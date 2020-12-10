Everything About Tinder – From System Algorithms to Recommendations: 2020 Review

Finding your love is getting harder day by day. Traditional ways of finding romantic acquaintances are becoming ineffective; social networks and mobile applications often do not justify themselves. This is how online dating services have stepped in.

Thus, Tinder has gained a reputation as an easy dating service for long-lasting relationships. But how realistic is it to find a life partner on Tinder? How does the application work, and what algorithms does it stick to? In this post, we will try to answer all the questions and will provide you with recommendations on how to use the service at max.

Tinder Algorithms

The application uses the same rating system for Sexodubai as for calculating the skill level of chess players. Depending on how many people liked or disliked you, a particular rate is assigned to you. The more users “reject” you – the less popular you are, so the fewer points you get from Tinder

After that, Tinder begins to serve people with the same rating, assuming that they may have the same views and lifestyle. Algorithms take into account user similarities mainly in relation to their appearance only. So, it is not surprising that finding a close-minded person is rather difficult. Even if you are outwardly similar to someone, this does not guarantee the coincidence of your life views and interests.

However, the application continues to be updated all the time, which means that the algorithms do not standstill. In Tinder, users not only post their photos but also share links to Spotify and Instagram, which also impacts the scoring methods. Two other factors that Tinder takes into account are the user location and age. The application tries to select people suitable for these two parameters, but the final result still depends more on the user’s visual appeal.

Super Like Feature

One of Tinder’s most controversial features remains the so-called Super Like. In fact, instead of mutual swipes, the user seems to declare themselves to the person they like without warning. When one sees a profile, a big blue star will appear. Thus, with mutual sympathy, users will immediately get to know each other.

Super Like is available to users once a day and can be received again only in case of a subscription or with a separate purchase. According to Tinder’s representatives, Super Like increases the chances of reciprocity as it is flattering and expresses enthusiasm. However, there is no way to check this information.

The thing we do know for sure is that when you use the Super Like feature, Tinder temporarily deactivates its general algorithm for you. It pushes your profile closer to the people who really like you. This does not mean that you will get a match, but it allows people with different ratings to meet in the app space.

Excessive Swiping

The app’s algorithms encourage picky users. For this reason, a limitation is set for a free profile – you can only view up to a hundred profiles per day. This is to make sure that you are really learning profiles and not just trying to make random matches.

Obviously, Tinder wants to arrange as many matches as possible, but at the same time, the developers also care that the application is really useful. They do their best to ensure that the matches are real and result in real communication and dating.

The app keeps track of the moments when users exchange phone numbers and can pretty much tell which people are using Tinder to actually find a partner and who are using the service to boost their self-esteem. If you like just every profile the system offers to you, then the application will reduce the number of matches and will show your profile to fewer other users.

Real Problems of Tinder

Interestingly, the real problems in the dating application are somewhat different from the system algorithms. The fact is that many users register on Tinder not to meet their life partners.

According to a sociological survey, the percentage of those who use the application for real acquaintances and relationships is relatively small. In addition, approximately 42% of all Tinder users already have a partner, which turns the application into service for breaking couples.

Problems related to the gender of users are also something to point out here. According to the recent stats, 62% of Tinder’s users are men, and only 38% of all registered are women. This initially puts users in a tricky position – women have fewer “options,” while men have to like as many women as possible in order to increase the likelihood of finding at least one match.

So, What Should You Do?

Of course, dating apps cannot change how the human brain works. It is pointless to argue about whether an application’s algorithm can improve the likelihood of finding a suitable partner.

Since cognitive overload, our brains are underdeveloped to choose between hundreds or thousands of candidates. We feel excessively overwhelmed by too many potential partners. Dating experts recommend that users stop at nine questionnaires in one session. This is how many candidates the human brain can process at a time. Nine options are enough to pick at least one suitable among them.

If you do not come across more than one attractive user, then it is better to pause, put your smartphone aside, and try another time. Nine is the magic number! Don’t forget this! The more you swipe, the harder it is for you to “evaluate the candidates,” and the worse Tinder’s algorithms treat you.

Summarizing the above point, we can boil it down to a few simple tips:

Don’t swipe too much – be pickier and like people who you’re really interested in;

Do not view more than nine candidates in one session, pay attention to potential partners;

Don’t rely on Super Likes – this feature is mainly geared towards generating revenue for developers;

Don’t worry too much about your rankings and algorithms; it’s best to make your profile as informative and attractive as possible.

Even if Tinder’s algorithms become much smarter, it still won’t make it much easier to find a partner. While the app sees love as a zero-sum game, science still says romance is unpredictable and difficult to rationalize.