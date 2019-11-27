Enter the Esports Scene: A Guide to Becoming a Fan

The esports realm is taking over the gaming industry. With instantaneous digitalization making its place through video streaming, traditional norms of cable TV are being outweighed. Competitive video gaming is popular and fans are going out of their way to watch professional gamers live stream multiplayer games. Not only that, millions of dollars are being invested in esports tournaments. Every year, there’s something new to look forward to in the esports scene.

Games placed in the esports category are aplenty but each one of them has varying gameplay styles. If you are developing an interest in gaming or are already a gamer looking to join the esports community, you ought to know a few things first. Before you go on the search for updates regarding the existing esports games and official tournaments, be true to yourself and find where your interest truly lies. If you don’t know where to start, we have jotted down every aspect of esports, ultimately leading you to become a fan of the esports wave for good.

Discover your preferred game genre

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena games or simply called MOBAs, are leading the industry as of now. But MOBAs involve quick decision-making, swift strategizing and every decision is made in real-time. One wrong move and you put the entire game at stake, thus, making the mechanics difficult to understand.

So, if you are still learning how esports games work, you should start by playing less complicated and challenging games. Maybe just set aside League of Legends for once and opt for shooting games such as Overwatch, Fortnite, and PUBG to get a taste of the mechanics and gameplay.

However, choosing one that matches your interests will require research. Maybe shooting games have easier game mechanisms but if you don’t enjoy playing them then there’s no point in it. The list of esports games is quite vast so you can take your time to choose one. Don’t worry if you are a slow learner, the internet is filled with gameplays and walkthroughs teaching you every trivial to major moves.

Get updates and latest news

The esports industry is still in its infancy yet it’s profusely growing. The only drawback is that there’s not enough availability of resources highlighting every single update about the esports realm. Tabloids and online magazines that report celebrity news are aplenty but news coverage for esports will take time to become a norm.

Esports Insider, The Esports Observer and the esports category in ESPN are some major online platforms for esports-related updates and resources. If you are following a certain game then you can directly head over to its official website and get the relevant insights from there. You can even check official calendars for upcoming games, matches, and tournaments from different sources.

Where to watch and stream esports online

An estimated number of 25.7 people streamed esports games in 2018 in the USA alone. Out of all the games, the League of Legends World Championship had over 100 million viewers. Streaming games has become easier than ever and has gradually become a norm across the internet.

The thrill of watching a League of Legends or Overwatch match live is an experience of its own. But streaming online requires the assurance steady and reliable internet connection. If you are a victim of fluctuating internet speed and constant buffering, you can as well consider buytvinternetphone.com for quality live streaming of the World Championship and not miss any possible Pentakill.

YouTube

Twitch isn’t the only live streaming behemoth now. Google’s YouTube is giving a tough competition to the platform and might just take the lead anytime soon. YouTube gaming is a separate platform integrated to YouTube and solely dedicated to gaming channels, walkthroughs, live streams, official tournament streams, updates, news and everything an avid gamer would want to submerge in.

In the trending section, you will find the most played and watched games, in which some belong to the esports category. Not everyone prefers to stream through their PCs or laptops. Mobile streaming is a thing and whenever connected to a data connection, the buffering speed and resolution quality used to be compromised on Twitch but with YouTube, it’s still significantly better allowing the user to stream with fewer hindrances.

Twitch

The one platform that fully introduced the notion of live game streaming is Twitch. Despite YouTube gaining more popularity, Twitch still stands tall with 2.2 monthly viewers on a monthly basis as of 2018. Users can individually stream their games and many no-name gamers have earned from streaming solely through Twitch. Unlike YouTube, Twitch follows a subscription model. Ninja, a popular for Fortnite streamer, earned $500,000 a month on Twitch from his subscribers. Can you imagine? A streaming platform helped him earn not only millions but also made him a global phenomenon as a Fortnite streamer.

Another example is of the League of Legends Worlds final match between G2 and FunPlus Phoenix that was officially streamed on Twitch and managed to gain over 1.7 million viewers. Even if they live stream of your favorite esports tournament has ended, you can view it later on. On the other hand, if you are done watching it, you can watch the content of individual streamers and not let your interest die out