Erotic Sex Positions That Escorts Can Try With Clients

We can all agree that it is quite mind blowing when you stare deeply into each other’s eyes and synchronize your breath quite deep. However, have you asked yourself what might happen if you decide on going deep? We can also say that exploring stuff without a dildo, dick or straps by use of sex positions that encourage deep penetration? If you didn’t know, it’s quite freaking hot.

Assuming that you don’t carry out various sex styles that encourage deep penetration, there is a need for you to take some time and try a few steps that will make you as comfy as possible when trying something new. You should also ensure that there is enough lubrication as this helps significantly when it comes to deep penetration and making the process comfortable.

With that said, in this article you will get to learn about various sex positions that you should try out when you are with one of the beautiful escorts in London listed on SecretHostess. Without much ado, lets dive in and discuss five sex positions into detail.

Flatiron

What you should know about this position is that the lifted hips allow you for easy entry. Additionally, the position ensures that the G-spot is stimulated intensely. To spice up this even more, feel free to share a few fantasies with your babe as you get busy. In case this is your first time doing it and you want to know how to go about it, then make sure your chick lies with her face down and elevate her hips slightly.

If it seems difficult, you can place a pillow below your waist. After doing all that, then spread your legs out straight. It is at this point where you should allow your partner to penetrate you from behind. Be assured that you will have the best sex experience with this position.

Face-off

This position ensures that the escort’s legs are wide thus making it easy for you to penetrate your partner deeply. It is mentioned as one of the greatest sex positions because the lady is able to control how deep the dick goes not to forget the pace. Additionally, your babe’s hands are all free and this allows her to wander all over your sexy body or even caress herself as she enjoys the play.

Feel free to throw many deep kisses into the mix. This is because deep kisses are quite pleasurable and it helps the body to relax while releasing tension along the pelvic region and this makes the deep penetration very comfortable.

If you want to know how this position is done, then you should allow your partner to sit down on a chair or at the edge of your bed. Then you need to sit on their lap while facing them and then start the play. Make your sex life not only incredible but also memorable.

Scoop me up

Just like the name suggests, when in this position your partner is exposed to more support and leverage. As such, they are allowed to move their sexy body in a manner that allows for deeper penetration. According to the sex therapists, when practicing this position it is believe that your partner can easily take their hand to the front and stimulate the clit while thrusting and this makes sex more pleasurable and enjoyable.

Pleasure is revealed in the sense that as the clit gets stimulated while the penis is deep inside, it leads to various arousals and stimulation thus leading to increased pleasure. The best thing about scoop me up is that you can do it when you are all tired but still want some more of sex.

If you want to learn how to do it, then start by lying side-by-side with a spooning position, then followed by bending your knees a little so that you can allow your partner to penetrate you with ease from behind.

Wheelbarrow

Just like the term suggests, the escort has to assume a position close to the wheelbarrow. It sounds crazy but hey, all you want is to have the best sex experience. Therefore, fret not! Try this out today and who knows? It can be your best sex position. In wheelbarrow, with the lady’s legs locked around the man’s hips, ensure that your body assumes a downward slope. In this position, be assured that your partner will easily penetrate you quite deep.

However, it could help if you knew that this style involves some serious hand workout. All of you are very busy while in this position but according to the experienced sex therapists, it allows you to engage in some fantasy talk that makes the game even sexier. Suppose you are tired and you want to give your arms some rest, be creative by carrying out a modification by resting your arms on the table or at the edge of your bed.

When trying it out for the first time, the escort should begin by getting on her arms by use of her feet and allow you to pick her up via the pelvis. After that, allow her to grip your waist using her thighs. Just like that and you guys are ready to get sinful and dirty.

The Seashell

In this situation, the chick’s legs are wide spread and this allows you to penetrate quite deeper. Moreover, from this position you can easily give her some sweet clit stimulation by use of your pelvis as you grind against your babe. You can also encourage her to stimulate the clit using her hands. To kick things up a notch in this situation, you can also use deep kisses.

If you want to learn how to do it, encourage your escort to lie on her back with her legs high up and out. Also allow her to take her knees as close as possible to wards her head. Then start entering her using the missionary style.

Bottom Line

Above are a few sex positions that you should try out when with an escort in London. Them sex positions will give you nothing but the best sex memories of your life. Try them out today and you will surely be tempted to do them again. Have the best sex life!