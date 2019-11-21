Everything you want to know about the plastic bottle

Polyester (PET), polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP) are widely used as raw materials in plastic bottles. They are mainly used for liquid or solid disposable plastic packaging containers such as beverages, foods, pickles, honey, dried fruits, and edible oils. Plastic bottles are not easily broken, low in cost, and high in transparency. According to the Jwell machine website, plastic bottles are processed by blow molding machines, after adding the corresponding organic solvents to the raw materials, heating at a high temperature and then passing it through the molds by blowing or squeezing.

Plastic bottle features

Portable belt

Not afraid of falling

Has acid and alkali resistance

Easy to produce

Conducive to recycling

The code of plastic bottle bottom

The seven plastic models refer to the seven recycling marks for plastic products developed by the US plastics industry. Its primary function is to use it as a recycling mark to facilitate classification and recycling, and it does not represent the level of food safety.

1- PET (polyethylene terephthalate)

At present, this material is used in general mineral water, carbonated drinks, and functional beverage bottles. When heated to 70 ° C, it is easily deformed, and if used for ten months, carcinogens may be released.

Reminder: After drinking a plastic bottled beverage, throw away the beverage bottle. Do not use it as a water cup, or a storage container.

2 – HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

It is used in the manufacture of bottles for cleaning products and bath products. Reminder: This bottle is not easy to clean and is easy to breed bacteria. It is not recommended for containers for water.

3 – PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

The common raincoat and plastic film material are PVC. This kind of plastic products, which are easy to produce toxic and harmful substances, one is the single-polymeric vinyl chloride which is not completely polymerized during the production process, and the other is the harmful substance in the plasticizer. These two substances are easily released when exposed to high temperatures and oils and are easily carcinogenic when they enter the body.

Reminder: Never let it get hot.

4 – LDPE (low-density polyethylene)

At present, plastic wrap and plastic film on the market are mostly made of such material, and the heat resistance is not strong.

Reminder: LDPE is prone to harmful substances at high temperatures, and should not be heated with food.

5 – PP (polypropylene)

The microwave lunch box is made of this material and is resistant to high temperatures of 130 ° C with poor transparency. This is the only material that can be heated in a microwave oven.

Recommendation: Some microwave lunch boxes are made of 5-PP (polypropylene), but the cover is made of 6-PS (polystyrene), so don’t forget to remove the cover before heating the lunch box.

6 – PS (polystyrene)

This is the material used to make bowls of instant noodles boxes and foamed snack boxes. It is heat and cold resistant, but it cannot be placed in a microwave oven to prevent the release of chemicals due to excessive temperature.

Reminder: Can not be used to hold strong acid (such as orange juice), strong alkaline substances, can not be placed in the microwave heating.

7 – Other

PC commonly found in other plastics can be used as water cups. Basically, the water cups and space cups sold in shopping malls are mainly made of PC materials. The material used by Tupperware, the famous American water cup brand, is also PC material.PC materials are non-toxic and generally resistant to high temperatures of 130 °C. However, the quality of PCs produced by different companies, places of origin, or different brands may vary. Some PC materials may leave carcinogenic bisphenol A in the production process. Therefore, most countries now prohibit the direct use of PC materials for infant and toddler products.

The higher the temperature of bisphenol A remaining in PC, the more release and the faster the speed. Therefore, useless PC material to pack boiling water. If the cup you use is PC material, then the following methods can reduce the risk: Do not use for heating, do not expose to direct sunlight. Do not use a dishwasher or a dishwasher to clean. When using for the first time, wash with baking soda powder and warm water, and dry naturally at room temperature.

Reminder: Do not heat when using this cup; do not expose to the sun.

Precautions for using plastic cups

Pay special attention when using plastic bottles. Do not touch vinegar, detergent, etc., avoid direct sunlight, high temperature, chemical reactions. In addition, when purchasing plastic bottles, you should select plastic products with PE (polyethylene) or PP (polypropylene) markings, less decorative patterns, colorless, odorless, and smooth surfaces.

The main raw material for making beverage bottles is polypropylene plastic, which is non-toxic and harmless and has no adverse effect on the human body for containing soda cola beverages. However, since the plastic bottle still contains a small amount of ethylene monomer, a chemical reaction occurs if a fat-soluble organic substance, such as wine or vinegar, is stored for a long period of time. If you eat food contaminated with ethylene for a long time, it will cause dizziness, headache, nausea, loss of appetite, memory loss, and even anemia. In addition, if a bottle is used to hold wine or vinegar, the bottle will be aged by oxygen, ultraviolet rays, etc., and more ethylene monomer will be released. If the storage time is too long, the wine and vinegar will deteriorate.

Recycling of plastic bottles

Hundreds of millions of plastic bottles are produced every year in the world, and more than half of them are finally landfilled. We can reduce their damage to the environment through recycling.

The process of recycling plastic bottles is as follows:

Sorting: A large number of recycled plastic bottles will need to be separated according to the material and color, and the impurities inside will be picked out. Because a typical beverage bottle is divided into three parts: a bottle body, a bottle cap, and a label film. The bottle is PET (01 plastic, polyethylene terephthalate), most of the caps are PP (No. 05 plastic, polypropylene), the label film is generally PVC (03 plastic, polyvinyl chloride). These three plastic materials are completely different in composition and cannot be mixed together for recycling.

Cleaning: using the combination of mechanical and cleaning agents, crushing the bottle body, and then repeatedly cleaning, with separation techniques such as density separation, flotation separation, air separation, and magnetic separation, etc. to remove various impurities and dirt step by step. The result is a clean polyester shard that meets quality requirements.

Granulation: the fragments are then melted, extruded, filtered, granulated, and solid-phase polycondensation steps to form recycled polyester granules.

Manufacture of recycled products: such as clothes and shoes.