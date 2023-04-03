Fashion 101: Essential Items Every Woman Should Have for a Stylish Look

Do you notice that your wardrobe seems to grow over time, making tasks such as searching for the right outfit for the day or putting your clothes inside the wardrobe becoming harder?

But though your cupboard is seemingly on the brink of fullness, it seems like you always run out of ideas for what outfit to wear. Most of the time, it’s like you don’t have any suitable or different clothes at all!

This is a problem that indeed is often felt by many. Mostly the reason this happened is because you don’t have the right essential clothes that can be mixed and matched with other clothing. Knowing how to mix and match your outfit is the ultimate way to make you stylish at all times even under a budget.

So that you don’t waste more by purchasing the wrong kind of clothes, you need to know about what are the must-haves essential clothes to keep you looking fashionable!

Invest in jeans

We all know jeans are versatile pants that don’t have to be washed every time you use them. Jeans are important ammunition for anyone because they make it easier for you to dress up every day.

Jeans are easy to pair with any top and can be combined in a variety of styles. Don’t have time to style your outfit for the day? Jeans and a t-shirt are the answer! Want to look effortlessly chic for work? Jeans and an untucked white shirt it is. If you want to look edgier, just add leather jackets, and voila you will look GREAT!

It won’t feel complete if you don’t have denim pants in your wardrobe. Whether black or blue, denim pants are always a must-have essential piece of clothing. You can easily mix and match with any outfit, and denim pants will make your style look cooler!

Purchase a couple of jeans for your wardrobe collection, because they can save you in all conditions and events. Be it for casual events, work meetings, and even special occasions – jeans can be used at all times if you know how to dress them up!

Basic clothing is a must haves

Basic clothing such as t-shirts, shirts, or skirts is definitely required to be included in the wardrobe as your must-have clothing. However, to easily mix and match this, it will be easier if the basic clothes are plain, have a simple pattern, or have a neutral color such as black and white. Earth tone color is also a great choice for your basic clothing because beige and cream color is easy to mix and match, and at the same time can enrich your look.

Blazers for all occasion

Prepare more funds for essential clothing such as blazers! At the very least you should have 3-4 blazers, among them an oversize blazer and a fit-body blazer is a must-haves.

You might think that a blazer is not essential because it can only be used during a formal event. Well, this is where you are wrong! You can either dress-up or dress-down your overall look with a blazer. This essential piece will be suitable for all occasions!

Need to look formal for a client meeting? Combine your black blazer with a beige shirt and a black formal trousers. Complete your look with your favorite heels or pump. For a casual chic style, you can use an oversize blazer with a shirt underneath, and complete your look with jeans. Everything is made easy when you have blazers in your wardrobe collection!

Leather or denim jacket to elevate your look

Leather and denim jackets will give an overly simple style an instant elevation. Just put the jacket on top of your outfit, and you’re ready to go. You can choose one of these two jackets to own. Leather jackets are usually a bit more expensive, and they also require more maintenance for cleaning rather than the denim ones.

Having these essential clothing items in your wardrobe is important. You don’t have to keep purchasing new clothing just because you are bored with your look. When you have proper essential clothing, you can mix and match everything and create a new style everyday!

Accessories Essentials

Accessories are a vital component of any wardrobe, as they can elevate any outfit and add a personal touch to your style. In this section, we will discuss the essential accessories that every woman should have in her collection.

Statement Necklace

A statement necklace can transform a basic outfit into a stylish one. They can be worn with a plain top, a dress, or even a blazer to add some flair. The key is to choose a necklace that suits your personal style and complements the outfit.

Leather Handbag

A leather handbag is not only stylish but also practical. It can carry all your daily essentials while adding a touch of sophistication to your look. Invest in a quality leather handbag that will last for years.

Comfortable Flats

Comfortable flats are a must-have in any wardrobe. They are perfect for days when you’re on the go, and your feet need a break from high heels. Choose a pair of flats that are comfortable and versatile, so you can wear them with any outfit.

Classic Pumps

Classic pumps are a timeless addition to any shoe collection. They are perfect for formal occasions or a day at the office. Choose a pair in a neutral color such as black, nude, or navy, so they can be paired with any outfit.

Scarf

A scarf is a versatile accessory that can be worn in various ways. It can be used to add color or pattern to an outfit, or even as a cover-up on a chilly day. Choose a scarf that suits your personal style and complements your wardrobe.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from the sun but also add a touch of glamour to your look. Invest in a quality pair that suits your face shape and personal style.