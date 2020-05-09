Did Emma Stone And Dave McCary Tie The Knot?

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

Emma Stone (31) has left people convinced that she’s secretly married her beau, Dave McCary(34) after she was spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding band. The pair have been dating for three years and were reportedly forced to cancel their wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image source: E!

Some are convinced the “La La Land” star has secretly tied the knot during the lockdown. Emma was seen wearing a simple gold band instead of an engagement ring while she chatted with Reese Witherspoon in a YouTube video.

Image source: gwpdigital.co.ke

She dropped another hint during a conversation with Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute, who also appeared in the video when he said: “If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life”.

Emma replied: “Thankfully I didn’t do that.”

 

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

+ 60 = 62