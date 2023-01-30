10 Best Event Technology Trends

Technology is growing at a quick speed nowadays, allowing for greater change and advancement, leading the rate of change to accelerate. The event planning industry has changed dramatically in the last two years. As the globe returns to routine, event organizers are turning to event technology to assist control the attendance experience.

Following the digital revolution of the previous two years, eventgoers will demand greater standards of event management and more interesting technologies that will make these events seem deserving of your hard-earned money and time constraints. It requires investing in the correct event technologies for events and conference organisers.

Understanding and using the latest important event technology developments provides planners and locations with a competitive edge. According to studies, employing event technology may boost participation by 20% and efficiency by 27%.

However, with current event technologies continuously appearing, how do you determine what ones to take into account? In this article, you will learn the best event technology trends and what they imply for event professionals.

1. Augmented and virtual reality

These days, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is all the rage. The event technology trend adds a novelty value to your activities and elevates involvement by bringing in-person and remote experiences together like never before.

Event planners can provide VR headsets on-site to carry participants further than the display and into meetings comprehensive with a 360-degree camera and immersive data visualisations, whilst also digital participants could indeed take part in the currently reside event at the same time, giving the impression that almost everyone is part of the same room.

Suppliers and advertisers are progressively using VR to differentiate themselves from their rivals by providing more realistic display services. Visitors may stop by, put on a headset, and be transported to a virtual environment. What a way to make a first impression!

2. Live streaming and simulate

Real-time translation

With the growth of virtual events, event organisers have indeed been able to increase their outreach and expand their occurrences to a wider audience. The language issue, on the other hand, is one of the most difficult barriers to surmount.

The native language of your crowd is a useful approach to engaging with participants who might miss out on the event when they didn’t talk the speaker’s tongue.

To date, numerous event organisers have relied on third-party interpreters to perform gatherings. The need for live translation tools will climb to the core in terms of volume for electronic events in the future.

3. Non – contact registration

Also with gatherings swiftly switching back to in-person and hybrid in 2022, some people in the event business may need time to become socially interactive in big numbers again. It’s natural given the ups and downs we’ve all experienced. Contactless check-in technology is one approach that is considerably easier to deploy than you would imagine.

How does it work? The check-in kiosks are provided by the event technology provider, and guests merely scan a QR code on their smartphones after arriving. The programme transmits the attendee’s credential to a neighbouring printer so that it may be picked up easily.

4. Asynchrony

Asynchronous transmission is one of the most recent technological advancements. It is currently in the testing stage of the event planning process. With some of this strategy, event planners may deliver live material to a wider public depending on their local time.

When live broadcasting is no longer an option, an on-demand option could be created. You would sell the activities according to the time zone of the online participant. In rare cases, a presenter may be required to give a distinct address to your worldwide audience.

5. Tools for Customer Relationship Management

Customer relationship management (CRM) software is required for event planning. CRM event planning software assists event organizers in gathering data on previous attendees in order to promote upcoming events.

The information is also utilised to increase customer engagement. Encourage participants to submit online feedback questionnaires. Use the data to make coming developments better.

Increase the effectiveness of your marketing efforts by tailoring information to specific consumers depending on their profiles.

6. Accessibility is provided through facial recognition.

The technique of facial recognition is frequently employed. Individuals use face recognition on their smartphones and at work. This technology is making routine things like entering into your smartphone, accessing applications, or registering for an event simpler than ever now.

Facial recognition technology detects a user’s facial characteristics and uploads the picture when they register for an activity.

7. Event Gamification

Gamification provides an ideal chance to bring additional friendly rivalry into the event mix in order to boost participation efforts and improve enjoyment.

8. Wearable Technology

Several event planning systems provide some level of activity reporting and analysis; however, the most current wearable event solutions go a step further and capture critical event data without interfering with customer or vendor experiences. Wearable technology, such as smart badges and wristbands, records foot movement during the event. The organisers use technology to make real-time modifications in order to swiftly resolve any concerns.

9. Holograms

Holograms aren’t any longer only for the Realm of science fiction. In the future, holograms will be utilised to amaze guests, teach prospective mates, and display items to purchasers in novel ways. This hologram technology has several applications.

10. Metaverse experiments

The most recent event technology advancements involve Facebook’s latest innovative architecture, Metaverse. The idea is to motivate everyone here to live online in their own virtual world.

Metaverse should be utilized for events that have a digital aspect. It will stimulate people’s interest and enhance their participation. You may organise engaging meetings and seminars with the correct IT team.

It’s a wrap

The finest event technology trends listed above can help you comprehend. These trends may assist you in deciding on the best trend technology for your event planning. Tech rentals suit your expectations of latest technology trends. These trends, ranging from simple to complex technologies, can make your event planning a huge success.