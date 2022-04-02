11 Tips And Gadgets To Enhance Your Movie-Watching Experience

We don’t know about you, but watching a movie is one of our favorite pastimes. It’s fun, it’s engaging, and it is one of the sure ways to escape reality, at least for a few hours.

Now, we wanted to take movie-watching to the next level. We’ve come up with a perfect set of tips and gadgets to make your movie-watching experience beyond memorable. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in – let’s dive right in.

The Best Gadgets To Get Your Hands On

First, we’ll check the gadgets.

1. 4K OLED TV

The perfect TV for you to watch the movies on is a 4K OLED. Now, you don’t have to go out and spend ridiculous amounts of money on the newest generation OLED, but make sure you get one. Also, get the one with 4K resolution – it’s the norm right now.

With a 4K OLED, you will get enough pixels, so you never miss a detail, and with an OLED panel, you’ll be guaranteed to experience the movie the way it was intended. Eternal void blacks, popping colours, and the laser-sharp image will await.

2. 4K Projector

If you’re more into cosy and movies theatre vibes, you’ll swap out your TV for a 4K projector. We urge you to go 4K if you’re really serious about your movies. Anything lower than 4K just doesn’t make any sense nowadays.

However, if you’re someone that likes to watch their movies outside, in the yard, or with a bunch of friends, then you can get something more affordable because if that’s your idea of movie night – you’re in it for the giggles and snacks, not the movie itself.

3. Surround Sound System

Sound is as important as the image – if not more. So, if you want to create the perfect movie-watching experience, you’ll get your hands on a surround sound system.

For most people, a nice soundbar should do the trick, but we’re all about that 5.1 and beyond life. Sub in the front and speakers all around – that’s the way we like it.

4. Stereo Headphones

If you watch movies in solitude and you really want to immerse yourself in the experience, you may replace the surround sound system with a great pair of headphones.

Now, this might sound weird, but instead of getting high-fidelity headphones for audiophiles – get yourself a pair of gaming headphones. They’re built for surround sound, and they will be much better for watching a movie and creating that immersive experience.

5. Haptic Vest

If none of this is immersive enough for you, maybe you should really “feel” the movie?

Getting your hands on a haptic vest like the Woojer Vest will let you feel the bass like you’re standing in front of a 10-feet tall sub. You will feel every punch, every crash, every bullet fired on the screen – like you’re there.

If you think we’ve lost our mind, just check out a review of this thing, and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

Essential Movie-Watching Tips

Now, let’s check out some basic tips!

1. Sit At The Right Distance From The Screen

Always choose the TV based on a room, so you can watch it from the right distance. You should sit too far back or far too close. Otherwise, you’re missing out.

Ideally, you’ll want to sit 1.5 times the TV’s vertical screen size – not diagonal. You could go diagonally for older TVs, but if you get the 4K OLED – 1.5x the vertical.

2. Don’t Watch Your Movies With Volume Set Too Low

You don’t have to turn your TV all the way up like they do in the movies. No one like’s to watch the movie on such an ear-piercing volume – we get it. However, you can’t turn down the volume just so you can hear the dialogue. That doesn’t make any sense.

Someone worked hard to mix that sound and make the movie more enjoyable, and it’s up to you to respect that. Not because of them, but because of you. It’s you who will miss out without it.

3. Kill The Lights

Don’t watch your movies with the lights on – it’s just wrong. While we can understand some type of ambient light (although we don’t recommend it) just so you’re not sitting in the void, we certainly can’t comprehend why you’d watch movies with the lights on. Or even worse, watching a film in broad daylight with sunlight blasting directly at the screen.

Just close the blinds and turn the lights off. That’s the only right way to watch a movie.

4. Turn Off Your Phone

Is there anything more annoying than someone watching a movie and spending time on their phone? We don’t think so.

Either watch the movie or don’t. There’s no such thing as watching a film and texting with your friends. You text while you’re driving, not during the Dark Knight!

All jokes aside – put your phone aside. Turn it off or set it to silent, and focus on the movie. Nothing that important will happen during that hour, and even if it did – could you really help? Just enjoy the flick.

5. Grab A Blanket

You’ll want to get cosy, especially if you’re trying to be romantic and watch a film with your partner. If that’s the case, you just can’t start watching movies without the blanket you’ll curl up under. You just can’t.

6. Don’t Forget A Snack

There’s just something about freshly made popcorn that gets us in the mood to enjoy a film, and we’re not even that fond of popcorn. It’s just that we can’t watch a film without snacks in our hands!

If you’re anything like us (and who isn’t, let’s be honest), you’ll want to prepare your snacks before you start watching. There’s nothing worse than pausing the movie just so you can go and grab some chips or make a sandwich.

You do that before – never during!

Conclusion

Once again, we don’t know about you, but we are really craving some popcorn right now. Hopefully, we’ve set you in the mood, as well, with these eleven tips and gadgets to enhance your home theatre experience.