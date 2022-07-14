The Etiquette of Gift-Giving: 9 Things You Need to Know

Showering our loved ones with attention, love, and gifts is something we all do, and no matter if we need to show up at a wedding or we just want to visit our friends that we haven’t seen for a long time, we cannot appear empty-handed. If you are a person who loves to show their affection with presents and if you want to be better at it, then this is the right article for you. Here, we are going to talk about the etiquette of gift-giving, and we are going to list some of the most important things that you need to know.

1. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it

The number one rule is that you should never purchase something that you absolutely don’t like. Yes, our tastes will always differ and there are going to be some moments when we wouldn’t get something for ourselves that our friends like, but if you are not proud of your gift, you should not purchase it. No matter the costs and functionality, purchase something that you take pride in.

2. Anything that makes noise is a no-no

Things that make noise should not be bought. No matter if you are getting something for your friends’ pets, their children, or them, you should avoid getting things that are going to get on their nerves. The exceptions to this rule are white-noise machines that help users fall asleep or devices that are with that specific purpose, such as speakers.

3. Don’t buy items that are too big

No one wants to receive items that are too big for their space, and most of us appreciate smaller goods that we can easily place anywhere. Even if the goods are practical and even if they need them, if you gift them something that is too big for their rooms, the items will just end up in storage. Unless your friend asks for items that are with specific dimensions, remember that it is better to go with minimalism than maximalism.

4. Quality matters

No, you don’t need to get someone dozens of gifts to show them that they matter to you.

Even if you purchase only one thing for them in your whole life, it is better to be remembered as someone who paid attention to the quality of the goods than to be the person who got them million cheap things that never found their place. It is better to put your budget into one thing that is going to be functional, good-looking, and practical than to get random items that are not going to be used. Focus on quality and not on quantity and every person you give a present to is going to be thankful.

5. It’s okay if you don’t know what to get them

The most common question we ask – what should I get to a person? No matter if they are a close friend, a relative, or an acquaintance, it is completely okay to not be sure what you are supposed to get them. In these cases, your best bet is to go with a gift basket. These presents are interesting, and fun, they can fit your budget, and they are going to leave an impression. You can check out the Baskits products that are suitable for every occasion and that are going to make your life much easier.

6. Don’t expect anything in return

When you give someone something, you should never expect anything in return. If you want to purchase an item for your relatives or friends and if you do it just so that you can get a gift in return, it is better to just not get them anything and invest that money into something you want. When we purchase something for a loved one, it should be selfless, and we should put their needs and desires in first place. This practice is not about you, and as long as you respect this and expect nothing in return, you will succeed in gift-giving.

7. No one should know the price

Another important piece of etiquette is that you should never disclose the price, especially if your budget was bigger. You should not go around and throw the price tag into their faces, and you should not even insinuate that you spent a lot on the present. This is bad manners and no one will want to receive something from you if it comes with baggage. Be considerate and polite, and if someone wants to know the price of the present you got for them, just avoid the topic. At the end of the day, it is not about the money, and you should just focus on your thought and intentions.

8. Never re-gift

Sometimes we get things that we don’t want or need. We are never going to use those items, and they should definitely not just collect dust or get thrown away. Nevertheless, this does not mean that you should just use them the next time someone has a birthday, and you should avoid re-gifting. If you want to follow your common sense, and if you want to practice sustainability, then it is better to just donate the items you don’t need instead of giving them to someone else for their wedding or birthday.

9. Wrap it properly

Finally, the looks matter, so you should always be as proud of the wrapping as you are of the present inside. There are a lot of interesting boxes that you can use, or you can even use specific fabrics and materials that are going to help you achieve the point you want.

You can choose to wrap the present on your own, or you can just collaborate with a shop that does that for you. It is better to put some money into this and have your gift stand out than to show up with just a random bag.

Have these things in mind the next time you plan on getting something special for a loved one. Always keep your manners and follow these rules, no matter how close you are to the person. Invest in quality goods that are going to be useful for the receiver, and know that if you follow our tips, everyone will love every item you get for them.