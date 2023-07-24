A CTO’s Take on Why Node.js is the Best for Enterprise-Grade App Development?

As a technology enthusiast and someone extensively immersed in Enterprise Application Development, we have discovered a game-changing solution that has revolutionized the way we design applications. Node.js has grown into my most preferred option for developing Enterprise-Grade apps, and we are excited to discuss the five convincing reasons why it has captivated the interests of CTOs globally.

Node.js has established itself as the best tool for building reliable and scalable applications thanks to its unmatched speed and scalability, full-stack JavaScript capabilities, vast package ecosystem, support for microservices architecture, and active developer community.

Here’s a graph that compares the market share of Node.js to the most popular web servers in terms of popularity and traffic.

It could be witnessed that Node.js has the highest market position in terms of being used by the high traffic sites. Given the market popularity of Node.js, the industry leaders are also seen demanding it. For example, PayPal lessened its typical payment response time by 35% by adopting Node.js in place of Java. Other instances could be Viber – a chat application built using Node.js and eBay, an ecommerce platform that used Node.js to create a quick, stable, and scalable application.

Having known the market popularity of Node.js, let’s now unveil the secrets behind why the top-level management gives high weightage to Node.js Enterprise App Development over other options.

5 Grounds to Why C-Suite Execs Prefer Node.js for Enterprise App Development

Let’s examine the specifics and discover why CTOs that are starting their journey toward enterprise application development always choose Node.js –

1. To Mitigate App Latency

IT leaders consider using the potent “Node-Cache” feature offered by Node.js to significantly lower app latency and improve user experience. Node-Cache enables developers to cache frequently used data closer to the application, doing away with the need for repetitive, pricey database searches or API calls. Node-Cache is a built-in caching module that helps reduce latency by storing excessively used data in the memory.

Imagine that every time a user requests product information, an e-commerce platform retrieves it from a remote database. The CTO can cache the product data in memory using Node-Cache, guaranteeing incredibly quick retrieval for future queries. This caching approach helps the application scale more effectively while also lowering database load and speeding up response times.

2. To Protect Resources and Secure Experiences

CTOs can design stateful authentication systems with Node.js, which offers strong security for enterprise-level apps. Stateful authentication eliminates the requirement for client-side tokens or cookies by enabling server-side storage and management of user sessions. Stateful authentication provides a random session identifier which further stores user properties in the memory.

When such application is scaled to a load-balanced solution over multiple servers, this identifier functions as a central storage solution to retain user session data and executes an IP hash technique to verify that the end-user always sees the same web server. The main benefit of using this approach is that users may consistently access app data, irrespective of which system is currently providing services.

3. To Eliminate the Traditional DevOps Practices

“Bye Traditional DevOps! Welcome, Serverless” is the motto of modern-day CTOs. With Node.js Enterprise App Development and other technologies like AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Functions, the C-Suite executives wave goodbye to the difficulties of conventional server management and DevOps complexity. This enables developers to put all their attention into writing code and creating functionality by utilizing serverless applications, rather than worrying about provisioning, scaling, or maintaining infrastructure.

With Node.js, Enterprise teams are able to shorten development cycles, cut operating expenses, and dynamically scale systems in response to demand. Consider a retail business that experiences a spike in virtual shopping orders around the festivities. The organization can easily accommodate the rise in traffic without manually installing more servers by using serverless services powered by Node.js. Thereby allowing them to meet customer expectations seamlessly.

4. To Enhance Scalability

Dependency injection enables CTOs to create extremely scalable and maintainable enterprise systems. Developers can effectively handle dependencies across several modules, components, or services inside an application by using dependency injection. It also helps developers to patch code without using dated components like proxy quire. With Node.js, programmers may design and implement modules that have entirely interdependent capabilities.

In the context of contemporary object-oriented programming and software development, dependency injection continues to be beneficial. For instance, Netflix successfully handles 1 bn hours of weekly video data broadcasting, along with other membership requirements, all thanks to Node.js’ capability to impart increased scalability and quick performance.

5. To Stabilize Web Crypto Operations

In the age of growing cybersecurity concerns, Node.js Enterprise App Development stands out as a dependable option. And the credit goes to its steady and effective Web Crypto operations. The Node.js community released Web Crypto in January 2023 to address issues such as improper use of cryptographic libraries.

This API allows cryptographic activities like hashing, encryption/decryption, signature generation, and verification across mobile and web apps. For example, a healthcare application can take advantage of Node.js’ reliable Web Crypto operations to securely transfer and retain patient details.

The five compelling reasons presented here include eliminating DevOps complexity, lowering app latency, boosting security, fostering scalability, and using dependable Web Crypto operations – highlights Node.js’ enormous worth. And, when it comes to enterprise-grade app development, moving up with Node.js can be your best strategic move.

Choosing technologies that offer speed, scalability, security, and developer productivity is critical as we traverse the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise app development. Node.js fits all the demands, enabling us to develop reliable and scalable apps that satisfy the needs of our business. It stands out from competing solutions with its capacity to remove DevOps difficulties, decrease app latency, improve security, foster scalability, and provide robust cryptographic operations.

