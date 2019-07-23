Everything about Nano Brewery Equipment

Nano breweries are a league unto themselves when it comes to beer. Focused on small batches, one could say that the nano-brewery is the most elite and exquisite of all beer experiences in the world.

To start off, it is important to get a brief idea about nano breweries, according to yolongbrewtech.com. In simple terms, a nano brewery is similar to a craft brewery, where beer is prepared in small batches.

The batch size, however, takes on a whole new level, where the final output is very restricted compared to microbreweries. It is for this reason why the term nano has arisen, among others. There are a lot of things that make nano breweries tick in a unique way. Of them all, one thing that stands out is the equipment used.

Although the design is basically the same in them, there are a few differences and other interesting aspects to be noted. From the actual designs of the products to the way in which they are made, the list goes on and on.

Given in the list below are some of the most important things to know about when it comes to nano brewery equipment.

1. Size

If there is one thing people would notice about nano brewery equipment, it would be the size. Smaller than the equipment used by nano breweries, this equipment is used for very specialized brews and for a very small number of people. The equipment itself may be used for both private as well as commercial purposes.

2. Output Capacity

The production capacity for nano brewery equipment is usually less, in comparison to those used by large companies. The reason for this is simple. The production quantity requirement in craft breweries is rather small when compared to large beer makers. This makes it unnecessary to manufacture craft brewing equipment to produce massive amounts of beer.

3. Efficiency

All beer equipment is designed to be efficient by design, especially if they are used commercially. The reason for this is because the smallest drops inefficiency can lead to a lowering of profits. It is for this reason that equipment manufacturers tend to take great care in ensuring a high degree of production efficiency at any given time, for all equipment.

At the same time, however, there is a chance that the equipment used by craft breweries are less efficient than those of large beer makers. The reason for this is the simple fact that large beer makers produce in large quantities, which necessitate a high degree of efficiency. This is something that has to be addressed.

4. Pricing

An important factor to consider is that of the pricing. Almost any product in the marketplace comes with a wide range of prices. This is very much true for nano brewery equipment as well. In general, the price of beer-making equipment tends to be less in comparison to those used by large companies.

This is, however, only a reference to the basic costs. Quite often, craft breweries request that the equipment be modified in order to allow for additional brewing steps, for the preparation of unique beer recipes. These variables will require the equipment to be modified, the result of which would mean an increase in the final equipment cost.

5. Customization Factors

Another important thing to consider is the customization factor of the nano beer equipment. Unless the equipment is custom-designed, it is a given that they will come in a specific pre-designed format. In other words, it will take care of the basics of the beer-making process and that’s it. Therefore, any additional custom beer requirements will require the equipment to be modified by the brewery. This is usually required when a beer-maker has a unique recipe which may require additional processing of the basic ingredients.

It is always a good idea to check if the manufacturer offers modifications with their product, as well as the cost involved. Should it be deemed too high, there is always the option of having the work completed by a third party service.

6. Bonus Features

Most beer making equipment is rather basic in design, meaning that they help to manufacture beer but that’s it.

But there are a few equipment makers out there, who allow for you to take things a step further. In addition to making beer, the equipment manufacturers give the option of adding ‘attachments’ to the machine which permit for other functions like bottling, labeling and so on.

This is not technically a part of the manufacturing process but rather that of packaging. But nevertheless, having an integrated machine is always a bonus, given how it simplifies the entire beer-making process.

7. Servicing Options

In many cases, the equipment currently available in the marketplace is pre-built, often on a large scale. This, in turn, makes it very easy for the business to provide aftercare, to those clients who may have issues with their equipment.

In the case of craft brewery equipment however, there may arise issues regarding servicing, especially if the equipment design is highly specific in nature and maybe even custom-built. This may make it difficult for craft brewers to find the right individual or company that can service the equipment. In such cases, it is usually a good idea to go for custom beer equipment, whether it comes pre-built or customized later on if the company that doing the job is also willing to provide necessary after-sales services.

8. Warranty & Insurance

This is a very important thing to consider, with regard to a craft brewery. While this is not a problem for craft breweries in general, it is a major one if customized equipment is used.

Should the modification of the beer-equipment be made by a third party vendor, the original warranty on the equipment may be voided, making it difficult to claim it later on when needed. In general, it is a good idea to go for customized equipment, if the company doing the modifications is the same company that manufactured the device and provided its warranty.

Likewise, insurers of factory equipment may think twice before they agree to cover for the potential damages that could take place.

While these two issues are not common, they can be serious if something goes wrong with the craft brew equipment.

9. Maintenance and Operational Costs

Another important concern that is to be addressed is that of the maintenance and operational costs. All aspects of the industry have a cost factor attached to it, and this is certainly the case for nano brewery equipment as well.

In general, the costs tend to be as much as that of microbreweries, in terms of per unit of beer produced. This is because the production process of the beer is the same for both nano and microbrewery equipment, while the output capacity tends to very less in nano breweries in comparison to micro ones.

This is the main reason why nano brews tend to be expensive, to the point where many are only sold in select and elite outlets. In all, it may be summarized that nano brewery equipment comes in an array of different designs and styles.

The exact one that a brewery would go for will vary based on the needs and wants of breweries, as well as a host of other factors.