Enjoy Bangkok Nightlife with These 4 Options in 2020

Well, Thailand is one of the countries that transform its structure during the summer. Believe it or not, only in 2019, the number of tourists that visited this country is nearly 40 million. We believe that this year, the number of tourists will be bigger for a couple of millions.

However, are all parts of Thailand equally popular? Well, the answer to this question is “no” without any doubt. Most of the visitors come here to visit the Thailand capital – Bangkok. According to Forbes, Bangkok is the most visited city in the world. In the previous year, there were around 22.7 million visitors that came here. This is an incredible number. However, the most impressive thing is that Bangkok has this title four years in a row.

So, when you see that huge number of people in one place, then there must be a good reason for that. When the sun goes down, Bangkok transforms into one of the liveliest capital cities in the world. If you have ever wanted to have unforgettable parties, then this is the place that you should visit. Many entertaining things are waiting for you here. Many tourists say that nights in Bangkok are short. The atmosphere here is amazing and people are sad when they realize they need to go home.

If you have never been to this city, then this article is for you. Our goal is to provide you with valuable pieces of information. We believe that after reading this article you will truly be prepared for the most entertaining nights.

So, let’s get started.

Visit Khao San Road

Well, many people will tell you that Khao San Road is the center of the backpacking universe. Most of the things that you will find here are quite cheap. For example, you will find cheap eats, cheap stays, and, logically, cheap booze. Because of that, you will see a huge number of people guzzling bucket loads of booze and dancing in the middle of the street.

The first thing you would probably want to know is how to reach Khao San Road. Well, there are two close stations near this city – National Stadium Station and Siam Station. For these two stations, the best possible option is to take a taxi. You will need around 20 minutes to reach Khao San Road if the streets are clear. However, if they are full of people and vehicles, then it will take you around an hour.

Okay, now when we explained some important things, let’s see which things you can do here.

Dancing on the Streets

Some people feel uncomfortable to dance even when they are in the club. However, on the streets of Khao San Road, you will feel uncomfortable not to dance. You will see a huge number of people drinking and dancing on the streets. It is a party that you have to attend because you will feel completely relaxed.

There is some sort of ritual here. When a tourist comes, he usually buys the beer. After that, he starts a conversation with the people around him and makes new friends. Finally, when you make friends, a group dance starts.

Get a Massage on the Road

Is there a person that does not like to get a massage? Many people understand the Thai massage in the wrong way. If you are one of them, then you should forget about it. It is an outrageously good massage that will get in the middle of the street. We believe it is something you won’t forget until the end of life.

Visit Sukhumvit

Well, many visitors will tell you that Sukhumvit is some sort of Disneyland for party lovers. Here you can always something suitable for everyone’s taste or mood. The nightlife in this place is something you won’t be able to find quite often. For example, there is everything from glamorous rooftop bars to thundering clubs. Anyway, if you came here to enjoy parties, then this is the place that you mustn’t miss.

Gambling

Well, gambling is a taboo subject in Thailand. Believe it or not, gambling is completely illegal here since 1935. However, there are two things that Thai citizens can do. They can bet on horse races and they can play government-sponsored Thai lottery.

Still, it seems that their government realized that tourists should have the chance to gamble. Many of them come here because of fun and it is not a secret that gambling is one of the most entertaining activities. Do not spend time on looking for physical casinos. However, you can gamble online and it is completely legal to do that as a tourist. Some websites will allow you this. Because of that, for more details check Thaipokerleak and get familiar with the Thai gambling games.

Royal City Avenue (RCA)

Well, each fan of clubbing that came to Bangkok came to this place. This is some sort of the epicenter of the clubbing scene in this town. Here you can find some of the best dance floors in the city (or even in the world). Many famous international DJs come here to play music. Despite that, you will have the chance to meet some of the most talented local artists and live musicians. Believe it or not, you will do all that in only one night.

There are two clubs here that we would want to suggest. The first one is Route 66. We can say that this club got some sort of legendary status. It has wild parties every single night and music that is entertaining for everyone. You will need around 20 minutes of drive from Petchaburi MRT station to reach this club.

The second one is the Onxy club. The big-room style of clubbing is not usual for Thailand. Well, this is the first one that looks similar to those in Europe. Believe it or not, the capacity of the club is around 2000 people. Imagine that number of people dancing while some of the best international DJs are playing music. The tourists can expect confetti bombs, dry-ice cannons and laser shows here.

So, what do you think? Which of these options seems like the most entertaining one?