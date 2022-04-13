Reasons Why Every Christian Needs to Visit Israel

You have to agree with us that Israel is so much more than a popular tourist destination. After all, it is called a Holly Land. Unfortunately, it has endured many wars over the last decades and centuries as well. However, it is still a place millions of Christians visit every year.

Israel shouldn’t be just another country on your to-visit list. Yes, there are many areas you should visit in Israel, and we will mention some of them, but instead, you should think of this trip as a transformative experience, and here is why.

Reconnect With Your Faith

Our lives can prove to be very difficult sometimes, and when hardships occur, people’s faith is shaken. During this time, one needs to find a way to reconnect with God, and in some cases, it can be a challenge of its own. Well, if you are currently facing the same doubts, a trip to Israel may be the best solution.

You will see all those places depicted in the Bible firsthand, walk in Jesus’s footsteps, and understand God in a completely new manner. Everyone who has ever gone on the Christian tour describes it as a transformative experience, and we are confident you will as well.

Go to Golgotha

Calvary, or Golgotha, is the most sacred place in the entire world. It is a place where Jesus was crucified to protect the whole of humanity and repent our sins. You have probably read the Gospel hundreds of times, but standing in this place is an entirely different thing.

You can also visit the Church of Holy Sepulchre, which is believed to be where Jesus was laid to rest. It was built in the fourth century by Constantine the Great upon his mother’s discovery of the True Cross. This is once in a lifetime opportunity and experience you do not want to miss.

Visit the Jordan River

River Jordan is mentioned and described several times in the Bible as a place where multiple miraculous things took place. Firstly, it split open in half twice – to let Israelites flee to Promised Land and then let prophets Elisha and Elijah cross, moments before Elijah ascended to heaven. In addition, according to the Gospels, Elisha used the water from the river to cure Naaman’s leprosy. Nevertheless, the Jordan River is best known as a place where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.

Make the Bible Come Alive

You are probably used to observing the Bible as a spiritual guide. However, a trip to Israel will enable you to live through it in today’s world. Most of the places are accurately described and are considered to be important archeological sites nowadays. The truth is that you can use it to create a map and trace all the places you want to visit when preparing for your trip. We know this may seem odd at first, but it will be clear to you once you do it.

How to Plan the Trip to Israel?

Even though there are many reasons why Israel needs to be on your bucket list, we believe that the few of these are more than enough to start planning your trip. Now, we must give you some tips on how to organize everything and enjoy every moment of your stay.

Book a Tour Guide

Obviously, this is under no circumstances necessary, but it is something we believe you should do the moment you book your trip. Keep in mind that Israel is not one of those places you should just see. Instead, you need to grab the opportunity and learn as much as you can about every site you visit. If you are mainly interested in the spiritual places we mentioned above, you should explore the tours offered on ecc-studienreisen.de. There are numerous landmarks in the country, and you may not be able to visit all of them, depending on the duration of your holiday. This is the main reason why you should consider going with professional tour guides that will introduce you to the sites you wish to explore.

Consider the Weather

This tip may seem insignificant at first, but if you want to spend most of the trip exploring the country instead of relaxing, you should think about it. Generally speaking, it is always better to visit Israel during the summer months, when it is sunny and perfect for day trips around the area. However, keep in mind that it can get pretty hot. If this doesn’t seem appealing to you, our advice is to plan your holiday in the fall. Ideally, you should choose October or November. On the other hand, you can always go during the early spring months.

How Long Should You Stay?

This is the most common question people have because they want to see as many things as possible, but they usually get overwhelmed by options once they start compiling the list. The truth is that you won’t be able to see everything, but you should plan to spend at least ten days there. This probably won’t be enough, which is why we mentioned you should book a tour and get the most out of the time you have.

How to Move Around?

Here, you have several options. First of all, if you book a guided tour, you won’t have to worry about the transportation since they will organize everything for you. Secondly, if you want to explore the country on your own, you should think about renting a car. It is cost-effective, and it gives you the freedom to go wherever you want. Thirdly, you can opt for public transportation and choose between trains and buses. However, keep in mind that the schedule may be limited due to Sabbath, which is why you should carefully plan your outings during this time.

Wrapping Up

To sum up, these are some essential reasons why you should spend your next vacation in Israel. You will not only have a chance to go on a spiritual journey but also explore an entirely new world.