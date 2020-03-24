Enjoying Manhattan and Surroundings from a Different Perspective in 2020

In terms of iconic cities, there is no doubt that New York City is in a class of its own. Not only has this massive metropolitan complex been an attractive travel destination for well over a century, but its popularity continues to grow into the present day. From the famous Manhattan skyline to the tranquil confines of the Hudson River and the high-end communities of Long Island, tourists continue to flock to New York on an annual basis.

Are you planning an excursion in the near future? Perhaps you have already visited New York, and you are hoping to see a handful of lesser-known sights. In either case, it is wise to plan ahead as well as to appreciate some of the destinations which should be included within your itinerary. Let’s take a quick look at some spots that are off of the beaten path, as well as some sightseeing suggestions that might take you by surprise.

The Catskill Region

It can be argued that one of the best-kept secrets associated with New York City actually has little to do with the city itself. Did you know that you can enjoy a one-of-a-kind rural experience by traveling only one hour north? The famous Catskill Mountains have been known for their tranquil nature as well as their quaint bed-and-breakfast establishments. The good news is that arriving here is rather straightforward.

The Metro-North Railroad will enable you to arrive at a host of small towns from either Penn Station or Grand Central Station. You can also choose a private car hire service or even a chartered ferry up the Hudson River. If possible, try to visit the Catskills in the early autumn. The foliage here is truly stunning to behold, the evenings are comfortable, and the days are still quite warm.

Brooklyn

At one time, Brooklyn was associated with run-down tenements and vacant lots. Thanks to the process of gentrification, this area has now been transformed into one of the most stylish and attractive portions of New York City. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that Brooklyn real estate prices can be quite high. However, you can still enjoy all of its beauty by walking the streets and viewing the many brownstone homes which have existed since the late 1800s.

There are numerous parks, and the local open-air markets are great if you have been hoping to pick up a handful of souvenirs during your stay. As with all portions of New York City, Brooklyn is connected by a number of transit options such as bus, subway, and taxi. It is also relatively close to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Stunning views of Manhattan and the City Coastline

No trip to New York City if you fail to visit Manhattan during your stay. This organism of glass and concrete possesses a life of its own, and many still consider Manhattan to represent the financial capital of the world. From Times Square and the Empire State Building to the Statue of Liberty and Central Park, you will need to devote at least a few days of your trip so that it is possible to experience all that this location has in store.

However, it is also possible to obtain an entirely different perspective through the use of professional yacht charter services such as those provided by Nautal. Why not take a tour of New York City Harbor before cruising down the East River and exploring the shores of the majestic Hudson? Not only will you be able to experience the lap of luxury during the journey, but it can be argued that viewing the Manhattan skyline at sunset will leave impressions that last a lifetime.

Fire Island and the South Shore

Long Island is another destination that should never be passed by if you have the time and the resources. The South Shore is of particular interest, as it directly borders the Atlantic Ocean. Many surfers and sun-seekers flock here every summer due to amenable temperatures as well the numerous beaches to enjoy. Some of the most prominent include Jones Beach, Cherry Grove, and Smiths Point.

Anyone who is interested in fishing can instead flock to the Great South Bay (a body of water between Fire Island and Long Island). Bluefish are said to be plentiful here, and it is normally possible to charter a vessel in advance. Fire Island can easily be accessed via the South Shoreline of the Long Island Railroad (LIRR), and departures from New York City occur every hour. Depending upon the destination, travel times can range between 30 minutes and two hours.

The East End of Long Island

Home to some of the most well-known celebrities on the planet, the east end of Long Island is another must-see destination if you plan on visiting New York City. Many of these communities are extremely exclusive, and yet, they are easy to access via the aforementioned Long Island Railroad. You can also take a private bus known as the Hampton Jitney from Manhattan.

There are numerous festivals to enjoy during the spring and summer, while the winter is just as attractive if you are hoping to view massive estates or to visit local wineries. In fact, the wine associated with the east end is said to be some of the best in the world. Here are some towns that you might want to include within your itinerary:

Southampton

East Hampton

Montauk Point (and its famous lighthouse)

Quogue

Bridgehampton

So, it is clear to see that there are other attractions to experience besides New York City. This is also why it is a good idea to plan your itinerary well in advance so that you can maximize the amount of time spent in each of the locations mentioned above. Whether this is your first time visiting or you are a seasoned traveler, these recommendations should not be overlooked.