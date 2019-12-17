Enjoy the Eternal Spring: Travel to the Canary Islands Making the Most of it

It is logical to think that with more than 500 beaches available and a paradisiacal climate all year round, the first thing that comes to your mind when thinking about the Canary Islands are the beaches.

However, beyond the white sand, the natural swimming pools and the beautiful sunny days, you can make other plans if you dare to explore all the possibilities offered by the islands: from a gastronomic route, a historical route, hiking, dolphin and sperm whale watching to enjoying one of the most dazzling starry skies in Europe.

More than wine and cheese, a cuisine of contrasts

An intense experience, with well-seasoned dishes and unique flavors from a volcanic land, is the label of this culinary experience. The mojo potatoes, although it may seem simple, have a unique texture thanks to the properties of the soil, and that is why they have become an emblem of the Canary Islands. These are served with “mojo picón” made with cumin, garlic, paprika, oil, and vinegar.

Then you could not miss the “Caldo de Millo”, the “Cocido Canario,” the “Escaldón de Gofio,” the “Queso Asado con mojo,” the “Ropa Vieja Canaria,” the “Conejo al Salmorejo” bathed in oil, garlic, wine, vinegar, pepper, and some bay leaves, rosemary or thyme, or the “Sancocho” accompanied with a toasted cereal flour that is highly nutritious called “gofio,” which is typical of the islands. And if you’re looking for a delicious dessert, the millo flan is an ideal choice, but don’t forget to try the banana from the Canary Islands, one of the most complete and tasty fruits in existence.

Comfort and freedom on four wheels

If you do a little research, you will be amazed at the amount of historical and natural places that each of the Islands has to offer you. Therefore, if you want to make the most of your money, your time and your holidays it is advisable to rent a car in the Canary Islands, you can check the web TopCar. It will save you a lot of time, and you will feel much more comfortable and relaxed.

In order to take advantage of this option, you must take into account a few tips:

First, identify your needs: Where do you want to go? For how many days do you need it? Do you travel alone or accompanied? Do you need a family car? Would you like to have a GPS service? Do you want to hire a second driver? What is your budget? What is the limit of your credit card? What are the nearest agencies? What are their schedules? This is part of the basic premises that you should have noted when looking for the service and the car that best suits you.

Research in advance and compare what the different companies offer. Read the conditions carefully before making a reservation or payment online. On some websites, you can make a reservation without paying until the time the vehicle is delivered, which can be an advantage. In others, you must book with your credit card. Keep in mind the additional costs: Some providers offer competitive prices per day of the rental, but these do not include insurance, gasoline, baby seat, additional driver, etc..

Check the vehicle thoroughly before formally accepting it, especially make sure the exterior is free of dents or scratches that could later be attributed to you. Remember that in most cases, the most beneficial thing is to take out insurance, but you should read the conditions carefully and clarify all your doubts with your provider to avoid setbacks. Once you’ve resolved all of this, start your itinerary!

Planning, inspiration, and Google Maps: keys to a perfect route

Now that you’ve got a clearer picture of food and transportation to organize your route. Design an experience that fits your interests, your budget, and your time. The natural sites are diverse and numerous, so more in-depth research is warranted. But if culture and traditions are your things, follow these recommendations.

Gran Canaria and Tenerife are the islands that concentrate more on places of historical type. In the first one, you will find the Historical Centre of Telde, Agüimes, Villa Mariana de Tenor, Arucas, the Historical Centre of Vegueta, and the one of Ingenio. While in Tenerife, you can find Villa de la Orotava, the Santa Cruz de Tenerife historical Centre, the Puerto de la Cruz Historic Centre, Garachico, and San Cristóbal de la Laguna.

Use tools such as Google Maps to explore in more detail the areas you have chosen and estimate the time it will take you each trip, so you will know beforehand what activities you can gather for the same week.

Traveling between Islands thanks to Ferry

The archipelago is made up of seven islands: El Hierro, La Gomera, La Palma and Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote. Each one has an incomparable experience, so if you want to live a complete adventure, the ferry is the most recommendable alternative to travel between them.

There are several companies that carry out different days throughout the day. Consult an online route comparator that provides information on departures, arrivals, travel times, and costs. And remember that if you have decided to rent a car, you must ask for permission to move between islands.

The calendar is our best ally

Consider the high and low seasons. The Canary Islands are a tourist destination all year round thanks to its climate. However, there is greater demand during the summer and in festivities such as Easter or the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Therefore, you should make reservations for flights, accommodation, or car rental in advance. On the other hand, even if you have taken precautions, in high seasons, there will be more visitors, which can influence the attention or availability of certain services such as the attention in a restaurant or the model of the car you wanted to rent.