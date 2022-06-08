9 Common Types of Equipment Used in the Underground Mining

There’s hardly any product we use in our daily life that doesn’t contain mined minerals. The mining industry is extremely large and only seems to keep on growing.

So, it goes without saying that the types of machinery used in this industry are numerous.

In this short guide, we'll describe the most common examples of mining equipment

1. Mining trucks

Mining trucks are heavy-duty machinery used for various tasks at almost every mining site in the world. They’re most commonly used for the transportation of heavy materials in all kinds of extreme conditions, so they need to be extremely sturdy.

You can find many different models today, all having their unique purposes and designs. There are even electric drive models available for companies trying to remain eco-friendly.

2. Hydraulic shovels

Hydraulic shovels are mainly used for digging, scooping, transporting mined materials, and removing obstacles such as rocks from the site. As such, these represent a crucial part of every mining operation out there. They’re a modern alternative to steam shovels – they’re more powerful, which makes them suitable for handling tougher materials. You can take a look at some examples on fuchenglhd.com, if you’re interested.

There are many different models available today, but they all work on the same principle. They utilize hydraulics to help you move heavy loads of mined materials and maneuver your way through the dirt. Either way, they’re one of the most popular types of machinery used in this industry.

3. Underground loaders

Underground mining loaders are designed specifically for underground operations. They don’t emit any pollutants, but they’re still quite powerful. After all, they’re mainly used to transport the mined materials to the surface, as well as for certain digging tasks.

4. Explosives

Blast mining is a method used for extracting hard rock from surface mines using explosives. While we wouldn’t exactly classify these as equipment, they’re an important tool that’s often necessary for large mining projects.

These are among many reasons mining is considered to be a dangerous line of work. Most of the equipment (and tools) mentioned in this article should be handled by trained professionals exclusively.

5. Protective gear

The key part of all mining processes is the safety equipment used by mine workers. Helmets, gloves, and protective suits are just examples that first come to mind. Without this type of equipment, nobody would be able to work in a mine – it would be too dangerous. As you probably already know, all kinds of accidents can happen when there’s digging and moving of large objects involved. It’s why miners need to be properly trained and equipped before they start working on the site.

6. Rock drills

Rock drills are used to create holes in the ground, allowing for blasting and other means of opening the mine. They’re essential to the entire process, and there are many different types of them used in mining.

As you can probably guess, besides creating holes, drills are used to expand the mines. Without these pieces of equipment, mining would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible.

7. Motor graders

Mines are usually not built near roads. This makes hauling mined goods incredibly difficult. The only way around it is to create roads around the site using motor graders. These powerful pieces of machinery are present at almost every mine in the world. They don’t just pave the way for trucks and other pieces of machinery, they maintain the roads around the mine, keeping all operations in order.

8. Draglines

Draglines are heavily used in surface mining for various tasks. They’re essentially bucket excavators controlled by chains and ropes that lift the bucket itself. As we’ve mentioned already, they have many different roles in mining: removing overburden, preparing surface mines, and dealing with tar sand on strip mines.

Either way, draglines play an essential role in preparing the mine for further excavation. They’re commonly seen on mining sites due to their versatility and usefulness.

9. Buldozers

Last but not least, bulldozers are used to maintain the mining site by collecting and removing debris from working areas. They can also help with removing plant remnants from the ground, as well as raking the soil around the site for better accessibility. It’s certainly an important piece of machinery that allows for unobstructed mining work at many sites worldwide.

All in all, there are many types of equipment used in mining.

All in all, there are many types of equipment used in mining.