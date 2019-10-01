Essential Pool Furniture to Get

Summers are so much more fun with a pool in your backyard where you can gather with friends and family to enjoy the hot days. But a pool isn’t complete without furniture that makes the occasion more comfortable and convenient, says GloboGears.

In this article, we will tell you about the essential pool furniture you have to get to turn your pool area into a backyard paradise.

1. Outdoor Sofas & Sectionals

If you’re planning on inviting people over, then the backyard with the pool is the best place for the gathering. But these people need to be seated; they won’t accept standing all day. So the best furniture to get would be a nice sectional sofa. Outdoor furniture is made differently to most types of furniture. Outdoor sofas & sectionals are created to be comfortable even if you’re wet since they are weather-resistant. When shopping for this type of furniture, make sure to match it with pillows and a nice table.

2. Hammock

A hammock is perfect for relaxing by the poolside on a nice hot summer day. You would think that a hammock requires trees near your pool to be hanged on. But that’s very subjective as you can easily find a hammock with a nice wooden or metal stand. The best thing about it is that you can move it wherever you w Pool Furniture Pool Furnitureant. When purchasing a hammock, choose one that’s made out of durable material, weather-resistant fabric, and strong rope that can hold your weight without snapping.

3. Pool Chairs

Whether you’re thinking about the classic beachside chair or chaise lounges, pool chairs should always be on top of your list. Pool chairs will work with your pool the same as they wound on the beach. They come in all shapes and sizes, designs and colors, and they can be made from all types of material. Choosing these parameters is solely up to you, but we suggest you get ones that are weather-resistant and sturdy enough to not get damaged from the pool water.

4. Umbrella

Umbrellas are used to provide shade that protects us from the warm sun. They are key components for every pool, and yours is no different. Your outdoor patio furniture set isn’t complete without an umbrella to allow you prolonged periods outside.

5. Bar Table

If you want to throw sick pool parties, then a bar table is your best bet to impress the crowd. A bar table will be the designated area where people can grab refreshments and drinks. A bar table is also where you will be making those cocktails. You should always be wary of the water, so we suggest going for a bar table made out of acrylic glassware that can withstand nearly all types of outdoor wear and tear.

6. Cushy Goods

If you’re looking at your pool parties to last well into the night, then consider bean bags, pillows, and other cushy goods to keep your guests comfortable. When buying cushy goods, make sure to look for ones that are made from resilient fabrics that can withstand getting wet and suffer no damage.