5 Signs of Esports Scams Every Gambler Should Watch Out For

If you’re looking to get involved in competitive video gaming, it’s crucial to know the signs of a scam before entering any site or making any investments. These 5 warning signs will help you avoid falling victim to fraudulent sites. These include social media, skin gambling websites, and unregulated signups.

1. Skin-Gambling Sites

Skin-gambling sites are a form of online gambling where players bet on virtual coins. These coins can be redeemed for cash or skins in the game. Players in top casinos can also purchase coins via their credit cards or by referring friends. Although most skin-gambling websites are illegal, there are some that are regulated by the Isle of Man, which issues licenses to such companies. The best skin-gambling sites are well-established and have a good design and user-friendly website.

Many skin-gambling sites accept CS-GO skins as payment, which is illegal. It exposes gamblers to fraud and puts their private information at risk. The companies behind these skin-gambling websites do not care about consumer safety, and they will go to any lengths to get your money. In fact, one CS-GO skin gambling site has even managed to build a large following and defy an outright ban.

2. Unregulated Sign-Ups

The first serious leap in esports gaming happened by applying virtual in-game aesthetics. Some of the most popular esports are Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS-GO). In-game aesthetics are called “skins,” and they are used to wager on gaming events.

While eSports betting is still relatively new in the United States, more states are exploring the potential for online gambling in eSports on sites like Joo casino. However, there are certain issues that gamblers should be aware of. For example, some operators are prone to match-fixing and low wages, which can make them vulnerable to fraud.

3. Sponsorships

Sponsorships in esports aren’t a new phenomenon. The first such deal was in the mid-2010s when the Swedish esports team Ninjas in Pyjamas signed on to be sponsored by Betway. The agreement was considered a bold financial move and involved an impressive monthly payment per player. In 2018, the deal was reportedly renewed for a seven-figure sum.

Offline esports tournaments often take place in casino ballrooms or conference centers. Gambling pros have spoken about the advantages of hosting gaming tournaments in casinos. However, this practice isn’t without its risks.

4. Social Media

Esports scams are often committed through social media. Hackers use these platforms to spread their messages and may pose as legitimate websites, promising to offer players big prizes. Once you have given them your personal information, they can use it to steal your account. The best way to avoid such scams is to be vigilant and careful about whom you talk to.

A company that accepts gambling ads on its social media platforms should have a high-quality security system. Many scammers use mobile or proxy IP addresses, which are more difficult to trace. Additionally, these IP addresses do not show geographic information. Moreover, fraudsters often use laptops with dongles to create multiple accounts. Such setups are not typical among genuine esports gamblers.

5. Streaming Platforms

If you are a fan of esports, you have probably noticed that some streamers are exploiting their fame to cash in on their viewers’ love for eSports. Some, like ‘TmarTn’ and ‘Syndicate,’ have amassed millions of YouTube subscribers and are even making money through clothing lines and endorsement deals. If you’re a gambler and a Twitch streamer, you should be on the lookout for these things.

One such example is Sliker, a UK-based Twitch streamer known for his work in CS-GO and Valorant. He has been accused of gambling in the past and has claimed that he borrowed money to fund his gambling addiction. This story has caught the attention of many people who believe that Sliker is a fraud who’s trying to exploit people’s trust. In his videos, Sliker asks viewers for money to help him cover his gambling habit. He claims to have over 432K followers on Twitch.

How to Avoid an Esports Scam

There are a few different types of scams that are common in the world of esports. The first is when someone tries to sell you something that doesn’t exist. This could be anything from a fake tournament to nonexistent coaching services.

The second type of scam is when someone tries to get you to invest in their team or organization without actually having anything to show for it. This is often done by promising big returns or saying that the team is on the verge of breaking into the big time.

The third type of scam is more direct, and that’s when someone simply takes your money without delivering on their end of the deal. This could be anything from not paying out prize money to not delivering on a sponsorship deal.

To avoid being scammed, you need to be careful about who you’re doing business with. Do your research and make sure they are legitimate before investing any money. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious and don’t let yourself be taken advantage of.

What to Do if You’ve Been Scammed

If you think you’ve been the victim of an esports scam, there are a few things you can do to try and get your money back. First, if you paid by credit card, you can dispute the charges with your card issuer. This is usually the quickest and most effective way to get your money back.

If you paid by wire transfer or another method, you’ll need to contact the company or person you sent the money to and request a refund. This can be more difficult, as many scammers disappear after they’ve gotten your money. But it’s worth a try, especially if you have proof of payment (like a bank statement showing the transfer).

If all else fails, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC keeps track of complaints about scams and works to stop them.

With the popularity of esports on the rise, it’s no surprise that scams are becoming more and more common. As a player, it’s important to be aware of the different types of scams that exist so that you can protect yourself and your hard-earned money. We hope this article has helped you learn more about esports scams and how to avoid them. If you have any questions or would like to share your own experiences with scams, feel free to leave a comment below.