Did Emma Stone And Dave McCary Tie The Knot?

Emma Stone (31) has left people convinced that she’s secretly married her beau, Dave McCary(34) after she was spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding band. The pair have been dating for three years and were reportedly forced to cancel their wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are convinced the “La La Land” star has secretly tied the knot during the lockdown. Emma was seen wearing a simple gold band instead of an engagement ring while she chatted with Reese Witherspoon in a YouTube video.

She dropped another hint during a conversation with Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute, who also appeared in the video when he said: “If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life”.

Emma replied: “Thankfully I didn’t do that.”