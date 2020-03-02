Everything You Need to Know about HGH Therapy in 2020

Human growth hormone (HGH) is also known as somatotropin in its human form and as somatreopleopin when it is used as a prescription drug that treats HGH deficiency. This hormone is also used by the people who practice sports, but it was banned in the early 2000s when the doping tests were developed to detect if someone took a drug like this.

HGH is a peptide hormone that helps cells to grow and reproduce faster. It’s one of the most important hormones in the human body and when it produces in lower quantities, it may cause children growth disorder and adult HGH deficiency. A healthy person’s body produces the highest levels of human growth hormone during the early 20s. After that, the production begins to decline.

What do I need to know about the Human Growth Hormone?

This hormone is naturally produced in the pituitary gland. It helps increase muscle mass and makes the bones stronger. HGH plays a crucial role in keeping the tissues healthy. After the secretion, the liver converts HGH into growing material that is distributed through the whole body.

In the past, before the 50s, when a patient needed HGH therapy, the hormone was harvested from healthy people, named cadavers, and transferred as a drug to those who need it. This intervention was very risky for the cadavers and it sometimes caused Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a health condition that deteriorates the brain. The cadavers needed to take drugs and injections so they can overproduce HGH that was harvested from them and transferred to the patient that needed the treatment.

It took at least 20 years to produce a synthetic HGH treatment. In the 80s, hormonal therapy was developed and the hormone was available in a synthetic form too.

When is HGH Needed?

If the parents suspect that their child doesn’t grow properly to their age, they need to go to the doctor, who will perform some tests first. If the results show HGH deficiency, they will prescribe a therapy. Human growth hormone deficiency is often connected to Turner Syndrome, and that is why a lot of tests and analyses should be performed before the child takes the injection.

HGH therapy is safe and effective when treatment is needed. The tests may include blood analysis, MRI scans, and x-ray until the doctor has the whole picture of the child’s condition.

How does Human Growth Hormone Work?

The levels of human growth hormones are regulated by the pituitary gland, which is placed at the base of the brain. Healthy adult men produce less than 5 nanograms per milliliter of blood. Healthy adult women produce twice this amount because they need it during the monthly cycle when their body is getting ready for an eventual pregnancy.

This hormone is naturally released during deep sleep. There are a lot of factors that may influence its release in the body, such as insomnia, the general lifestyle routines, how much you sleep, do you exercise and how many times you exercise weekly and so on. When there is HGH deficiency, the child shows no signs of proper growth for the age.

It is important to know that HGH doesn’t affect cognitive functions and intelligence, but it often causes self-esteem problems and a lack of social skills because of that.

When an Adult needs HGH Therapy?

The primary role of growth hormone therapy in adults is to boost energy, metabolism and body development. They also help to increase exercising performance and reduce the risk of cardiovascular issues in those who needed treatments like this during their childhood. HGH treatment also helps to repair the tissues, which is very important in the case of injury. The human growth hormone helps muscle repair after weight exercising but also stimulates the metabolism to work faster and the whole body to burn fat.

Are There HGH Therapy Clinics?

Yes, there are a lot of HGH clinics in the USA and around the world. They have professional teams of doctors, endocrinologists, nurses and medical advisors that will help you get the dose of HGH you need about your problem. Every person is different and they can’t take this therapy without a doctor’s appointment.

These clinics have one goal, to help their clients get the best from the therapy and bring back their hormonal balance. You can find a lot of successful cases and positive experiences at hghtherapydoc.com.

What can you Expect after your Child gets the Shot?

The first thing you expect is growth. Sometimes it needs about 3 to 6 months to see the first results. Your child will probably grow 1 to 2 inches in 6 months. But also, this therapy affects many other parts of their body. They may need bigger shoes and clothes and may look skinny because of the growth. But, soon they will start asking for more food, especially if they had poor appetite before the therapy started.

Don’t forget that regular visits to your family doctor and pediatric endocrinologists are needed, because they need to monitor the results and change something if needed.

Can HGH Therapy be Used for Other Health Issues?

HGH injections showed great results in treating Turner Syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that affects a girl’s growth and development. This therapy also can be used for:

Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes a low level of sex hormones, constant hunger, and poor muscle tone

Some kidney diseases

HGH deficiency

HGH insufficiency

Babies born small for their gestational phase

Short bowel syndrome with adults

HGH problems due to pituitary tumors

Muscle pain and issues that are a result of HIV/AIDS

Are There any Possible HGH Therapy Side Effects?

HGH therapy may increase the risk of diabetes. You shouldn’t take it without a doctor’s permission, so you can protect yourself from buying unapproved products.

These are the possible side effects of HGH treatment:

Muscle and joint pain

Carpal tunnel syndrome

High cholesterol levels because of the heavy appetite

Numbness

Tingling

Swelling

Many of these side effects are the results of fast-growing. The skin needs to grow faster so the body and organs can fit properly. That is why you or your child can feel tingling, swelling and muscle pain.