Everything to Know About Mink Eyelashes

As fashion trends keep changing every season, people adapt to them accordingly. Nowadays, people have become more sensitive towards fashion be it celebrities or regular people. They want to stay in vogue to keep themselves updated on the ongoing trends through social media and television.

One of the major trends of today’s times is thick eyelashes that add attraction to our face, making it look gorgeous than ever. We have observed how the panache of eyelashes has evolved throughout time, but the use of extensions never lost its significance.

For decades, the chicness and popularity of eyelash extensions are unmatched. So why wait for an occasion when you can look effortlessly gorgeous almost any day?

What are mink eyelashes?

Mink eyelashes are a global beauty trend obtained from the natural fur of minks, usually Chinese or Siberian mink. Because these extensions are made from natural fur, they have an unmatched quality to other synthetic materials. Often people even fail to recognize whether they are your natural eyelashes or you’re wearing extensions.

Despite their higher price, mink eyelashes are preferred by the users and recommended by the experts. It is mainly because of their high quality and natural look. They are the best-selling variant of eyelash extensions and are mainly used by beauty artists, celebrities, influencers, etc.

What are the different types of mink lashes?

If you go to a market, you will find a wide variety of mink lashes. Your choice depends mainly on two things: your budget and how dramatic you want to look for the next couple of months? Once you decide on these, you are good to go!

Be it voluminous high finish, foxy look, or slight coverage, mink extensions have it all. As these extensions are available in such a wide variety, you are bound to get confused. But if you are clear in the head, picking the one that suits you for the occasion is a great match!

Mink lashes are divided into 3 main categories

1. Strip Mink Lashes

Strip mink lashes from Minkfureyelashes.com are the most natural-looking types that may confuse even a beauty expert. It is made of soft, ultra-fine, and light-weight fur that feels as if you are wearing nothing on your eyes. It generally causes no problem while giving you a gorgeous, dreamy look at the same time.

2. 3D Mink Lashes

3D mink eyelashes are cluster-style lashes made to give you a dramatic look. They are vivid, shiny, and make your eyes stand out in a crowded room. But because they are made up of natural mink fur, you will still maintain a natural look.

3. individual Minks

Individual minks are a perfect match for people who want to have a simple, sober, and natural look. Because these extensions are very lightweight, you may apply multiple minks to give your eyes a fluffy yet natural, soft look.

Whether you choose a 3D mink, individual mink, or strip mink eyelashes, you will get great quality and long-lasting experience.

What do you need to pay attention to?

Being made up of natural fur means that mink lashes behave naturally too. They have certain drawbacks that are more of an inconvenience to be solved quickly.

Lashes drooping frequently

If your lashes are too long or dense, they might droop frequently and irritate your eyes. To fix the issue, visit a lash expert who will reshape your lashes or remove the ones causing the problem. However, the problem can be avoided in the first play by doing proper maintenance.

One thing to note is that any type of lash extension may cause mild irritation or inflammation. So treat them with a gentle cleanser from time to time. If the problem persists, consult a doctor.

Lashes lose curl over time

As mink lashes are made up of natural, soft fur, they may lose their curl over time. Since these extensions don’t stay the same for a long period, you’ll have to re-curl them with heat or a curler to maintain their look. There are plenty of eyelash tools available in the market.

How long do Mink lashes last?

Mink lash extensions are known to last between 8-10 weeks which is enough time to fully utilize your investment. The best part is that you get to wear them 24/7.

Though these extensions last for quite a long time, you can extend their lifespan by getting them installed from a specialized salon.

The experts will tell you how often you need to visit them for retouches and when you can get a brand new set for maintaining your naturally gorgeous look.

How are the mink lashes cruelty-free?

As we already know that mink lashes are natural fur obtained from minks, they are cruelty-free. To collect the fur, the tails of the animals are gently brushed and properly sterilized to eradicate any chances of allergy and guarantee high quality. So, the animals are not harmed in any manner during the procedure and the extensions made out of them are eco-friendly which go smooth on your skin.

Some companies manufacture mink lashes made out of PBT (Poly Butylene Terephthalate) which is a soft, naturally glossy, and durable engineering polymer. This synthetic material has an excellent heat resistance and chemical endurance properties which makes the lashes made out of them long-lasting, durable, and anti-deforming.

As opposed to mink lashes, normal eyelashes are made of low-grade plastics which tend to irritate your skin. They may also get out of shape a lot sooner, making them unworthy of your investment.

Conclusion

Your choice of mink eyelash depends entirely on your preference and also the health of your natural lashes. Before deciding to go for these extensions, consult an eyelash expert who will educate you about the pros, cons, and after-care of getting eyelash extensions. Don’t make any decisions in a hurry as it concerns an important part of your body.