests.

7. Mirani Resort

Location: Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 190007

Price: INR 17,611

Mirani Resort is one of the charming and picturesque resorts, located only a few km away from the International Airport of Srinagar. Being the ideal resort in Kashmir, it provides seamless access to the best tourist attractions in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and Gulmarg.

Mirani Resort in Kashmir is one of the remarkable spots for those who are willing to escape from the commotion of the city.

8. The Pine Palace Resort

Address: Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, 193403

Price: INR 12,146

Located in the middle of snow-capped mountains and encompassed by lush greenery efficiently makes Pine Palace Resort the exotic resort of Kashmir. It has been mindfully built catering to the requirements of respected guests. Jaw-dropping amenities and subtle customer service set them apart from other resorts.

9. Kashmir Mahal Resorts

Location: Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 191121

Price: INR 2679 (Delux Room)

Such a beautiful resort, Kashmir Mahal provides the best-in-class amenities of a garden and restaurant. It offers spacious rooms to cater to the guests, such as a modular kitchen, flat-screen TV, fridge, and other adequate equipment, along with an attached washroom and seating lounge.

Some of the top-notch places are located in the vicinity of this resort, including Pari Mahal, Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh, Zabarwan Mountain, and Hari Parbat. Rental cars and bikes are available for tourists, making it highly convenient for them to take an exotic tour of Kashmir.

Conclusion

Ready to dive into an exciting tour of Kashmir? You must check out the aforementioned top 9 resorts for a wonderful and comfortable stay in the idyllic valley. These are all situated in the snow-clad mountains and green meadows of Kashmir.

Being the paradise for all the hodophiles and adventure seekers, their first and foremost criterion for a splendid holiday will be staying in a beautiful resort. Get the most breathtaking views of Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and other exotic places by resting in one of these stunning resorts.