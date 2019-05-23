Everything about actor Jason London

Who is he?

Jason London is an American actor best known for playing Randall Floyd in “Dazed and Confused” from 1993. He and his twin brother Jeremy developed the love and interest for drama early on in their lives. Two brothers and their sister attended a modelling and drama school in Dallas, Texas. He gained his first acting abilities there. Continue reading to learn more about his private life and acting career.

Early Life and Biography

Jason Paul London was born on November 7, 1972 in San Diego, California. He is the son of Frank and Debbie London, a sheet metal company employee, and a waitress. He is older than his identical twin brother Jeremy London by 27 minutes. He also has a late sister Debra, who passed away in a car crash at sixteen. His parents divorced when the children were young, and London saw very little of his father during his childhood. He was always a natural performer, and his brother and he were active members in their high school drama club. They also loved to give speeches and play sports.

Career Start

After graduating high school, the nineteen-year-old actor made his small screen debut in a TV film called “Blood Ties” in 1991. He played alongside Patrick Bauchau, Harley Venton and Kim Johnston Ulrich int his movie. His true movie debut came that same year in a romance drama “The Man in the Moon”. after which came “False Arrest” and “December” that same year. After being on a break for two years, he appeared in a TV film “Country Estates” in 1993. His big break came as one of the lead protagonists in a movie “Dazed and Confused” that year. The role gave him fame and presence. It really launched his career, and he won the Young Artist Award nomination or “Best Youth Actor Co-Starring in a Motion Picture” in 1994.

Following the first taste of success in his career, London stared in films like “I’ll Fly Away: Then and Now”, “Tales from the Crypt”, “A Matter of Justice”, and Aerosmith: Amazing”, all in 1993. He then played a supporting role in a drama film “Safe Passage” from 1994 alongside Susan Sarandon, Nick Stahl and Sam Shepard. Other movies during the 1990s include “Countdown” (1996), “Mixed Signals” (1997), “Broken Vessels” (1998), and “The Rage: Carrie 2” (1999).

New Millennium and onwards

The 2000s brought him more television projects. During the first few years, he guest starred in many TV series including “Jason and the Argonauts” (2000), “Night Visions” (2001), and “7th Heaven” (2003). In addition, he appeared in several TV movies, as the movie industry has always been his main focus. In 2006, he played a character in the horror thriller “Greed”. Then came “Who’s Your Monkey?” in 2007, “All Roads Lead Home” from 2008, “The Devil’s Tomb” and “Sutures” from 2009, and “The Terror Experiment”, “The Putt Putt Syndrome”, and “Fight or Fight” in 2010. Since then, he appeared in “The Lamp (2011), “Lego Hero Factory” (2012), and “Wiener Dog Nationals (2013).

Except for film work, he starred in productions on television like “Do You Know Me” (2009) and “The Wishing Well” (2009). In 2010, London guest starred in one episode of the popular drama “NCIS”.

What has he been doing recently?

London appeared in a drama thriller “Trafficked” in 2017, where he played a supporting character. One other movie from 2017 where he appeared is “Storefront”, a comedy drama where he played the lead role. He also appeared as John Zachary in “The Second Coming of Christ” (2017), and as Charles Gibson in “A Family’s Fury” last year.

Net Worth

As of the year 2019, actor Jason London has an estimated net worth of around $800,000. This is a result of his decades spent in acting. He is still a part of this business, so more roles and wealth should come his way in the coming years.