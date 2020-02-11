Everything about Indian Healthcare Industry in 2020 and How to Choose a Hospital in India

In the past decade, the Indian healthcare sector has shown immense progress. Advancement is evident through its growing manpower, infrastructure, and technology. The number of doctors had already increased from 827,006 in 2010 to 841,104 in 2017. Experts expect the revenues from hospitals in India to reach $280 billion in 2020 and $372 billion by 2022.

No one can forget the benchmark debut of Ayushman Bharat. Launched on September 23, 2018, it is the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme. The name of the scheme is Ayushman Bharat, which translates to Longeval India. Many other schemes and initiatives have since aided the progress of the medical sector.

This has contributed to India’s newly-found reputation as a popular medical tourism destination. Over 11 million medical tourist visas are sanctioned each year! The success stories are everywhere on the Internet.

Such an “elevation graph” growth of the healthcare sector in India leaves us with high hopes.

Future of Healthcare in India

It appears that Indian medical sector is headed to a bright future. The entire value chain – from hospitals to pharma – is synchronizing with each other. This streamlined continuum is step towards better treatment.

The government is also directing its focus toward the sector as is evident from the budget 2020.

Under the “Healthy India” vision of PM Narendra Modi, Rs 1,16,900 crore are allocated to boost public healthcare. This fund provisions,

Rs 69,000 crores to expand PM’s flagship medical scheme, Jan Arogya Yojana or PMJAY

Rs 12,300 crore to further boost the “Clean India” Swachh Bharat Mission that aims to reduce open defecation free (ODF), thus reducing the chances of deceases

Rs 35,600 crore to boost nutrition-related programmes to eradicate mal-nutrition

The effort to improve nutrition and health will also boost the pharma sector.

New Trends in Indian Healthcare System

The landscape of the Indian healthcare system is changing tremendously and for good. These improvements have been testified by many new trends that have presented themselves. Of those, the most important trends, making the greatest difference are mentioned below:

Sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP)

Well-equipped, modern diagnostic centers

Cost-effective healthcare models

Growth in single- or neighborhood-specialty hospitals

Easy accessibility to all kinds of medical services

Improved quality and workforce management at hospitals

Renewed focus on Hospital National Patient Safety Goals

More reliable ambulatory care services

Another major shift is the return of more and more NRI doctors. Their interest to join established healthcare brands dangle the dream of increasing manpower.

The combined effect of government initiatives and these trends have created a balanced trade-off between cost, quality, care, and access. In turn, this is has enabled the Indian medical system to contribute to the ambitious UHC targets.

Integration of Ancient Indian Medical Science

PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Healthy India” aims to unify modern and traditional treatments. This fusion was realized in the form of the government’s Ministry of AYUSH. It is a pluralistic and integrative program of health services, where:

A stands for Ayurveda

Y stands for Yoga and Naturopathy

U stands for Unani

S stands for Siddha and Sowa Rigpa

H stands for Homoeopathy

The ministry made news when it signed Project Collaboration Agreement with WHO for global promotion of traditional medicinal systems. It ensured global promotion of our traditional medicinal systems (TMS). Since then, India has only worked to integrate TMS with mainstream healthcare.

Now low-cost healthcare is not the only attraction. Medical spas and therapy centers also drive medical tourists to India. Therapies like Panchakarmas and Yoga are becoming enormously popular in the western world. Around 12,500 AYUSH centers are planned to work together with mainstream hospitals.

The scope for ancient Indian medicine playing a significant role in Indian healthcare system has begun to appear plausible. If so, not only will AYUSH help with UHC, but also represent India in global medical market.

Indian Health Service for Its Medical Tourists

While the healthcare sector is just beginning to boom, there is no dearth of its achievements. Its catalog of medical care includes it all, be it clinical depression or cancer.

‘The Pharmacy to the World’, India is on its way to achieving the stated vision of being ‘The Provider to the World’.

Patients from across the world seek treatment in our hospitals and wellness centers. India provides minimal-to-no wait time, affordability, modern amenities, and no language barrier. Furthermore, the introduction of e-Medical Visa and e-Medical Attendant Visa has added convenience.

The country also parades a long list of hospitals, including those with JCI and NABH accreditations.

How to Pick the Right Hospital in India?

To ensure quality and effective treatment, choose an Indian hospital that meets your needs. And in the process, there is no sidestepping the “research”. Here are some effective tips on how to choose the best hospital in India.

Location & Infrastructure – Consider them to determine the availability of technology, medicines, and even doctors. Hospitals located in metropolitan cities will have modern equipment. They are also more likely to be more resourceful in times of need. It is also in urban centers that you will find JCI or/and NABH accredited hospitals.

Examine the Doctor – Not always possible, but still, an important point to consider. If the website has no details about its doctors, try to call the hospital directly. In case nothing works, you can refer to former patients for the doctor’s reviews.

Specialty and Amenities – It is always better to look for a hospital that specializes in the treatment that you are seeking. Additionally, check what amenities are offered in and around the hospital. Amenities inside the hospital can include labs, canteen, waiting lounge, and the likes. Amenities outside the hospital can include the availability of hotels, pharmacy, food, banks, ATM, money transfer facilities, transport options, et cetera.

Compare Expense, Facilities, and Budget – While, India is known to provide low-cost treatment, it is best that you still compare the options. See if the expenses are justified by the facilities provided at the hospital. Then compare whether it fits your budget or is worth a deeper dig into the pockets.

Read the Patient Testimonials – Testimonials are the ultimate parameter to judge the merit of a hospital. Go beyond their official website, explore the Internet, talk to former patients if possible, and then decide.

7 Best Hospitals in India

According to ClinicSpots, we have listed the seven best hospitals in India: