Enhancing Software Quality with Microsoft Test Automation

According to research conducted by the DoqQ Blog, over 60% of companies that have implemented test automation claim they have benefitted from a significant ROI. In addition, Statista reports the decline in budget allocation for IT quality assurance services, which has dropped from its peak of 35% in 2015 to just 23% in 2019, which is at least in part due to the growing popularity of test automation. How exactly can organizations improve the quality of their software, particularly by the use of Microsoft test automation tools? This article explains the potential of testing for quality assurance.

Efficient Execution of the Most Demanding Tests

First of all, automation tools for Microsoft products, such as Executive Automats for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) suite, enable the execution of tests that are almost impossible to perform manually, at least when it comes to comprehensive testing. Regression tests and performance tests are just a few of them.

While regression testing requires tedious, repetitive work to retest fragments or the entire software after each major change to the code, performance testing is based on the simulation of numerous concurrent processes that mimic the system’s interactions with its users and aims to recreate scenarios of overload. Depending on the complexity and size of the system, thorough manual regression or performance testing may not even be possible in some cases.

Both third-party testing software designed specifically for Microsoft applications and Microsoft test automation tools such as the Regression Suit Automation Tool (RSAT) for Microsoft Dynamics 365 can significantly increase test coverage, which is essential for software quality.

In addition to the ability to increase the volume of test cases, companies also benefit from the possibility to schedule tests at virtually any time of day or week, which is not possible with manual testing.

Enhanced Test Consistency and Accuracy

The tedious tasks involved in manual testing make this approach quite susceptible to human error. Even the most experienced testers cannot avoid errors caused by naturally reduced concentration.

Although the quality of automatically executed tests still depends on the developers who create them, automated tests are incomparably less likely to be executed incorrectly than manual tests. Coupled with the reusability of test scripts and automatic test updates supported by some of Microsoft’s advanced test automation tools, organizations can benefit from consistent and more accurate testing.

In addition, no-code test automation tools such as Executive Automats further reduce the likelihood of errors in test script development while automating report generation.

Finally, depending on the Microsoft product being automatically tested, it is possible to integrate test automation with common Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) platforms such as Azure DevOps. Such integration makes it possible to automatically trigger test execution as soon as the code is changed.

Best Practices for Improving Software Quality with Test Automation

Even the best tool for automated testing will not enhance the quality of your software if you do not plan the process carefully. Consider the following recommendations that will help you get the maximum benefit from test automation for software quality.

1. Establish Precise Goals and Expectations

Microsoft’s RSAT test automation tool is available free of charge to companies using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, but there are many paid testing applications for this software too. If the primary goal of implementing a test automation solution is to improve software quality, be specific about your goal before paying for a tool. Instead of expecting abstract improvements in your software, think in terms of measurable results and specific timeframes.

For instance, you can set a goal for your automation project to achieve a certain percentage of automated test cases within a year. Another example would be a reduction in time spent on regression testing within six months.

2. Choose a Cost-Effective Tool with a Maximum Level of Automation

Focus on the cost-effectiveness of the testing software rather than whether it is open-source or proprietary. Software testing is a complex area of IT and requires some level of human involvement. Although using an open-source solution frees you from licensing fees, you must invest in the labor of developers to build and maintain the testing infrastructure for you. This task may require a significant effort that often exceeds the cost of free tools.

Therefore, do not rush to resign from a paid testing tool as long as the license fee is within the company’s budget. First and foremost, pay attention to how much human support is required, then you can better estimate the real cost of this tool.

3. Proper Test Selection and Script Development

Although automation greatly expands test coverage, you still need to prioritize certain test cases, and these should cover the most vulnerable areas of your software.

Also, when creating test scripts, make sure they are simple and reusable, which significantly reduces maintenance costs and helps testers get clear test results. Consider advanced testing techniques such as keyword-driven and data-driven testing.

Conclusions – Effective Microsoft Test Automation to Support Your Software

Although manual testing remains critical for performing tests based on human perception of software, such as UX testing, Microsoft test automation is a must if you rely on any of the ERP or CRM applications developed by this company. Their sophisticated design and frequent updates make it virtually impossible to accurately test the system without automating at least some of the tasks. The quality improvement combined with the saved effort leads to significant cost reduction and higher profits.